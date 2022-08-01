1) Dialogue a dignified solution to the Papuan conflict   

Jayapura, Jubi – Researcher from the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) Cahyo Pamungkas said that in order to resolve with dignity the prolonged conflict in Papua, the solution was no other than through dialogue, not even the regional expansion into new provinces.
This was conveyed by Cahyo as a speaker in the Indonesia Leaders Talk online discussion “Let’s Love Papua” organized by the Prosperous Justice Party on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Even though the central government carried out Papua expansion with the argument to improve development and equal distribution of public services for the Papuan people, Cahyo said Papuan human resources were not ready for it. Study shows that the average length of
Papuans going to school was up until grade 2 to grade 5 of elementary school.
“If we look at conflict areas, such as in Nduga, Intan Jaya, the average length of schooling is only up to grade 3 of elementary school. How do we want the expansion of a province when the level of education is like that?” he said.
According to him, the number of new provinces in Papua did not guarantee that the conflict in Papua would end. Conflicts can only be resolved through peaceful dialogue between the central government in Jakarta and Papua.
“Dialogue doesn’t kill anyone. Conflicts can only be resolved through dialogue,” he said.
Papuan human rights activist Frederika Korain added in the forum the importance of evaluating the 20-year implementation of Law No. 21/2001 on Papua’s Special Autonomy (Otsus). According to Korain, through a dialogue forum, all problems that occur in Papua can be discussed openly between the central government and the Papuan people.
“Otsus in Papua has been running for 20 years but why is the human development index of Papua) is still low? Why are Papuans increasingly marginalized? Why is militarism on the rise in Papua? We, the Papuan people, hope that there will be an open forum, where both parties sit down and evaluate the process that has taken place before, and then formulate together how Papua will go forward,” said Korain.
Meanwhile, Executive Director of Lokataru Haris Azhar said Papua did not need regional expansion, as there was no guarantee that it would resolve the conflict in Papua. So far, Haris said, Papua was oftentimes only seen as a living space for oligarchs to massively exploit Papua’s natural resources.
Haris said that currently, Papua needed leaders who were emotionally and culturally understanding and able to move people to resolve conflicts in Papua. (*)
2) Bloody Paniai trial ignores law: LBH Papua
Jayapura, Jubi – Director of the Papua Legal Aid Institute (LBH Papua) Emanuel Gobay said that the trial of “Bloody Paniai” human rights violations ignored the rule of law.
“In the Special Autonomy [Otsus] Law No. 1/2021, which has now been amended to Special Autonomy Law No. 2/2021, articles 45-47 recommend the establishment of a human rights court in order to solve rights violations. Since Otsus has been rolling in Papua, the government has not set up a single human rights court in Papua,” Gobay told reporters, representing a number of NGOs and activists in Papua at a press conference held at the LBH Papua Office on Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Gobay thought the trials of human rights cases post the year 2000, such as the Bloody Wamena and the Bloody Paniai, should have been resolved in the Human Rights Court in Papua.
“Cases that occurred before 2000, such as Tanjung Priuk, Timor Leste, and Bloody Abepura, have been tried. So, specifically for cases of gross human rights violations that happened after 2000, such as the Bloody Paniai, they can be resolved in the Human Rights Court in Papua, in accordance with the mandate of the Special Autonomy Law,” he said.
Gobay was worried that if the trial was held in Makassar, the victim’s family and witnesses could not attend the trial. “When the trial venue is far away, there is no one to protect the living witness and the victim’s family. Moreover, regarding the shooting of four students, the Attorney General’s Office [AGO] only named one suspect, when there were several people who did the shooting,” he said.
“What about the results of the investigation by the National Commission on Human Rights [Komnas HAM]? Their report says there are many perpetrators but why only one name has been tried? The AGO has only determined IS, a retired officer, as the sole suspect in the Bloody Paniai tragedy that occurred on December 8, 2014. What happened actually?” he added.
Secretary of the United for Papuan Truth (BUK Papua) Nehemia Yarinap said their party was very pessimistic about the process of resolving gross human rights violations in Paniai, “The Paniai case will end up like the Bloody Abepura case, wherein the perpetrators were acquitted”.
Yarinap said the AGO often delayed the process of revealing the perpetrators, and there was always a delay in determining the suspect. It is also suspected that there was the disappearance of evidence so that the perpetrators could not be charged with the law according to their actions.
“We suspect that in the disclosure of perpetrator, there was intervention from related parties. Because Komnas HAM has determined who the perpetrators are and handed over their investigative report to the Supreme Court and the Attorney General’s Office,” Yarinap said. (*)
