Australia West Papua Association (Sydney)AWPA Update No 8-(1st November 2023)
There was no improvement in the human rights situation in West Papua since the last update. Armed clashes continued between the TPNPB and the Indonesian security forces. The latest incident occurred on the 27 October (below). Daily news items are posted on blog at https://awpasydneynews.blogspot.com
TPNPB claims to attack and shoot officer in Maybrat, investigation underway
Jubi News Desk - TPNPB 1 November 2023
Arnoldus Kocu, Leader of TPNPB Kodap IV Sorong Raya while giving a statement through a video received from TPNPB spokesman -Jubi / video screenshot of TPNPB spokesman
Jayapura, Jubi – In an incident that unfolded in Maybrat Regency, the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) claimed to have destroyed a heavy construction vehicle and shot a member of the Indonesian Military (TNI). TPNPB spokesperson Sebby Sambom, in a video statement, disclosed that TPNPB Commander IV Arnoldus Kocu from the Sorong Raya region led this operation, which targeted Ayata Village, located within the East Aifat District. Sambom emphasized the lack of any safe areas within their operational territory, citing ongoing conflict in their pursuit of Papua’s independence. West Papua Police Chief, Insp. Gen. Daniel TM Silitonga, acknowledged that there was an incident involving arson at a construction project site for a community health center allegedly committed by an unidentified group. However, he firmly denied reports of casualties. Silitonga assured the public that the situation in Maybrat remained calm, suggesting that local residents might be familiar with these sporadic incidents and were patiently awaiting the results of the ongoing investigation.
Contrary to the TPNPB’s claims of TNI casualties in the attack on Ayata Village, the Police chief dismissed these claims and labeled them as a hoax.
West Papua Police spokesperson Sr. Come. Adam Erwindi corroborated the occurrence of the incident, specifying that it took place in the early hours of Friday, October 27, 2023. “Information about the incident was reported by the public to the TNI post in Ayata, indicating the burning of excavation equipment and damage to materials for the health center project with associated gunshots near the Ayata Post,” said Erwindi. Erwindi disclosed that, as of now, no casualties have been reported as a result of the incident. He also confirmed that an investigation is currently underway, with the Maybrat Police actively leading the effort to ascertain the full details of the situation.
5 Papuan independence fighters killed in clash in Indonesia’s restive Papua region BY ALFIAN KARTONO October 2, 2023
JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Five Papuan independence fighters were killed in a clash between security forces and a rebel group in Indonesia’s restive Papua region, police and rebels said Monday. A joint military and police force killed the five fighters from the West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement, in a battle on Saturday with dozens of rebels armed with military-grade weapons and arrows in the hilly Serambakon village in Papua Highland province, said Faizal Ramadhani, a national police member who heads the joint security force.
Papua was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a U.N.-sponsored ballot that was widely seen as a sham. Since then, the insurgency has simmered in the region, which was divided into five provinces last year to boost development in Indonesia’s poorest region.
Sebby Sambom, a spokesman for the liberation army, confirmed the police claim but said that losing five fighters “would not make us surrender.”
The rebels in February stormed a single-engine plane shortly after it landed on a small runway in Paro and abducted its pilot. The plane initially was scheduled to pick up 15 construction workers from other Indonesian islands after the rebels threatened to kill them.
The pilot kidnapping reflects the deteriorating security situation in Indonesia’s easternmost region of Papua, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.
Saturday’s fighting was the latest in a series of violent incidents in recent years in Papua, where conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common.
Associated Press writer Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.
New TAPOL report
https://www.tapol.org/publications/displaced-and-disempowered-military-expansionism-cost-civilian-lives
Displaced and Disempowered: Military expansionism at the cost of civilian lives
5 October, 2023
Since late-2018, conflict has increased in intensity in West Papua. It is also spreading northwards and eastwards, beyond the usual conflict theatre in the Central Highlands. Attempts by actors associated with the Indonesian government and pro-independence groups to broker a ‘humanitarian pause’, have failed. Meanwhile the security forces are planning to establish four new regional commands in Papua’s newly created provinces. Indeed, the military is seeking to strengthen its role in counter-terrorism operations which relates mainly to West Papua.
This report asks several questions about the spread of conflict: what is driving ongoing conflict and displacement? Why have displaced people not returned to their homes? What prospects are there for stopping conflict from spreading further? Addressing these questions the report shows how conflict has spread at the border and Bird's Head regencies of Pegunungan Bintang and Maybrat, and looks at conflict in Nduga and Intan Jaya. The report identifies the drivers of militarisation including increasing numbers of security force posts and bases allowing access to business opportunities, a deepening military role in ‘counter-terror’ operations, and looks at recent initiatives to stop conflict.
Full report.
IDP Update, October 2023: recent displacement in Yahukimo, Pegunungan Bintang and Fakfak Regencies
Human Rights Monitor.
