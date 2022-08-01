1) Lanny Jaya community to change cropping cycle due to extreme weather   

Jayapura, Jubi – Head of the Papua Agriculture and Food Agency Semuel Siriwa encourages the people of Lanny Jaya Regency to change the cycle of planting and harvesting sweet potatoes. This is to reduce the risk of damage to food crops due to extreme weather such as hail, Siriwa said in Jayapura on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
According to Siriwa, changing the cropping cycle is one of the mitigation efforts against extreme weather that causes frost, as is currently happening in Kuyawage, Lauren, and Jugu Nomba villages.
Studies said extreme cold weather resulted in frost in Lanny Jaya occurring at a certain period and could be overcome by cultivating sweet potatoes.
If hail continues to occur in July and August 2022, the planting time can be brought forward so that the crops can be harvested earlier. “Local people are already very smart and knowledgeable about how to cultivate sweet potatoes. But they may lack anticipation to prepare the availability of these commodities in the face of frost,” he said.
Siriwa said the local community also had a better understanding of how to store sweet potatoes in the ground so that they could be harvested in stages. However, said Siriwa, the Indonesian Government’s rice program and cheap rice had indirectly changed people’s consumption patterns.
“Therefore, the government must continue to preserve local food. If asked, can Papuan live without the supply from outside Papua? Absolutely,” he concluded.
At the end of last July, the Head of the Kuyawage District, Melkias Telenggen, confirmed that many gardens in the Kuyawage District were damaged due to hail. Telenggen said the hail had dried the people’s gardens up and peeled off the cattle’s skin.
“It’s true, hail has occurred resulting in the loss of material. All villages in the Kuyawage District are experiencing hail, which dries up the gardens,” Telenggen said when contacted by Jubi via phone call on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
He said that the rain in the form of balls or ice flakes did not cause casualties or injuries. However, as the garden dries up, the residents of Kuyawage District experience difficulty finding food. (*)
2) Statistics Indonesia: Maluku, Papua See Highest Growth Rate in Q2 2022
5 August 2022
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Statistics Indonesia or BPS reported that Maluku and Papua recorded the highest economic growth rate of 13.01 percent year-on-year (yoy) in the second quarter of 2022.
BPS Head Margo Yuwono said that, however, the two province’s contribution to national economic growth was still small.
“The highest growth rate is recorded in Maluku and Papua at 13.01 percent, but their shares to the national economy are only 2.51 percent,” said Margo at today’s press conference, August 5, 2022.
Margo explained the mining sector contributed the largest to the economic development of the two provinces with 7.83 percent.
Nationally, the Indonesian economy in the second quarter of 2022 was still highly supported by Java Island, which recorded a growth rate of 5.66 percent, and its contribution to GDP amounted to 56.55 percent.
“The main source of Java’s economic growth is the industrial sector at 1.90 percent, followed by the trade sector with a share of 0.94 percent,” Margo informed.
Meanwhile, Bali and Nusa Tenggara recorded the lowest economic growth rate of 3.94 percent in the second quarter of 2022. “The source of growth is the mining sector with a share of 1.24 percent, followed by accommodation and food and beverages sectors at 0.73 percent,” he said.
