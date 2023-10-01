1) Dozens killed in famine-hit Papua Highlands

Jayapura, Jubi – The investigation into the shooting of nine civilians on December 14, 2022, in Mappi Regency of South Papua Province remains incomplete, with both the police and the Papua representative of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM Papua) yet to make significant progress.
In the aforementioned incident, Moses Nakas Erro (32 years old) died at Mappi Regional Hospital, and eight others sustained injuries, including Sabinus Sokmi Sedap, Otniel Qah Samagoi, Basilius Bape Yebo, Rexon Ya. A Pasim, Kaspar Khani Yebo, Wilhelmus Jeji Samagoi, Yohanes. T Sedap, and Ferdinandus Boy.
The event is known as the “Bloody Mappi Tragedy of December 14, 2022” and is yet to be thoroughly investigated.
Arnold Anda of LBH Papua Pos Merauke, in a press release received by Jubi on Tuesday (24/10/2023), stated that the Papua Law Enforcement and Human Rights Coalition Team’s investigation revealed that there was no clash between two groups, but rather the authorities allegedly responded with excessive force by opening fire on civilians, resulting in casualties.
“Based on our findings, the alleged perpetrators are members of the police and the Indonesian Military (TNI). Complaints have been filed with various authorities, but there has been no substantial follow-up to date,” said Arnold Anda.
Given this situation, LBH Papua Pos Merauke questioned the commitment of the PapuaPolice, Mappi Police, and the Komnas HAM Papua to ensure justice for the citizens who were victims of the Bloody Mappi Tragedy, in accordance with the state’s responsibility for the fulfillment, respect, protection, and enforcement of human rights.
They argued that in upholding the right to justice for the victims of the Bloody Mappi Tragedy, it is essential to adhere to the provisions stipulated in Article 28i, paragraph (4) of the 1945 Constitution, in conjunction with Article 8 of Law Number 39 of 1999 concerning Human Rights.
Consequently, using the authority granted by Article 100 of Law Number 39 of 1999 concerning Human Rights, LBH Papua Pos Merauke calls upon the Papua Police Chief to instruct the Mappi Police Chief to promptly address the shooting incident that occurred at Kilometer 2 Kepi, Mappi Regency.
They also implore the Komnas HAM Papua not to overlook the case. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – Hana Lay, the Coordinator of the Solidarity Movement for Students and People of Papua in Manokwari, is urging the Papua Police and the Yahukimo Police to promptly investigate the attack on two displaced armed conflict victims, identified as IS and AK.
“The brutal killings were carried out by unidentified individuals. We urge the Papua Police Chief and the Yahukimo Police Chief to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice, regardless of their identity,” Hana said in a WhatsApp call on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.
The attacks on AK and IS occurred on October 11, 2023, in two separate incidents. AK was attacked while gardening in the morning of October 11. She was found dead on the same day with multiple stab wounds on various parts of her body, and her hands were tied with ropes.
IS was also attacked when she was heading to her garden. The assault took place at Kilo 5, Dekai, while she was walking with her 6-year-old child. The child witnessed the assailant attacking her mother and fled to seek help.
Police and family found IS severely injured with several stab wounds. IS was receiving medical treatment and later passed away at the Dekai District General Hospital.
Hana emphasized that the Human Rights Law No. 39 of 1999 declares that all humans, as creations of God, must be respected, upheld, and protected by the State, the law, the government, and every individual. She stated that the murder of women is an extremely heinous act.
“Based on Law No. 12 of 2022 on Sexual Violence Crimes, protecting women entails all efforts aimed at safeguarding them and providing a sense of security in the fulfillment of their rights. Yahukimo Regency is a conflict area between the West Papua National Liberation Army and the Indonesian Military. Us women have the right to feel safe,” she said.
Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini stated that her side had collaborated with several church groups in Yahukimo District, Highland Papua Province, to prepare for social barns.
"For the long-term preparation, we have collaborated with church groups to prepare buffer stock, but the priority is preparing social barns," she noted in Jakarta on Thursday.
In the efforts to mitigate drought, she stated that the government is currently focusing on teaching village residents to cultivate food plants, especially resilient varieties amid extreme weather conditions.
"We have left for Tolikara to plant potatoes, carrots, mustard greens, and tubers," the minister remarked.
She noted that during the period from 2021 to 2023, the central government had prepared 36 social barns in Papua, West Papua, Southwest Papua, Highland Papua, South Papua, and Central Papua as a preparation effort to face the possibility of a drought that could lead to food shortages.
According to Rismaharini, five social barns are spread in Sorong City in West Papua, Teluk Wondama District in West Papua, and Maybrat District in Southwest Papua.
This is followed by 21 social barns in the districts of Biak, Keerom, Sarmi, and Supiori in Papua Province, while four social barns were prepared in the districts of Jayawijaya, Tolikara, and Bintang Mountain in the Highland Papua Province, she remarked.
In addition, there are three social barns in the districts of Merauke and Boven Digoel in South Papua Province as well as three social barns in the districts of Nabire, Puncak Jaya, and Paniai in Central Papua Province, the minister noted.
Rismaharini remarked that the government also considered security issues in deploying workers to build social barns in Papua.
Related news: BNPB prepares aid to handle landslides, famine in Highland Papua
Related news: Tens of Central Papua villagers seek refuge to a mily post: Officer
"We are preparing for it and plan to complete it by October or early November this year," the director of West Papua RSUD, Dr. Arnoldus Tiniap, informed here on Thursday.
He said that the hospital's accreditation is a key requirement to collaborate with the state-owned Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) and consolidate support from the Ministry of Health.
So far, the hospital has established collaboration with BPJS Kesehatan by signing a commitment to serve patients registered in the National Health Insurance (JKN) program.
"Accreditation is very important. This provincial hospital just started operating, and within a year it must be accredited," Tiniap said.
He assured that the hospital's management is striving to improve resources in terms of infrastructure, facilities, and medical personnel to optimize health services for West Papua residents.
He said that the hospital is looking for one obstetrician and one otolaryngologist.
"We need two more specialists to optimize our services. We lack an obstetrician and an otolaryngologist," he added.
Meanwhile, the hospital currently has workers who can provide basic health services, such as pediatricians, surgeons, internal medicine specialists, ophthalmologists, psychiatrists, and neurologists.
Since its establishment in May 2022, West Papua RSUD has been expected to become a regional referral hospital that has specialists who can treat heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, hypertension, and cancer.
"We will try to prepare specialist doctors by 2024 because we will be a referral hospital," Tiniap said.
The hospital has also received support from the Health Ministry through the Special Allocation Fund (DAK) to purchase items such as patient beds, he informed.
Related news: West Papua Governor invites local youths to maintain Indonesia's unity
Related news: Bappenas to monitor SDG implementation in West Papua
Related news: West Papua involves figures in preventing trafficking, sexual violence
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.