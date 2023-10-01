1) Police to crack down on separatists who led Yahukimo, Puncak attacks

2) Papuan rebels assault workers in Puncak: police
"To this end, we have been preparing the necessary steps for the law enforcement efforts to avoid more (civilian) casualties," Papua Police chief, Inspector General Mathius Fakhiri, said here on Friday.
The efforts to crack down on the perpetrators need to be made carefully by coordinating with various elements in local communities, he added.
On October 16, Papuan separatists assaulted several traditional gold miners in Seradala sub-district, Yahukimo district, Papua Pegunungan province, killing 7 of them.
Three days later, members of another separatist group operating in Eromaga sub-district, Puncak district, assaulted several workers engaged in the Omukia medical center project, killing 1 worker and injuring 2 others.
Following the gold mining incident, a joint team of personnel from the Cartenz Peace Operation Task Force and Yahukimo district police evacuated 52 gold miners from the site, he informed.
In a recent law enforcement mission in Serambakon sub-district, Pegunungan Bintang district, Papua Pegunungan province, Indonesian security personnel shot dead 6 armed criminals, he said.
The crackdown on the armed criminals was carried out after they gunned down an elite Mobile Brigade (Brimob) officer, wounded 3 civilians, and burned down houses and buildings, Fakhiri said.
ANTARA has reported earlier that over the past few years, armed Papuan groups have often employed hit-and-run tactics against Indonesian security personnel and mounted acts of terror against civilians in the districts of Intan Jaya, Nduga, and Puncak to instill fear among the people.
The targets of such acts of terror have included construction workers, motorcycle taxi (ojek) drivers, teachers, students, street food vendors, and also civilian aircraft.
On December 2, 2018, a group of armed Papuan rebels brutally killed 31 workers from PT Istaka Karya who were engaged in the Trans Papua project in Kali Yigi and Kali Aurak in Yigi sub-district, Nduga district.
On March 2, 2022, several members of an armed Papuan group operating in Beoga sub-district, Puncak district, killed 8 Palaparing Timur Telematika (PTT) workers, who were repairing a base transceiver station (BTS) tower belonging to state-owned telecommunications operator Telkomsel.
The workers were identified as B, R, BN, BT, J, E, S, and PD, while another worker, identified by his initials as NS, survived the deadly assault, according to Papua Police spokesperson, Sen.Coms.Ahmad Kamal.
On February 7 this year, a group of armed Papuan separatists attacked a civilian aircraft owned by Susi Air. They burned the plane at Paro Airfield, Nduga district, and captured its pilot, Captain Philip Mark Mehrtens.
Nineteen workers survived the attack, which took place at about 1 p.m. local time, chief of the Cartenz Peace Operation Task Force, Sen.Coms.Faizal Ramadhani, informed.
The workers who survived the assault managed to reach the task force's security post in Ilaga, the capital of Puncak district, and reported the incident, he said.
At about 3 p.m. local time, several task force personnel were sent to the crime scene. They traced the area and found the body of Oto, the worker killed by the rebels, he said.
They also found one worker hiding behind the bushes near the crime scene. He survived the attack, but suffered arrow wounds, Ramadhani added.
The security personnel evacuated the body of the deceased worker and the two wounded workers to Puncak Public Hospital in Ilaga sub-district, and took the survivors to the Puncak Police precinct, he informed.
The police are probing the case and have pledged to crack down on the rebels, he added.
On December 2, 2018, a group of armed Papuan rebels brutally killed 31 workers from PT Istaka Karya who were engaged in the Trans Papua project in Kali Yigi and Kali Aurak in Yigi sub-district, Nduga district.
Such acts of violence continued to occur in 2021, 2022, and 2023.
On January 6, 2021, at least 10 armed separatists vandalized and torched a Quest Kodiak aircraft belonging to Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) on the Pagamba village airstrip.
On February 8, 2021, a 32-year-old man was shot at close range in Bilogai village, Sugapa sub-district.
The victim, identified by his initials as RNR, sustained gunshot wounds on the face and right shoulder and was taken to Timika Public Hospital in Mimika district on February 9.
In a separate incident on February 9, a motorcycle taxi (ojek) driver was fatally stabbed by 6 armed Papuans.
On April 8, 2021, several armed Papuan separatists opened fire at a kiosk in Julukoma village, Beoga sub-district, Puncak district.
The shooting resulted in the death of a Beoga public elementary school teacher, identified as Oktovianus Rayo.
After killing Rayo, the armed attackers torched 3 classrooms at Beoga public senior high school.
On April 9, 2021, armed separatists fatally shot another teacher, Yonatan Randen, in the chest.
On April 25 of the same year, Papuan separatists operating in Beoga ambushed State Intelligence Agency (Papua) chief, I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha, and several security personnel during their visit to Dambet village.
On March 2, 2022, several members of an armed Papuan group operating in Beoga sub-district, Puncak district, killed 8 Palaparing Timur Telematika (PTT) workers, who were repairing a base transceiver station (BTS) tower belonging to state-owned telecommunications operator Telkomsel.
The workers were identified as B, R, BN, BT, J, E, S, and PD, while another worker, identified by his initials as NS, survived the deadly assault, according to Papua Police spokesperson, Sen.Coms.Ahmad Kamal.
On February 7 this year, a group of armed Papuan separatists attacked a civilian aircraft owned by Susi Air. They burned the plane at Paro Airfield, Nduga district, and captured its pilot, Captain Philip Mark Mehrtens.
