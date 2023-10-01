Manokwari, West Papua (ANTARA) - The Indonesian Military and National Police (TNI-Polri) seek to strengthen security in West Papua and Southwest Papua during the 2024 General Election by carrying out the Mantap Brata Mansinam Operation.

Chief of West Papua Regional Police Inspector General Daniel Tahi Monang Silitonga stated here on Tuesday that the operation aims to ensure that the simultaneous elections are held in a peaceful and orderly manner.

"The success of holding the General Election will be proof of the maturity of Indonesian democracy as well as determining the future of the nation in the next five years," Silitonga affirmed.

The operation will be held from October 19, 2023, to October 20, 2024, with the involvement of at least five thousand personnel from the West Papua Regional Police.

The operation will also involve TNI personnel from the Kasuari District Military Command in order to prevent various disturbances to public security and order.

"Two-thirds of the West Papua Police personnel will be involved in the operation and assisted by TNI personnel from the District Military Command. Each sub-district police station will also deploy its personnel," Silitonga explained.

He revealed that the joint personnel of TNI and Polri will be deployed in 13 districts and cities in the two provinces, with a total of 218 sub-districts.

Silitonga noted that the number of personnel stationed at each point will be based on the region's vulnerability to public order disruptions during the election implementation.

"The distribution pattern will keep being evaluated following the latest developments and referring to the implementation of the previous election," Silitonga stated.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Kasuari District Military Command, Major General Ilyas Alamsyah Harahap, stated that the TNI is keen to provide security support during electoral activities.

"The TNI is ready to deploy its forces to maintain security, especially in areas that are considered vulnerable," he affirmed. 