Human Rights News, Reports / IndonesiaWest Papua / 6 October 2023
According to data compiled by human rights defenders in various regencies across West Papua, as of September 2023, a total of 76,228 people, most of them indigenous Papuans, remain internally displaced because of the armed conflict (see table PDF). The last IDP update published in Augustprovided information on the situation of IDPs in Intan Jaya and Nduga. It also included data about the IDPs from seven districts in Maybrat Regency; and from Kiwirok in Pegunungan Bintang Regency, all internally displaced in 2021. The following update includes information regarding Maybrat and Kiwirok, already shared in the August update. Additionally, it provides an update on IDPs from Suru-Suru in Yahukimo Regency (displaced in 2021), and information on the recent displacements in Dekai, Yahukimo Regency; Serambakon District, Pegunungan Bintang Regency; and Kramongmonga District, Fakfak Regency..........
https://humanrightsmonitor.org/news/idp-update-october-2023-recent-displacement-in-yahukimo-pegunungan-bintang-and-fakfak-regencies/
Catholic Church appeals for the safe return of 46,926 displaced Papuans
Jubi News Desk - Armed Conflict In Papua 17 October 2023
Secretariat of Justice and Peace or SKP of the Catholic Church throughout Papua when visiting Maybrat refugees in Sorong Regency. - Doc. SKP of the Catholic Church in the Land of Papua
Jayapura, Jubi – The Secretariat of Justice and Peace (SKP) of the Catholic Church in Papua reports that 46,926 civilians have been displaced from their villages due to the armed conflict between the Indonesian Military (TNI) and Police and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB).
A Pastoral Call endorsed by some diocesans was issued on Thursday, October 12, 2023, urging the government to facilitate the return of the displaced people to their hometowns. The displaced people have often expressed their desire to return to their hometowns but are worried about their safety as there is still suspicion from the security forces toward them.
Chairman of the SKP of the Manokwari Sorong Diocese, Rev. Izaak Bame said tens of thousands of displaced people were scattered across various regions in Papua. For example, 37,000 Nduga residents fled to the regencies of Asmat, Mimika, and Jayawijaya; 6,000 residents of Maybrat sought refuge in Kumurkek, Sorong Regency, and Sorong Municipality; while 2,252 residents from Kiwirok and surrounding areas fled to the Oksibil and even to Papua New Guinea.
In addition, 1,000 residents of Intan Jaya Regency fled to Nabire Regency, Paniai Regency, and Mimika Regency, and at least 674 residents of Muara Bontoh in Yahukimo Regency fled to Dekai, the capital of Yahukimo Regency. Bame emphasized the dire conditions of these people, highlighting challenges in economic livelihoods, access to education services, and healthcare. In Sorong, numerous cases are observed where multiple families of displaced Maybrat people live together in a single house. Some have fallen ill and died. Ultimately, the Catholic Church calls for the central and regional governments to guarantee the basic rights of these internally displaced individuals, including the provision of temporary shelters, food, healthcare, and access to education for children.
Advocacy group calls on Senator Wong to press Jakarta over latest West Papua atrocities report
By APR editor - September 28, 2023 Asia Pacific Report
"'The kids had all been tortured’: Indonesian military accused of targeting children in West Papua" . . . The Guardian's investigative report on Indonesian atrocities in West Papua on 25 September 2023. Image: The Guardian/Screenshot/ APR
An Australian advocacy group supporting West Papuan self-determination has appealed to Foreign Minister Penny Wong to press Indonesia to halt all military operations in the region following new allegations of Indonesian atrocities reported in The Guardian newspaper. In a letter to the senator yesterday, the Australia West Papua Association (AWPA) protested against the report of torture and killing of civilians in West Papua. According to an investigative report by Mani Cordell in The Guardian on Monday, Indonesian security forces tortured and burned to death a 17-year-old high school student, Wity Unue …………… https://asiapacificreport.nz/2023/09/28/advocacy-group-calls-on-senator-wong-to-press-jakarta-over-latest-west-papua-atrocities-report/
Reply to AWPA letter from DFAT
https://awpasydneynews.blogspot.com/2023/10/reply-to-awpa-letter-from-dfat.html
The letter to FM
https://awpasydneynews.blogspot.com/2023/09/awpa-letter-to-aust-foreign-minister.html
New allegations of Indonesian military torturing children From Pacific Waves,
RNZ Pacific 28 September 2023
West Papua Action Aotearoa is calling on the New Zealand government to speak out against new allegations of Indonesian military brutality against children in Papua.
The Guardian this week reported details of a high school student Wity Unue who was tortured and killed by Indonesian military officers in April this year and his body burned.
The report said the young student - a promising musician and songwriter had been interrogated and detained by the military on the 7th of April along with three other boys and two young men who they accused of being part of the rebel West Papua Liberation Army or TPNPB .
A spokesperson for West Papua Action Aotearoa, Catherine Delahunty, is calling on the government to speak out now.
She spoke with RNZ Pacific Editor, Koroi Hawkins………………………
Audio
https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/programmes/datelinepacific/audio/2018908768/new-allegations-of-indonesian-military-torturing-children
Papua Monitor Quarterly Report Q3: A time marked by unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests and impunity of military perpetrators
Human Rights News, Reports / Indonesia, West Papua / 25 October 2023
HRM’s Papua Monitor Report for the third quarter of 2023 covers the events that happened from 1 July to 30 September 2023 in regard to the conflict situation and human rights violations in West Papua. Below is a summary of the events.
