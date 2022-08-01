1) Manokwari SAR team reveals illegal gold mining activities in Arfak Mountains   

Manokwari, Jubi – Illegal mining activities in West Papua continue amid the government’s effort to manage natural resources sustainably. Recently, illegal gold mining activities in the Arfak Mountains have been revealed after a team from the Manokwari Search and Rescue (SAR) Office carried out a mission to save one mine worker who was reportedly sick in the mine.
Head of Manokwari SAR Office I Wayan Suyatna said in a press statement on Sunday, August 21, 2022, that his party evacuated one illegal gold mining worker in Minyambouw District, Arfak Mountains, based on a request for assistance received by the SAR Office on Saturday night.
“The office received a report requesting assistance in evacuating one mine worker who was in a sick condition. After receiving the report, the team moved and evacuated the victim for treatment at the Manokwari SAR clinic,” he said.
Furthermore, on Saturday night, Manokwari SAR also received a report about a Toyota Hilux car that had an accident in the Minyambouw District. “The car plunged into a 75-meter deep ravine in Minyambouw District resulting in one death, while two others survived. The evacuation process was carried out this Sunday morning,” said I Wayan Suyatna.
Arfak Mountains Police chief Comr. Isaac Hosio had yet to give information when Jubi tried to confirm the illegal gold mining activities in the area. “I am on my way to Arfak Mountains, I will inform you about your question later,” he said in a text message.
Illegal mining in the Arfak Mountains and Manokwari had become a concern of the local government and law enforcement officials. Yet various efforts made have not had a deterrent effect on illegal workers and mining financiers in these two regions.
Acting Governor of West Papua Paulus Waterpauw had encouraged the formation of a task force to handle illegal gold mining in West Papua but until now, the task force has not been formed.
Jakarta, Jubi – Lawyer Yones Douw said that his clients, families of victims of the Bloody Paniai gross human rights violations were disappointed that the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) only named one suspect in the case. Douw said the victims’ families let the trial at the Makassar Human Rights Court proceed but they declined to attend.
“The victims’ families think the determination of one suspect does not correspond with the facts on the ground, as well as not in accordance with Law No. 26/2000 on Human Rights Courts. The victims’ families have made a decision that they will not attend the trial at the Makassar Human Rights Court,” Douw said as a speaker at the public discussion “Witness and Victim Protection at the Paniai Trial” held by the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) in Jakarta on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Douw emphasized that the State must uphold justice according to the facts on the ground. “Don’t differentiate serving justice based on the skin tone or the region. Let us uphold the truth. Mutual respect is very important,” he said.
He further stated that gross human rights violations were crimes committed systematically, so there must be a thorough examination of the units allegedly involved in gross human rights violations, such as the Bloody Paniai case. Douw said both the commanders and actors in the field must be brought to justice.
“If there is only one suspect, the end result will be the same as the Bloody Abepura case. The court may proceed with the trial but up until now, the families of the victims and witnesses decided not to be present at the trial. Please respect this decision, we are also human beings. Upholding justice and honesty is very important. If we are truly one nation, we must agree that the Bloody Paniai tragedy is significant to be revealed as frankly as possible,” he said.
Finally, Douw added that the state should have provided protection for witnesses and victims eight years ago. However, Douw said it was never too late. He encouraged the Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) to provide protection for victims and witnesses of the Bloody Paniai case. “Please go ahead because it is the duty of the state,” he said. (*)
