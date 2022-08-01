Director of LBH Papua, Emanuel Gobay (far left) while accompanying five participants from the pulpit freely protesting the New York Agreement during a police questioning at the Jayapura Police Headquarters, Monday (15/8/2022). - Doc. LBH Papua
#URGEN Numbay, 15th Aug 2022 In order to reject the New York Agreement 1962. Kunume Numbay held a story-breaking action followed by a period of 14 people in front of the Bahari Valley road Dok V upper.There has been an arrest and arrest of 5 members of Kunume Numbay by the Indonesian Republic Police. (Jayapura City Police) on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 10:30 am wpb.The names of those arrested are:1. Mr.Jimmy Boroway (Deputy Chief Kunume Numbay)2. Mrs. Reaggy Wenda (Secretary)3. brus sangkek (Member)4. Boy Wenda (Member)5. Mina Tabuni (Member)Presently 5 detained Kunume Numbay members are at Jayapura City Police Station.Advocate please...Thank you..
Today, August 15th, marks sixty years since West Papua was betrayed. On this day in 1962, my people’s future was snatched from us by men in New York, without a single West Papuan present.
The New York Agreement was a secret deal signed by three colonial powers, the United States, Indonesia, and the Netherlands. It produced the Indonesian invasion of 1963, the start of our occupation and the beginning of our anguish. But the deal also contained a stipulation for a UN referendum, in which the people of West Papua would decide our own destiny. A fair referendum never arrived: the 1969 Act of No Choice was a sham, with just over 1000 people intimidated into staying with Indonesia. West Papuans are still waiting to fulfill our right to self-determination, six decades later.
Today we mourn our betrayal, and the hundreds of thousands of West Papuans killed, tortured, and imprisoned under Indonesian occupation. But we must also commit ourselves to strengthening our struggle for liberation. On behalf of the Provisional Government, I am calling on all West Papuans – in the cities, in exile, in the refugee camps, or fighting in the bush – to refuse to celebrate Indonesian Independence day on August 17th. Do not raise their flag. We have our own flag, our own Independence Day, which we are ready to celebrate when our sovereignty is finally delivered.
To the world, I say: help us right the great wrong of 1962 and achieve our independence. With our Provisional Government, our Cabinet offices, our Ministers and our army, we are ready to take charge of our own affairs. To Indonesia, I say: you must allow the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights into West Papua, to show the world what you are doing to my people.
August 15th, 1962, will always be a day of sorrow for us West Papuans. It is very painful to think of all the indigenous Melanesian people who lost their lives under Indonesian rule. But we will never accept occupation: I am calling on my people not to take part in Indonesia’s independence celebrations. We are instead mourning the killing and displacement of West Papuans in Nduga, Oksibil, Maybrat and elsewhere.
We will keep fighting until there is self-determination, a fair and internationally mediated referendum, until we win independence. Our time will come.
Benny Wenda
Interim President
ULMWP Provisional Government
This article was published in thejakartapost.com with the title "Indonesia again misses oil, gas production targets: SKK Migas". Click to read: https://www.thejakartapost.com/business/2022/07/19/govt-again-misses-oil-gas-production-targets-skk-migas.html.
Download The Jakarta Post app for easier and faster news access:
Android: http://bit.ly/tjp-android
iOS: http://bit.ly/tjp-ios
The hydrocarbon gas source was discovered by Pertamina Hulu Energi Regional IV in Pertamina EP's working area, Papua Field, Aimas District, West Papua Province, Deputy of Planning for SKK Migas Benny Lubiantara informed.
"The successful discovery of hydrocarbons in an area rich in natural resources in West Papua, including oil and gas, will encourage more massive and aggressive exploration activities in the future," Lubiantara said in a statement issued here on Monday.
The drilling of exploration well MKS-001 was the main objective in the Kais Formation Carbonate Rock. The drilling of MKS-001 began at 6 a.m. local time on June 21, 2022, and a final depth of 2,048 mMD was reached at 8 p.m. local time on July 28.
Exploration well MKS-001was drilled with a vertical profile using the PDSI#28.2/D1000-E rig, he said.
According to him, drilling poses a challenge in remote areas because of the time it takes to mobilize drilling equipment and materials by sea and the type of shale formation indicated by high tectonic stress. Hence, it requires precise and accurate drilling planning and operations, he added.
The dry hole base work was completed without any non-productive time, both from supporting service equipment and materials as well as from the operational side. This was one of the achievements at the well, he said.
After conducting a series of evaluations of the formation properties using e-line logging tools, Pertamina then proposed two Drill Stem Test (DST) intervals in the Kais Formation, DST#1: 2012 - 2020 mMD and DST#2: 1932 - 1942.5 mMD.
Currently, DST#1 (2012-2020 mMD) is being carried out on the limestone reef layer of the Kais Formation, the clean-up period with a 44/64 inch choke gets a gas rate of 9.7 MMSCFD and a condensate rate of 219 BCPD.
As of August 13, 2022, exploration well MKS-001 is conducting a clean-up interval of DST#1.
Lubiantara revealed that the success of drilling exploration well MKS-001 will add to the success of drilling exploration wells in 2022, with the success ratio higher than the achievement in 2021 or compared to the average success of drilling exploration wells in the world.
As of the first half of 2022, the success ratio for drilling exploration wells has reached 75 percent. This figure is higher than the previous year's success ratio of 55 percent and outperforms the global success ratio of 23.8 percent in 2021.
"With the success of the MKS-001 well, the success ratio for drilling exploration wells in 2022 will be even higher," Lubiantara said.
He further said that the high success ratio of exploration well drilling will strengthen confidence to achieve the targets of one million barrels of oil (BOPD) and 12 billion cubic feet of gas (BSCFD) by 2023.
“Hopefully, this success can encourage increased investment in the upstream oil and gas sector given the high success rate of hydrocarbon discoveries," he remarked.
Related news: RAPP, Pertamina cooperate in hydrocarbon use
Related news: Indonesian govt to develop renewable energy for rural electricity
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.