Full report
Church condemns attack on Kingmi Church Office, highlights ongoing conflict drivers
Jubi News Desk - The Papuan Council Of Churches 12 October 2023
Jayapura, Jubi – The Papuan Council of Churches has drawn attention to the recent attack on the Kingmi Church Office in Keneyam, Nduga Regency on September 16, 2023.
Benny Giay, the Council’s Moderator, conveyed his sentiments regarding the government’s labeling of the church as a supporter of The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB). He expressed that the church has now become a target, and he fears that after the Kingmi Church, another church denomination in Papua may be next. Giay explained that the motive behind this attack mirrors the recurring events in Papua, wherein there are underlying interests related to the region’s abundant natural resources. The church’s commitment to its service in the region continues to pose a challenge for those behind such attacks.
He cited previous incidents, including a photo from June 13, 2022, showing Indonesian Military (TNI) members pointing their weapons at the Kingmi Church signboard in Nduga. Back in March 2011, the Commander of XVII Cenderawasih Military Command issued a confidential document accusing the Kingmi synod of supporting the separatist movement. Giay mentioned that derogatory language, such as “devil’s church,” is used in reference to the church, indicating its perceived hindrance to the ambitions of certain parties in the region. Additionally, Giay cited the findings of the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI), which identified four root causes driving the ongoing Papuan conflict: racism; the failure in fulfilling the welfare of the Papuan people, including their education, healthcare, and economy; differences in historical perspectives regarding Papua’s integration into Indonesia; and the lack of accountability for those involved in human rights violations, including the sale of weapons and ammunition that has become increasingly prevalent over the past five years.
Anum Siregar, the Director of the Democracy Alliance for Papua, said that peace in the region cannot be achieved as long as these underlying conflict drivers persist. She further asserted that those trading in weapons and ammunition with TPNPB would continue to scapegoat innocent parties in the region , as demonstrated by the recent incident involving the Kingmi Church. (*)
News: IPWP meeting calls for urgent UN visit to West Papua
October 20, 2023 in News
The International Parliamentarians for West Papua (IPWP) held a major meeting in the UK Parliament yesterday (October 18th 2023), calling for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to be urgently allowed to visit West Papua.
The IPWP meeting was held to support the recent communique issued at the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Leaders’ Summit in August, urging Indonesia to facilitate a UN visit to West Papua before the next Leaders’ Summit in 2024. Indonesia promised to facilitate a UN visit in 2018. Five years on, they are no closer to allowing the UN access. Over 85 countries have now called for the UN visit. This includes all member states of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS), the European Commission, and individual nations including the UK, Spain, and the Netherlands. At Indonesia’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) last year in Geneva, eight countries, including the US, Canada, and Australia, expressed profound concern over the human rights situation in West Papua and urged international investigation.
The IPWP meeting was hosted by Alex Sobel, UK Labour MP and IPWP Chair. West Papuan independence leader Benny Wenda addressed the crowded room, along with Jennifer Robinson, of Doughty Street Chambers and the International Lawyers for West Papua (ILWP). MEP and President of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont and Senator Gorka Elejebarrieta, both IPWP Vice Chairs, addressed the meeting by video link.
Demonstrations took place across West Papua over the past two days in support of the meeting……..
https://www.ulmwp.org/news-ipwp-meeting-calls-for-urgent-un-visit-to-west-papua
Release of Victor Yeimo from Indonesian prison rekindles West Papuan fight against racism
By APR editor - SPECIAL REPORT: By Yamin Kogoya
Freed West Papuan leader Victor Yeimo . . . inspiring speech condemning racism as the basis of Indonesian repression in the Papuan provinces. Image: YK
Prominent West Papuan independence activist Victor Yeimo was yesterday released from prison in Jayapura, Indonesia’s occupied capital of West Papua, sparking a massive celebration among thousands of Papuans. His release has ignited a spirit of unity among Papuans in their fight against what they refer to as racism, colonialism, and imperialism. His jailing was widely condemned by global human rights groups and legal networks as flawed and politically motivated by Indonesian authorities..........
(Photos etc, in article)
https://asiapacificreport.nz/2023/09/24/release-of-victor-yeimo-from-indonesian-prison-rekindles-west-papuan-fight-against-racism/
Indonesia Says No One Brings Up Papua Issue at Recent UNGA Forum
Jakarta Globe Jayanty Nada Shofa September 29, 2023
Jakarta. A senior Indonesian diplomat said Friday that no country raised the issue of Papua at the recent UN General Assembly (UNGA) talks in New York. Indonesia in the past had faced accusations of human rights violations in its easternmost region at the UN forum. These accusations mainly came from Pacific island nations, particularly Vanuatu. However, the 78th UNGA session, which had just ended earlier this week, did not see anyone pointing their fingers at Indonesia. "The UNGA forum did not see any country bringing up the Papua issue. [This shows] how other nations' respect towards Indonesia is growing," Tri Tharyat, the director-general for multilateral cooperation at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, told a press conference in Jakarta on Friday. Tri attributed the lack of mentions of Papua to the Indonesian government's efforts to fast-track the region's infrastructure and human capital development, among others. Indonesia has also tried to speak to the countries who took an interest in the Papua matter. Tri, however, did not refer to the said countries whom Indonesia had been talking to by name. "Remember how there would be some countries who would call the [UNGA] forum’s attention to Papua," Tri said. "We have done so many things this year. But what is of utmost importance is to talk with other countries to give them a better picture of what is going on in Papua, including its development progress," Tri also told reporters.
