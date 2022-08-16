A clash has been reported between the TPNPB and the Indonesian security forces in Sugapa, Intan Jaya Regenc

A clash has been reported between the TPNPB and the Indonesian security forces in Sugapa, Intan Jaya Regency on the 16 August 2022. Three members of the security forces were reported killed. The local commander of the OPM urged civilians to leave the area for their safety.
The Head of Public Relations for the Papua Police said they received a report that a barracks was burning in Mamba Village, Intan Jaya Regency and that shots were fired at several points around Bajemba Hamlet. He said there were no casualties in the firefight.
Intan jaya 16 Agustus 10:30 WP, baku tembak pasukan Tentara pembebasan Papua barat TPNPB dan TNI/POLRI di sekitar Sugapa dan mamba, terlihat di video sekitar yokatapa, masyarakat sedang lari berhamburan mencari tempat aman.
Kornologis lengkap akan ikuti mendia TPNPB News.
Mohon Advokasi nya
https://www.facebook.com/100082487324765/videos/pcb.128409336585310/1462805690847032
