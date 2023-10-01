2) Papua Police Name 7 Suspects in Murder of Activist Michele Kurisi Doga
1) Govt continuing to strive to gain Papuan people's trust: Amin
4 hours ago
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has affirmed that the government has been continuously making all-out efforts to enhance the trust of the people of Papua in its policies.
"We are trying to sweep away distrust by continuously conducting dialogues with religious figures and human rights activists in Papua," the Vice President said after attending a meeting with Papuan religious figures and human rights activists at the Papua Governor's Office in Jayapura city on Tuesday.
He further said that the central government has been persistently involving parties from various sectors in the hopes of making the government's policies and intentions clear to the Papuan people.
"This is what we are persistently doing, so we can give what is desired by communities in Papua, excluding the wish to secede from the Republic of Indonesia," he added.
The Vice President affirmed that the government will always be willing to talk with different parties in Papua to find solutions to problems, except those related to the request for secession.
One of the religious figures who attended the meeting, Herman Saud, opined that the human rights issues in Papua have been caused by some Papuan people's distrust of the central government.
"The distrust has led to suspicions, which ultimately triggered numerous problems. In fact, we are all citizens of Indonesia," he said.
He then expressed the hope that the meeting initiated by VP Amin would help Papua resolve the problems that have been plaguing the region.
Hopefully, the government will build a court of human rights in Papua, so all problems related to the violation of human rights in Papua can be tried within the region itself, and not other regions, he added.
Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs John Wempi Wetipo, and acting governor of Papua Ridwan Rumasukun accompanied VP Amin during the meeting.
Amin will continue his agenda in Papua on Wednesday (October 11) by meeting with representatives of the Alliance of Churches (PGG) of Papua, PGG of West Papua, and the Papua Christian Center.
Furthermore, he will visit the Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH) of Jayapura to symbolically hand over the Complete Systematic Land Registration (PTSL) Certificate.
As head of the coordination team for the Grand Design of National Sports (DBON), he will also hold a dialogue with Papuan sports figures at the Papua Bangkit Stadium in Jayapura District.
