Jakarta (ANTARA) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) played football with the talents of the Papua Football Academy (PFA) after launching the academy that would become a school for youth in Papua to hone their talents in football.

In a broadcast via the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube Channel from Jakarta, Wednesday, President Jokowi was seen passing the ball with the PFA talents at the Lukas Enembe Stadium in Papua.

"I hope that the children at the Papua Football Academy will use the opportunity that has been given to them to gain knowledge in the field of football," Jokowi stated at the inauguration.

According to the president, Papua, as a sports province, has several talents in the field of sports, not only football but also athletics to rowing.

Hence, with early coaching through the PFA, teenagers from the age of 12 have the opportunity to enter the U-14, U-16, and the Indonesian national team and the world football team.

The president also emphasized that football education from an early age will not leave formal education.

"Formal education is also prepared, so that they can study. We expect that they can become football players, who have strong self-confidence and strong character. We also expect that they can become football players, who are competitive, smart, and intelligent," the president affirmed.

Meanwhile, Papua Football Academy Director Wolfgang Pikal explained that training at the academy was prepared with a thorough consideration of sports science, including the technical aspects of football, analysis, nutrition, psychology in sports, physiology, and injury management.

"Formal schools and skills courses are one of the assessment factors for student development and are delivered in creative and innovative ways of teaching," he stated.

For the first year of the Papua Football Academy, as many as 30 Papuan boys were selected from a total of 477 registrants where the talent search selection process was conducted competitively and transparently in the three cities of Timika, Merauke, and Jayapura in June 2022.

All students receive a full scholarship to get football training for two years and live in a professionally managed dormitory at the Mimika Sports Complex built by PT Freeport Indonesia.

