Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - The Jayapura city government in Papua Province has called on local residents to save water during the dry season this year.

Normally, the water discharge declines when the dry season reaches its peak, Chief of the Jayapura City Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD) Asep Khalid stated in Jayapura on Tuesday.

To that end, the BPBD will coordinate with the local drinking water company to meet the residents' need for clean water, he noted.

"We advise the public to use water as judiciously as possible. If necessary, they can create a water reservoir," he stated.

He said the BPBD will also coordinate with the Jayapura City Environment Office to anticipate forest fires that frequently occur during the dry season.

"Surveillance should be conducted of forests, particularly in the upper reaches of rivers, so that no people will cut down trees. By doing so, water supplies can be maintained," he stated.

In addition, the city fire department has prepared fire trucks and equipment as precautionary measures against fires in residential areas and forests during the dry season, he added.

He said the BPBD had also formed a joint quick response team comprising volunteers tasked with monitoring the situation nearby.

"Our members are spread out in five sub-districts in Jayapura. In the event of a disaster, they quickly respond and inform us to tackle it as quickly as possible," he affirmed. 

