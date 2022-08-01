2) Commander Supports Investigation Into The Escape Of Graft Fugitive Regent Of Central Mamberamo
-------------------
https://en.jubi.id/sanctions-for-abepura-prison-officer-who-beat-maksimus-you-to-be-decided-this-week/
1) Sanctions for Abepura prison officer who beat Maksimus You to be decided this week
Beating By Prison Officer - News Desk 3 August 2022
Jayapura, Jubi – Head of the Papua Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights Anthonius M Ayorbaba said the sanctions for RM, the Abepura Penitentiary officer who beat a defendant named Maksimus You, will be decided this week.
“We will decide the sanctions based on the report from the Abepura Penitentiary and the report from the Corrections Division,” said Ayorbaba on Monday, August 1, 2022.
Maksimus Simon Petrus You (18) is being tried in the case of alleged treason with six of his friends who raised the Morning Star flag at Cenderawasih Sports Center, Jayapura City on December 1, 2021. The six other people are Melvin Yobe (29), Melvin Fernando Waine (25), Devion Tekege (23), Yoseph Ernesto Matua (19), Lukas Kitok Uropmabin (21) and Ambrosius Fransiskus Elopere (21).
During the trial process, the seven defendants were detained in the Abepura prison. The beating of You was carried out by RM on July 29, 2022 at around 18.00 – 19.00 Papua time. At that time You was in a cell after returning from worship with other prisoners.
Ayorbaba explained that after the beating that occurred on July 29, 2022, he had ordered the Head of the Corrections Division and the team to examine the Abepura Prison from 09.00 – 14.00 WP. His team has conducted an investigation of the crime scene and examined a number of witnesses, including the commander of the guard and members of the guard who were on duty on July 29, 2022.
The team has also examined RM, the Abepura prison officer who is suspected of hitting You. “So we have followed up on the incident to be processed further,” he said.
Ayorbaba confirmed tha RM entered the Abepura prison in a drunken state. Ayorbaba emphasized that there would be sanctions against RM.
“There will be sanctions on that matter. We are still dissecting the minutes of the examination, it’s not only from me. But there will also be a deterrent effect on [officers] who consume liquor,” he said.
Although the prison has its own complexities of problems, Ayorbaba reminds all prison officers to continue to provide good guidance and service to inmates. “It is not allowed for any prison officer to carry out physical acts of violence, because such acts are prohibited by law,” he said. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – Commander of the 172/Praja Wira Yakthi Military Resort Command Brig. Gen. Juinta Omboh Sembiring said he was ready to take responsibility if any of his soldiers were found guilty of helping Central Mamberamo Regent Ricky Ham Pagawak (RHP) to escape.
Sembiring said however that until now his party had not found any indication that Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers were involved in helping Ricky Ham Pagawak escape. “There has been no indication of TNI soldiers helping Ricky Ham Pagawak escape to Papua New Guinea,” said Sembiring in Jayapura City on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
RHP has been named suspect by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in a bribery and gratification case. After being named suspect, RHP was absent from the KPK’s summons twice, then disappeared.
RHP was last seen at Skouw Market in Jayapura City, on July 14, 2022. The area is the border area between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. RHP’s presence there raises the suspicion that he fled to Papua New Guinea.
Four police officers who had been assigned to be RHP’s aide have been arrested and detained and investigated by the Professional and Security Division (Bidpropam) of the Papua Police. One of them, Second Adj. Insp AI, allegedly prepared the vehicle and communication tools used by RHP to escape.
On Monday, a number of media reported allegations that the Commander of the 1702/Jayawijaya Military District Command, Lt. Col. CPN AM, was involved in helping RHP escape to Papua New Guinea.
Brig. Gen. Juinta Omboh Sembiring said his party supported the KPK’s efforts to investigate all those suspected of helping Ricky Ham Pagawak escape. “As the Commander of 172/Praja Wira Yakthi, I fully support the investigation. If proven that there are TNI soldiers involved in helping the escape, we TNI certainly will have a separate investigation process against soldiers who commit violations,” he said.
Sentani, Jubi – Artists in Jayapura Regency regretted the lack of creative space for them to do their work in that area. Until now, Jayapura Regency has yet to have a cultural park as a center for arts that supports the development of arts and culture, as well as fostering artistic and cultural programs.
Artist Edison Paisei said that art galleries and places to hold performances are very limited at Bumi Khena Mbay Umbai.
Jayapura Regency as the entrance to Papua Province, Pasei said, should be a barometer for other regions. There are dozens of art studios, artists, and culturalists in this region. However, the space to express the art is very limited.
“In areas with a fairly high population growth rate, arts and entertainment are important for the community,” said Edison Paisei to Jubi in Sentani on Monday, August 1, 2022.
Yafet Felle, an artist in Jayapura Regency, said the same thing. According to Felle, art and culture are mostly used in ceremonial activities only, such as when receiving regional guests who come through Sentani Airport.
On the other hand, Jayapura Regent Mathius Awoitauw said that the development of arts and culture in the area was going well, in line with the growing tourist attractions by community members who utilized the surrounding natural potential.
“We indeed must provide more space and opportunities for the development of the art and culture scene. We have given a mandate to the relevant agencies to pay attention to the needs of artists and cultural actors,” said Awoitauw. (*)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.