There have been several instances of Indonesia arguing with Pacific island nations over the latter’s human rights abuse accusations in Papua. For instance, at the 75th UNGA Session in 2020, then Vanuatuan Prime Minister Bob Loughman alleged indigenous West Papuans continued to suffer from human rights violations. Indonesia then accused Vanuatu of not respecting the UN Charter and its principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in March visited the Papuan capital of Jayapura during which he said the government considered Papua a priority for a more "Indonesia-centric" development. His remarks aimed to dispel doubts that Indonesia's development only focused on Java Island. Jokowi then listed some major infrastructure projects in Papua, including the 3,462-kilometer Trans-Papua road. The government has also built a road that spanned 1,098 kilometers in the Papuan borders, according to Jokowi.
Jayapura City launches HIV/AIDS hotline to enhance support and treatment access
Jubi News Desk - HIV/AIDS 23 October 2023
Jayapura, Jubi – The Jayapura City Health Office has introduced a hotline service, reachable at 08114897788, aimed at addressing HIV/AIDS treatment in the city. This hotline serves as a telephone helpline for the public to seek information and provides guidance to individuals at high risk of HIV/AIDS to the nearest healthcare facility.
During the Training for Peer Support Community Groups 2023 event at Grand Abe Hotel on Friday (20/10/2023), Ni Nyoman Sri Antari, the head of Jayapura City Health Office, revealed that in 2023, a total of 7,761 individuals in Jayapura City had been identified as having HIV, while 5,761 others remain undiagnosed. Among the 7,761 individuals diagnosed, 2,387 are still living, with 1,129 having undergone HIV VL tests to assess viral load in the blood of individuals with HIV/AIDS. “Fortunately, 843 individuals witnessed a reduction in their viral load as a result of the test,” Antari noted.
The Jayapura City Health Office organized the event with the objective of addressing HIV/AIDS comprehensively, ranging from early case identification to lifelong treatment, recognizing the absence of a cure and the challenge of providing continuous care.
Antari emphasized the importance of establishing a ‘Peer Support Group,’ particularly for those dealing with the disease. These groups can facilitate knowledge-sharing and prevent transmission to uninfected individuals. Additionally, the training enhances community members’ understanding of HIV/AIDS, enabling them to serve as ‘HIV/AIDS Ambassadors’ in the community. In 2022, an additional 1,984 cases were recorded, reflecting the ongoing challenge of this issue. HIV is a virus that attacks human immune system cells, impairing their function. Without prompt and appropriate treatment, HIV can progress to AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome). There is a collective hope for a cure to be found for the HIV/AIDS virus to prevent its yearly increase. (*)
Papuan DPR members say illegal gold mining has a high potential for conflict
A Google translate. Original Bahasa link
https://jubitv.id/anggota-dpr-papua-sebut-tambang-emas-ilegal-punya-potensi-konflik-cukup-tinggi/
Papuan DPR members say illegal gold mining has a high potential for conflict
I feel sorry for the seven mine workers who were killed. May the family always be given strength. Second, Papua is very rife with illegal gold mining activities
News Desk - Illegal Gold Mining October 19, 2023
Heavy equipment is seen operating at an illegal gold mining location in the West Papua region-Istimew/Jubi TV
Jayapura, Jubi TV– The potential for conflict in illegal traditional gold mining areas in a number of districts in Tanah Papua is considered quite high. However, the government seems to be neglecting it. The government is considered not serious about controlling illegal gold mining areas, even though conflicts often occur in the area.
This statement was made by a member of the Papua DPR's Commission for Government, Politics, Law, Human Rights and Security, Laurenzus Kadepa. Kadepa stated that this was related to the attack and murder of seven traditional gold miners in Kali I, Seradala District, Yahukimo Regency, Papua Mountain Province, on Monday (16/10/2023).
The West Papua National Liberation Army or TPNPB also stated responsibility for the attack.
“I feel sorry for the seven mine workers who were killed. May the family always be given strength. Secondly, Papua is very rife with wild or illegal gold mining activities, but it seems that the government is just ignoring it. "In fact, if you look at the potential for conflict in this mining area, it is very high," said Kadepa when contacting Jubi via telephone, Thursday (19/10/2023). According to him, apart from the potential for conflict, illegal gold mining also causes serious damage to nature and forests. "I have always been vocal about closing all illegal mines in Papua," he said. He said, in 2018, he urged the Acting Governor of Papua at that time, Soedarmo, to go directly to Korowai, Boven Digoel Regency, which is now part of South Papua Province, to look at illegal mining activities there. This was based on the aspirations of the Korowai people at that time through Pastor Trevor. At that time, the Papua Province regional government communications forum came to the location. “Unfortunately, these steps were not followed by the governors and regents in Papua. "For me, the presence of illegal mining like this has many negative impacts, so it must be closed," he said.
