Manokwari, W Papua (ANTARA) - Health workers in West Papua province have started to receive the fourth or second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, head of the West Papua Provincial Health Office, Otto Parorongan, informed here on Monday.

The administration of the second booster vaccination is targeted at 8,584 health workers in the province, he said.

“At the launching (of the vaccination activity) today (Monday), a total of 100 health workers will get the fourth vaccine or the second booster. Later, it will be administered to all medical personnel in West Papua," he added.

The fourth dose needs to be provided six months after the third dose, he informed.


Currently, the second booster is still being prioritized for medical workers since they have a high risk of exposure to the disease, the office head said.

In accordance with the directive of Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the vaccine used in the first booster vaccination is being used for the second booster, he informed.

The second booster for health workers has been made available at all vaccination centers in the 13 districts/cities in the province, he said.

People who have not received the first, second, or third doses can also get inoculated at the vaccination centers.

"The coverage of COVID-19 vaccination among West Papuan health workers, as of August 7, 2022, reached 127.1 percent out of 8,584 health workers for the first dose, 116.7 percent for the second dose, and 73 percent for the third or first booster dose," Parorongan said.

The Health Ministry has been carrying out the second booster vaccination for health workers since July 29.

According to the ministry, the second booster vaccination is targeted to be administered to 1.9 million medical personnel across Indonesia.

Based on data accessed on the ministry’s website, as of August 8, the first dose has been provided to 2,034,632 health workers, the second dose to 1,983,942, and the third dose to 1,696,335 health workers.


