1) Floods Hit West Papua's Sorong; 2 Died in Landslide    

Floods Hit West Papua's Sorong; 2 Died in Landslide

  

Minister asks Papuan MSMEs to register as sole proprietorships  

Protesting sole defendant, families of Paniai victims refuse to attend Makassar trial

Minister urges Papuans to register intellectual property  
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta Floods struck Sorong City, West Papua following heavy rains from Monday until early today, August 23, 2022. Other than 1,5-meter-high flooding, landslides also hit the area, killing two people. Roads and thousands of houses in the city were inundated by floodwater. As of 09:46 eastern Indonesian time (WIT), the floods had not yet receded and slowed down community activities. The city’s disaster mitigation agency (BPBD) head, Herlin Sasabone, confirmed the hydrometeorological hazard on Tuesday. One house of Rufei Tanjung Batu, Pal Putih subdistrict, West Sorong District, was hit by a landslide. As a result, two residents died. The victims were a 35-year-old mother and her eight-year-old son. They had been rushed to the Navy Hospital and would be returned to Salatiga, Central Java. “There were three people in the landslide-hit house, namely the two victims and the father, Haryanto, who survived the disaster,” Herlin explained He added that the Sorong BPBD in collaboration with the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), the Indonesian Military (TNI), and the National Police continued to monitor the flood situation in the city. “People who need help and see their homes damaged by landslides can report to the Sorong BPBD office,” Herlin said.

Minister asks Papuan MSMEs to register as sole proprietorships  
19 hours ago

Jakarta (ANTARA) - Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Hamonangan Laoly has asked micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Papua Province to register as individual proprietorships or companies, saying the fee is only Rp50 thousand.

"By registering, they (MSMEs) obtain a legal entity that can be used to support the business," Laoly said at Sasana Krida, Papua Governor's Office, on Monday.

The existence of individual companies is a new breakthrough launched by the Law and Human Rights Ministry to support the ease of doing business for the community, he added.

It is one form of a limited liability company (PT) that can be established by an individual without the minimum amount of capital in the requirement, he explained.

The main target of individual proprietorship are MSME players as part of an effort to enhance Indonesia’s ease-of-doing-business ranking.

Furthermore, Laoly lauded Military Regional Commander (Danrem) 172/Praja Wira Yakthi (PWY), Brigadier General Juinta Omboh Sembiring, who has encouraged the public to register to ensure the legality of individual companies.

"We would like to thank Mr. Commander 172/PWY for helping us gather two hundred Papuan women who have formed the 'Mama-Mama Papua Mampu' SME group," the minister said.

Local wisdom in Papua needs to gain visibility and actualization through a regulation that requires officials of the Papua provincial government to wear traditional clothing, like in Bali and North Kalimantan, he added.

"I encourage the ranks of the Papua provincial government to continue to explore the potential, both individual and communal intellectual property (IP). Continue to create, innovate, and understand the importance of IP protection. Maintain the quality, develop it, and to increase the economic value," he said.

Protesting sole defendant, families of Paniai victims refuse to attend Makassar trial

Republika – August 18, 2022

Rizky Suryarandika, Jakarta – Human rights activist and lawyer for the families of the victims of the 2014 Paniai massacre in Papua, Younes Douw, has revealed the reluctance on the part of the families to attend the human rights trial hearing the case. The families object because only one person has been declared a suspect.

Douw said that in principle, the families of the victims do not reject the trial, which is being held in the South Sulawesi provincial capital of Makassar, but they have underlined their objection to the sole defendant in the case.

"The families of the victims oppose IS being the only suspect because it doesn't fit with the facts on the ground", said Douw during a webinar in Jakarta on Thursday August 18.

Based on this, Douw stated that the families would not attend the trial in Makassar because they object to and are shocked that right from the start only one person was declared a suspect.

"The families of the victims will not take part in or be witnesses at the human rights trial proceedings in Makassar because there is only one perpetrator, yet [the law on] human rights courts is very clear that perpetrators of human rights violations are systematic", said Douw.

Douw is convinced that there should be more than one suspect in the case and alluded to the chain of command in the structure of gross human rights violations.

"The unit which was involved in this case should be involved starting from senior officers down to the field executors. Only after this will we take part in the human rights trial", said Douw.

Douw will also raise an objection if in coming days there are parties which claim to be families of the Paniai victims. "[Regardless] of anyone acting in the name of the families, we will not take any part in it", said Douw.

On the other hand, Douw has no objections to the Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) carrying out its faction of protecting witnesses and victims. He feels that this is the state's duty. "On the protection of witnesses and victims, please go ahead, that's the state's duty", he said.

Douw's message is that he hopes that justice be upheld on this earth without discrimination. He does not want to hear the term second-class citizen because all Indonesian citizens are born equal before the law.

"Apply justice and the truth, don't discriminate against skin color", said Douw.

On April 1, investigators from the Deputy Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) declared IS as the sole suspect in the case. IS is a retired member of the Indonesian military who was a liaison officer at the time of the bloody Paniai tragedy in 2014.

IS has been charged with being accountable for four people being killed and 21 others being injured during a demonstration in Paniai. According to an official release, IS has been indicted under Article 42 Paragraph (1) in conjunction with Article 9a in conjunction with Article 7b of Law Number 26/2000 on Human Rights Courts.

[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "Keluarga Korban Kasus Paniai Tolak Hadiri Sidang".]

Source: https://www.republika.co.id/berita/rgtcyu485/keluarga-korban-kasus-paniai-tolak-hadiri-sidang



Minister urges Papuans to register intellectual property  
19 hours ago

Jakarta (ANTARA) - Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Hamonangan Laoly has asked Papua residents to register their intellectual property, especially following the launch of the Mobile Intellectual Property (IP) Clinic.

"It is hoped that this can push the potential of intellectual property in Papua," he said in a written statement received here on Monday.

Through the development of dissemination agents and the actualization of great potential, intellectual properties could become one of the pillars that support regional economic development and improvement, including in Papua, he noted.

The launch of the Mobile Intellectual Property Clinic in Papua is in accordance with one of the missions of President Joko Widodo's administration, which is to make the community feel the benefits offered by the state.

To this end, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights has made several breakthroughs to help the community to register and receive legal protection for their intellectual properties.

The rights of intellectual properties must be immediately registered so that they can have more positive impacts and are not misused by other parties, Laoly said.

Papua has the potential for personal and communal intellectual properties that have strategic value, he added. He said he hoped that the registration of personal and communal intellectual property rights would continue to increase.

The minister then asked the local government and community to improve awareness regarding the importance of registering and preserving communal cultures in order to increase competitiveness and offer benefits to producers, including developing the local community and pushing economic activities by contributing to the creation of job opportunities.

In addition, registering intellectual properties is also aimed at increasing the income of farmers and producers, boosting the gross domestic product (GDP), and improving the community's social strength.

"This includes protecting Papua's cultural and biological diversity, as well as strengthening communal intellectual property ownership," Laoly remarked. 