Laurenzus Kadepa also asked the security forces and TPNPB involved in the armed conflict not to continue killing civilians for various reasons. “Stop killing civilians for whatever reason. I'm surprised that all this time there have been civilians shot by the TPNPB because it was part of the intelligence apparatus. On the other hand, if the TNI/Polri shoot civilians, they say they are part of the TPNPB, OPM and others. This is very dangerous. "If the government doesn't find a solution, it will be dangerous for the lives of people in Papua," said Kadepa. Previously, TPNPB spokesperson, Sebby Sambom, said that the TPNPB Special Forces Kodap III Ndugama and Kodap XVI Yahukimo were responsible for the attack on the mine in Kali I, Seradala District, Yahukimo Regency, Papua Mountain Province. "The Free Papua Organization TPNPB is responsible for the murder," said Sambom. Sambom stated that the gold mine in Seradala District was an illegal gold mine. He also conveyed accusations that there were TNI intelligence workers working in the mine at Yahukimo. According to Sambom, his party has repeatedly warned civilians to leave areas of armed conflict, because the TPNPB will not compromise and shoot them. Sambom stated that his party again demanded that the government immediately open a space for dialogue to find a solution to the armed conflict in the Land of Papua. "We, TPNPB, ask the state to immediately open a space for negotiations with the Papuan people, to find a solution. "Once again, we TPNPB are not playing around," he said. (*)
This article has been published on jubi.id with the title: Kadepa: Illegal gold mining has the potential to cause conflict
Indonesia, PNG verify citizenship status of 300 border crossers
Antara News 20 October 2023
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Indonesia and Papua New Guinea (PNG) have agreed to verify the citizenship status of 300 border crossers from PNG who have been living in Yabanda Village, Yafi Subdistrict, Keerom District, Papua Province, for many years, an Indonesian government official said. The verification of citizenship was recommended by the Indonesia-PNG Border Liaison Meeting, held in Vanimo, PNG, on Oct 24-26, Assistant I for the Papua Provincial Government's Regional Secretary, Suzanna Wanggai, told ANTARA here Saturday. To this end, Consul General of PNG in Jayapura Geoffrey L. Wiri, on Friday (Oct 27), led the joint verification process during which the border crossers would be asked to decide whether to hold Indonesian citizenship or to maintain their PNG citizenship status, she said. Required verification items have also been prepared to enable the PNG settlers to decide, said Wanggai, who currently heads the Papua Provincial Government's Border and International Cooperation Agency. The PNG settlers have lived in Yabanda Village, which is near to the two countries' land border, for many years, and many of their children have even gone to schools inside the Indonesian territory, she said. According to information she received, the border crossers from PNG remain willing to live in Yabanda Village by considering their children's education, she added.
Reporter: Evarukdijati, Rahmad Nasution Editor: Sri Haryati
[2] SECURITY and OPERATIONS of the TNI/POLRI and TPNPB
[a] general notes about the atmosphere
Compared with the records in July, the situation in Papua, especially in conflict areas and refugee camps, remains the same and very sad. TPNPB carried out attacks in the Bintang Mountains area, causing people to flee. In one week (10-16 September 2023) 9 people were shot dead by the TNI-Polri; 5 in Yahukimo and 4 in the Fakfak area. Another 3 people were added at the beginning of the month in Nduga, and 5 people at the end of September in the Bintang Mountains. In particular, the Nduga region has also become a field of suffering for many people, including church figures [4]. Moreover, we once again felt shocked when we read news about a case of abuse that occurred several months ago. A young student, Wity Une (17), was tortured and burnt to death by security forces. The British daily The Guardian published testimony about this case[5]. Several months ago (7 April 2023) 6 young people were arrested by security forces during a combing operation in Kuyawage village. Then they were taken by helicopter to a military base 100 km from the place of arrest. While in detention at the military headquarters, Wity died due to abuse. Meanwhile, the other 5 were released, because a human rights organization had started to arrest the 6 children. It turned out that five of them came home covered in fire wounds from head to toe and required intensive medical treatment. The response of local civilians: 'it continues to be proven that anyone can be arrested. Everyone could see that the 6 children were not PTNPB members, they were all school children. It turns out that anyone can be chased, shot, killed and become a victim of inhumane acts'. When will news like this move the conscience of the rulers who determine security strategy in Papua? (TvdB)
[b] violent/armed action
* September 3 2023: TNI-Polri killed three TPNPB members in the area around the Egianus Kogoya group in Nduga District. "Retaliating for the murder of three people by TPNPB in Batas Batu on August 16," explained the TNI [6].
* September 9 2023: security forces shot dead 4 civilians who were suspected of being involved in the burning of district offices and schools in Kramomongga, Fakfak District (15/8)[7].