"We appeal to the Indonesian police to crack down on the killers of these innocent civilians," chairperson of the Laskar Merah Putih-Papua chapter, Jan Christian Arebo, told ANTARA here on Friday.
Those who attacked the traditional gold miners in Seradala sub-district, Yahukimo district, on October 16, 2023, should be arrested immediately and brought to justice, he said.
According to the Cartenz Peace Operation Task Force, the attack on the miners was launched by members of the Egianus Kogoya-led armed group.
The task force personnel evacuated the bodies of the 7 miners -- Udin, Maun, Ardi, Hendra, Anju, Appe, and Siger. They also rescued 11 others who survived the assault.
The miners who survived the attack were identified as Amiman (33), Abdul Azis alias Nene Azis (53), Erwin (36), Abd. Rahmansyah (31), Abdul Samad (53), Renaldi (28), Hermudin (42), Bebwng (41), Markus Tumpia Mallo (35), Ahmad Saleh Ohe (21), and Holden (48).
On December 2, 2018, for instance, a group of armed Papuan rebels brutally killed 31 workers from PT Istaka Karya who were engaged in the Trans Papua project in Kali Yigi and Kali Aurak in Yigi sub-district, Nduga district.
Such acts of violence continued to occur in 2021, 2022, and 2023.
This year, a group of armed Papuan separatists attacked a civilian aircraft owned by Susi Air on February 7. They burned the plane at Paro Airfield, Nduga district, and captured its pilot, Captain Philip Mark Marthens.
On October 19, 2023, Papua rebels assaulted several workers at a medical center project in the Kepala Air area of Puncak district, Central Papua, using rifles and arrows. One worker died and two others were injured in the attack.
Nineteen workers survived the attack, which took place around 1 p.m. local time, according to chief of the Cartenz Peace Operation Task Force, Sen.Coms.Faizal Ramadhani.
5) Rebel ambush in Indonesia’s restive Papua region kills a construction worker and injures 3 others
Rebels in Indonesia’s restive Papua province have killed a construction worker and seriously injured three others in an attack at a construction site
JAYAPURA, Indonesia -- Rebels in Indonesia’s restive Papua province killed a construction worker and seriously injured three others in an attack at a construction site, police said Friday.
Nineteen other workers were unharmed “but experienced trauma" from the attack, which occurred on Thursday, according to a statement from Papua police spokesperson Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo.
The 23-member construction crew was resting in their tents in Eromaga village in Puncak district when nine members of a rebel group attacked them with sharp weapons including arrows.
Security officers rushed to the scene after hearing about the attack, but the rebels escaped before they arrived.
Police and military officers were securing the area to prevent further attacks. They transferred the body and the wounded workers to a hospital in another district.
Security forces were working to track down the attackers, Prabowo said.
Papua, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea, is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia. Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common.
Papua was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a U.N.-sponsored ballot that was widely seen as a sham. Since then, a low-level insurgency has simmered in the region, which is divided into two provinces, Papua and West Papua.
Attacks have spiked in the past year, with dozens of rebels, security forces and civilians killed.
Seven people were killed on Monday after rebel gunmen attacked dozens of gold-mine workers in Yakuhimo district.
JAKARTA (The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network): The Jakarta Corruption Court sentenced former Papua governor Lukas Enembe (pic) to eight years in prison on Thursday (Oct 19) after being convicted of bribery pertaining to infrastructure projects in Papua.
“The judges also sentence the defendant with a Rp 500 million [US$31,563] fine,” presiding judge Rianto Adam Pontoh said during the verdict hearing.
Apart from the fine, Lukas was also ordered to pay a restitution fee of Rp 19.6 billion that he obtained from his crime. His political right to be elected for public office was also revoked for five years after finishing his prison term.
Among the aggravating factors mentioned by the panel of judges was Lukas’ repeated misconduct of swearing in the courtroom during the trial.
The sentence was lower than the prosecutors’ demands of 10.5 years imprisonment, a fine of Rp 1 billion and Rp 47.8 billion in restitution fees. Rianto said prosecutors included a plot of land obtained by Lukas long before he was elected as Papua governor, thus it could not be included in the calculation of the restitution figure.
The bench found the 56-year-old Lukas guilty of accepting Rp 17.7 billion in bribes and Rp 2 billion in gratuities during his tenure as governor between 2013 and 2022.
Judges argued that he violated the restrictions for civil servants and state officials from accepting unlawful gifts as mandated by the 2001 Corruption Law. Through his lawyers, Lukas said that he rejected the judges’ verdict.
“We will appeal immediately today,” said OC Kaligis, one of Lukas’ lawyers, in a statement on Thursday.
Jayapura, Jubi – The Cartenz Peace Task Force evacuated 25 gold miners who survived an attack by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) led by Egianus Kogoya in Kalai I, Seradala District, Yahukimo Regency on Monday (10/16/2023).
Cartenz Peace Task Force chief Sr. Comr. Faizal Ramadhani stated on Thursday that the miners were found as security personnel conducted a sweep around the attack site on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Those miners are now at the Yahukimo Police headquarter,” he said.
Meanwhile, seven miners who died in the incident were also evacuated on Tuesday.
Papua Police chief Insp. Gen. Mathius Fakhiri has called on all miners in the Ei River area of Seradala District to cease all activities and leave the area.
“We ask all miners to leave the area for the time being for their safety and effective law enforcement measures,” he said on Thursday.
According to Fakhiri, the sweep operation by the Cartenz Peace Task Force is still ongoing as of today. This
