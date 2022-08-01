3) Protesting sole defendant, families of Paniai victims refuse to attend Makassar trial
https://en.tempo.co/read/1625774/floods-hit-west-papuas-sorong-2-died-in-landslide
1) Floods Hit West Papua's Sorong; 2 Died in Landslide
Translator Dewi Elvia Muthiariny Editor Petir Garda Bhwana 23 August 2022 11:38 WIB
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Floods struck Sorong City, West Papua following heavy rains from Monday until early today, August 23, 2022. Other than 1,5-meter-high flooding, landslides also hit the area, killing two people. Roads and thousands of houses in the city were inundated by floodwater. As of 09:46 eastern Indonesian time (WIT), the floods had not yet receded and slowed down community activities. The city’s disaster mitigation agency (BPBD) head, Herlin Sasabone, confirmed the hydrometeorological hazard on Tuesday. One house of Rufei Tanjung Batu, Pal Putih subdistrict, West Sorong District, was hit by a landslide. As a result, two residents died. The victims were a 35-year-old mother and her eight-year-old son. They had been rushed to the Navy Hospital and would be returned to Salatiga, Central Java. “There were three people in the landslide-hit house, namely the two victims and the father, Haryanto, who survived the disaster,” Herlin explained He added that the Sorong BPBD in collaboration with the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), the Indonesian Military (TNI), and the National Police continued to monitor the flood situation in the city. “People who need help and see their homes damaged by landslides can report to the Sorong BPBD office,” Herlin said.
ANTARA
"By registering, they (MSMEs) obtain a legal entity that can be used to support the business," Laoly said at Sasana Krida, Papua Governor's Office, on Monday.
The existence of individual companies is a new breakthrough launched by the Law and Human Rights Ministry to support the ease of doing business for the community, he added.
It is one form of a limited liability company (PT) that can be established by an individual without the minimum amount of capital in the requirement, he explained.
The main target of individual proprietorship are MSME players as part of an effort to enhance Indonesia’s ease-of-doing-business ranking.
Furthermore, Laoly lauded Military Regional Commander (Danrem) 172/Praja Wira Yakthi (PWY), Brigadier General Juinta Omboh Sembiring, who has encouraged the public to register to ensure the legality of individual companies.
"We would like to thank Mr. Commander 172/PWY for helping us gather two hundred Papuan women who have formed the 'Mama-Mama Papua Mampu' SME group," the minister said.
Local wisdom in Papua needs to gain visibility and actualization through a regulation that requires officials of the Papua provincial government to wear traditional clothing, like in Bali and North Kalimantan, he added.
"I encourage the ranks of the Papua provincial government to continue to explore the potential, both individual and communal intellectual property (IP). Continue to create, innovate, and understand the importance of IP protection. Maintain the quality, develop it, and to increase the economic value," he said.
Related news: Daily MSME transaction value at Merauke reaches Rp82 mln
Related news: Local MSMEs derives benefit from Papua PON
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.