* 11 September 2023: TNI-Polri versus TPNPB armed contact around Arumaga village, Puncak Regency. This armed contact, according to information from the TNI-Polri, occurred after the burning of 10 health service houses; During the gunfight, one TPNPB member was hit by TNI fire. There is no confirmation from the TPNPB. [8]
* September 14 2023: security forces killed 5 civilians at the mouth of the Brasa River, in the Dekai district, Yahukimo Regency. According to security forces, they are suspected to be members of the TPNPB; Both the TPNPB and the Church Leadership in Dekai stated that these 5 people were ordinary civilians and not members of the TPNPB[9]. Victims: Darnius Heluka, Musa Heluka, Man Senik, Yoman Senik and Kapal Bayage
* 15 September 2023: Since the mass displacement of civilians due to the TNI attack, on Friday (15/9) a body was found in the ER morgue of DKI Yahukimo.
* 18 September 2023: Gunfire occurred in Bintang Mountains Regency, around Yapimakot village; The gun battle resulted in the death of a Brimob member, Brigadier Rudi Agung. TPNPB admitted involvement in the murder. Furthermore, a market and 7 stalls in the Serambakon district in the same district were burned. In that incident three people were also hit by bullets; they are being treated. It is suspected that this arson was set by a group of TPNPB. [10]
* 21 September 2023: TPNPB attacks again in Oksibil, Bintang Mountains District. The attack occurred in Esipding, Jalan SMA Negeri 1, Oksibil. TPNPB claims to have shot 5 members of the TNI-Polri, while one TPNPB member suffered a critical gunshot wound by the TNI-Polri. The TNI-Polri claimed to have shot dead a TPNPB member, Ricky Sasaka, but did not provide information regarding the victims themselves [11].
* 22 September 2023: TNI post shot by unknown person (OTK) in Aroba District, Teluk Bintuni Regency. The location of this TNI post borders Fakfak Regency[12].
* 30 September 2023: The TNI/Polri stated that they had shot dead 5 TPNPB members in the Bintang Mountains[13]. There has been no confirmation from PTNPB.
[c] additional troops
* Fakfak District: after violent incidents in the Fakfak District area there were additional troops on a large scale.[14]
* Bintang Mountains District: following the recent violence, the Regional Police Chief sent additional personnel to Oksibil, and requested that half of the region – not just the center of Oksibil – be equipped with active police posts on site.[15]
[d] around security for the 2024 election
* The history of presidential and deputy candidates must be 'free of human rights violations': The Constitutional Court has been asked to rule that perpetrators of serious human rights violations, including the kidnapping of activists, cannot become presidential candidates (capres) and vice presidential candidates (wacapres). This was conveyed by Anang Suindro as the applicant's attorney for the judicial review of Article 169 letter d and Article 169 letter q of the Election Law regarding the requirements for presidential and vice presidential candidates in the preliminary examination session at the Constitutional Court building, Jakarta (18/9)[16].
* Six districts in Central Papua province will use the Noken system in the 2024 elections: According to news from the KPU, Dogiyai District (95,655 voters), Deiyai (77,427 voters), Paniai (117,756 voters), Intan Jaya (114,508 voters), Puncak (155,536 voters) , Puncak Jaya (198,827 voters) will follow the election system via the 'Noken system'. The total number of voters in 6 districts using the 'Noken system' was 759,709 votes. Nabire and Timika are excluded and will follow the electoral system in accordance with the applicable General Law. Meanwhile, the Central Province KPU is holding a coordination meeting based on the letter of the Chairman of the Republic of Indonesia KPU No. 991/PL.01.8.SD/05/2023. At the meeting all interested parties – including 18 political parties – were invited to attend[17].
This news is quite surprising, considering that many districts that will follow the 'Noken system' already have sufficient experience with election systems in accordance with the general Election Law. Moreover, almost all residents' residences are accessible through adequate transportation facilities. The use of the 'Noken system' can actually only be used as an exception where the terrain is so difficult that it is difficult to reach voters. The question arises: why is the 'Noken system' used so widely? (TvdB).
[e] about the Susi Air pilot being taken hostage
At the beginning of the month, the security forces - via a CNN Indonesia broadcast - announced officially that there was good news regarding the release, as if the end had begun [18]. It turns out the 'prediction' was wrong. The impression was that there had been no real progress, but at the end of the month the Regional Police Chief still delivered the news that the pilot was definitely still alive and well [19]. I'm grateful!
Dozens killed in famine-hit Papua Highlands
Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta October 26, 2023
A months-long famine in Papua Highlands province’s Yahukimo regency has killed at least 23 residents, forcing the government to scramble to provide disaster relief and plan for long-term solutions to avoid similar disasters from happening in the area in the future. The famine has affected around 12,000 people living in over 13 villages in the regency, said Amuma district head Zakeus Lagowan on Tuesday. He blamed heavy downpours that have been happening since August for causing local crops to rot. Fatalities doubled in the past week, Zakeus went on to say, rising from 11 deaths last week to 23 as of Oct. 23. “However, we haven’t got the complete data yet because communication [with the affected] villages is only limited through transceivers,” Zakeus said on Tuesday, as quoted by kompas.id. The Yahukimo famine has caught the attention of Jakarta. Coordinating Human Development and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy held a coordination meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation with several officials, including Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin and National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) head Suharyanto. Authorities in Jakarta have sent disaster aid comprising 20 tonnes of rice and thousands of packages of ready-to-eat meals, protein biscuits and basic food staples to the affected region.
They also sent 1,500 packages of hygiene kits, 50 sets of solar lights, five tents and Rp 1 billion (US$63,000) in operational funds. Some of the aid, however, has yet to reach the famine-hit villages as they can only be accessed by air. The disaster agency has prepared a Cessna Grand Caravan cargo airplane with the capacity of 1.5 tonnes per flight.
“This is just the initial aid. We’ll coordinate with local administrations should the affected residents need more assistance from us,” Suharyanto said in a statement on Thursday. The government also came up with several recommendations for mitigation measures to avoid similar incidents from happening in the future. “We recommend the National Food Agency [BPN] to address the issue so food shortages in Papuan Highlands and Central Papua can be resolved permanently,” Muhadjir said after the meeting. Among the concrete steps recommended to solve the issue is the development of crops that are more resilient to extreme weather. The government is also mulling opening food estates and building food storage facilities in the famine-prone areas.
The heavy downpours in Yahukimo have also triggered landslides that destroyed locals’ homes, Muhadjir said. According to the BNPB, at least 30 houses were heavily damaged by the landslides, although authorities were still confirming the data. The famine in Yahukimo is the second known incident this year occurring in the Papuan Highlands, one of the new provinces in the country’s easternmost island which was inaugurated in November last year. In August, at least six people in Puncak regency were killed in an extreme weather-induced famine. Cold weather and the lack of rain killed taro and yam crops commonly grown in the region, driving residents to scramble for food. Some people chose to eat the spoiled crops, causing them to fall ill. A drought from June to August last year in Lanny Jaya also resulted in hundreds of people scrambling for food in Kuyawage district. Three died from hunger-related health issues. Resource-rich but restive Papua Island has become a focus of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who aims to develop the country’s easternmost regions. Among strategic projects introduced by the President on the island is the food estate focusing on corn in Jayapura regency.
Food shortages, however, may not just be a problem in Papua, as the archipelago has been experiencing an extended dry spell due to the El Niño that tends to bring dry and hot air to Indonesia.
Church, govt offer food to starving people in Indonesia's Papua
At least 23 people have died due to starvation in the Christian-majority region since August By UCA News reporter Published: October 27, 2023 11:19 AM GMT
A government official from the Ministry of Social Affairs is seen with children in Yahukimo Regency, Papua while distributing aid to hungry residents, in collaboration with church groups. (Photo supplied)
Church groups in Indonesia’s Christian-majority Papua region joined the government to provide food aid to hundreds of indigenous people hit by famine because of crop failure.
In collaboration with church groups, food aid has been sent through 17 flights to the worst affected Amuma, Panggema, and Anggruk districts since Oct. 21, the Ministry of Social Affairs said in an Oct. 26 statement. The Yahukimo Regency in the Papua Mountain province has declared an emergency from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1 after 23 people died of starvation in the province.
The crop failure is attributed to a combination of hailstorms, severe frost and drought linked to the global El Niño phenomenon, which started to impact Indonesia in June, according to a report by Save the Children. Reverend Leonora Balubun from the Gospel Christian Church (GKI) of Papua said she delivered food aid to Panggema and Anggruk districts and returned on Oct. 26. “There are about 500 people in two areas. Their staple food is sweet potatoes. However, they experienced crop failure due to heavy rain since last month," she told UCA News on Oct. 27. “The condition became worse after landslides damaged their houses. They are now taking refuge in safe neighboring villages, some in refugee camps," she said. She said their church received requests for help from 30 villages in Yahukimo Regency. "But currently we have only been able to reach two villages, not the rest yet," she said.
She said her church received an allocation of 60 tons of aid from the Ministry of Social Affairs in the form of basic necessities, such as rice, packaged food, sugar and blankets.
She said the distribution of aid was "very challenging" because the areas are located in the mountains and can only be accessed by plane and the airports are small. "We had to rent a small plane with a round trip cost of 74,000,000 rupiah (US$4,645) from Sentani, Jayapura, while the goods we could bring were also limited," she said. She said the church had also allocated a budget to help distribute aid. "On October 30, we will go to the location again to identify other urgent assistance,” she said, adding that they would still discuss the long-term assistance that could be provided. Vice President Ma'aruf Amin in a statement on Oct. 25 said the government will prepare a long-term plan to ensure that the staple food stock of the Yahukimo community remains safe throughout the year.
Death due to starvation is not new in Papua. In August, six people reportedly died of starvation in Puncak Regency, Central Papua Province.
Last year, in Lanny Jaya Regency, three people reportedly died, triggered by a drought that caused crops. Yuliana Langowuyo, executive director of the Franciscans’ Secretariat for Justice and Peace noted that the government's response only occurs when there is a case that triggers attention, "but there is no sustainable effort.” She said that the priority should be opening access to inland areas, creating appropriate policies to support the production of local crops by the community, and providing health services when people face hunger. “We hope that no one will die due to malnutrition and hunger in the land of Papua. This is an ironic situation because people die on land that is rich in potential natural resources," she told UCA News.
Meanwhile, Franky Samperante, a local activist, said that repeated famines in Papua are evidence of violations of the right to food and nutrition of society by the state. "Fulfillment of the right to food should ensure the nutritional quality of available food and guarantee people's freedom to use food systems that are culturally appropriate and the potential of local resources," he said. He said in finding solutions to this issue, the government also needs to “take into account the socio-cultural and geographical characteristics and conditions of the Papuans.” Indonesia annexed the easternmost region in the 1960s at the end of Dutch colonial rule. Indonesian rule has triggered a long-running insurgency for independence and a military crackdown that claimed hundreds of lives and displaced thousands. Despite being mineral-rich, Papua is one of the poorest and most underdeveloped regions of Indonesia.
Polish national convicted of treason granted parole in Papua
Jubi News Desk 1 November 2023
Jackub Fabian Skrzypsi, a Polish treason convict, has been on parole since September 22, 2023. - Jubi/Theo Kelen
Jayapura, Jubi – Jackub Fabian Skrzypsi, a Polish citizen convicted of treason, was granted parole on September 22, 2023, from the Abepura Prison in Papua’s Jayapura City. His legal counsel, Latifah Anum Siregar, made this announcement on October 27, 2023. “Skrzypsi’s original sentence was 7 years, and he had already served five years, making him eligible for parole as he had completed two-thirds of his sentence,” said Siregar. In May 2019, the Wamena District Court had sentenced Skrzypsi to 5 years in prison, along with another defendant, Simon Magal, who received a 4-year sentence. Both were found guilty of trading firearms with the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB). Following an unsuccessful appeal at the Jayapura High Court, Skrzypsi and Simon Magal filed a cassation with the Supreme Court, which, on November 20, 2019, upheld the 7-year sentence. Siregar noted that Skrzypsi’s parole process was lengthy, requiring permission from Interpol. It involved various procedures, including obtaining guarantees from the Ambassador, a local citizen, and a notification letter from Interpol. Even with all the necessary documentation, Interpol’s permission was a critical factor for his release. During the parole period, Skrzypsi is obliged to report monthly to the Correctional Center (Bapas) and the Immigration Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights in Papua. Furthermore, he is not allowed to leave Indonesia until 2025. Any travel outside of Papua within Indonesia requires Bapas’ permission, and due to his foreign nationality, Immigration’s involvement is necessary. Skrzypsi represents the first case of a convict obligated to report to Immigration. (*)
Delayed justice: Call to investigate unresolved shooting incident in Mappi
News Desk - Bloody Mappi Tragedy 26 October 2023
Jayapura, Jubi – The investigation into the shooting of nine civilians on December 14, 2022, in Mappi Regency of South Papua Province remains incomplete, with both the police and the Papua representative of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM Papua) yet to make significant progress. In the aforementioned incident, Moses Nakas Erro (32 years old) died at Mappi Regional Hospital, and eight others sustained injuries, including Sabinus Sokmi Sedap, Otniel Qah Samagoi, Basilius Bape Yebo, Rexon Ya. A Pasim, Kaspar Khani Yebo, Wilhelmus Jeji Samagoi, Yohanes. T Sedap, and Ferdinandus Boy.
The event is known as the “Bloody Mappi Tragedy of December 14, 2022” and is yet to be thoroughly investigated. Arnold Anda of LBH Papua Pos Merauke, in a press release received by Jubi on Tuesday (24/10/2023), stated that the Papua Law Enforcement and Human Rights Coalition Team’s investigation revealed that there was no clash between two groups, but rather the authorities allegedly responded with excessive force by opening fire on civilians, resulting in casualties. “Based on our findings, the alleged perpetrators are members of the police and the Indonesian Military (TNI). Complaints have been filed with various authorities, but there has been no substantial follow-up to date,” said Arnold Anda. Given this situation, LBH Papua Pos Merauke questioned the commitment of the PapuaPolice, Mappi Police, and the Komnas HAM Papua to ensure justice for the citizens who were victims of the Bloody Mappi Tragedy, in accordance with the state’s responsibility for the fulfillment, respect, protection, and enforcement of human rights. They argued that in upholding the right to justice for the victims of the Bloody Mappi Tragedy, it is essential to adhere to the provisions stipulated in Article 28i, paragraph (4) of the 1945 Constitution, in conjunction with Article 8 of Law Number 39 of 1999 concerning Human Rights. Consequently, using the authority granted by Article 100 of Law Number 39 of 1999 concerning Human Rights, LBH Papua Pos Merauke calls upon the Papua Police Chief to instruct the Mappi Police Chief to promptly address the shooting incident that occurred at Kilometer 2 Kepi, Mappi Regency. They also implore the Komnas HAM Papua not to overlook the case. (*)
Australia staunchly defends Papua but is forgetful about Aborigines
https://www.thejakartapost.com/opinion/2023/10/29/australia-staunchly-defends-papua-but-is-forgetful-about-aborigines.html
S03 E08 East Timor and West Papua
https://www.catholicweekly.com.au/s03-e08-east-timor-and-west-papua/
NGO investigation reveals failure of Jokowi’s Depapre sea highway development
https://en.jubi.id/ngo-investigation-reveals-failure-of-jokowis-depapre-sea-highway-development/
PAPUA 2023 SEPTEMBER Report (In Bahasa)
https://awpasydneynews.blogspot.com/2023/10/papua-2023-september-report-in-bahasa.html
------------------------------------------
