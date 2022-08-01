4) West Papua Talks Seminar (UOW)
Jayapura, Jubi – Director of the Papua Legal Aid Institute (LBH Papua) Emanuel Gobay asked the Papua Legislative Council (DPRP) to immediately fulfill its promise to form a special committee to resolve the dispute between gold and copper mining giant PT Freeport Indonesia and its former workers.
According to Gobay, the formation of a special committee has been promised by the DPRP speaker, Jhony Banua, since 2020. This special committee is expected to bridge the management of PT Freeport Indonesia and the workers so that both parties could negotiate to resolve the issue.
“We firmly ask the DPRP speaker to realize the special committee promised to resolve the Freeport dispute,” he said.
Gobay said that following the unilateral layoff of Freeport workers who went on a strike, from 2017 to 2022, their wages and social security have not been paid and this had impacted the lives of their families and ignored the health rights of sick workers,” he said.
In fact, Gobay said, in 2018 the Manpower Office of the Papua Province had declared that the strike of 8,300 workers was legal. “Even further, Governor Lukas Enembe also issued a letter confirming that the strike of Freeport workers was legal and ordered PT Freeport Indonesia employs its workers,” Gobay told Jubi in a Whatsapp message on Monday, August 8, 2022.
Gobay said the labor strike case should have been resolved a long time ago but Freeport refused to negotiate up until today. Instead, Freeport has recently opened recruitment for new employees. “Freeport has no vision to protect workers and their families who depend on them,” Gobay said.
Gobay said that if the DPRP could not resolve this issue, he hoped President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo could order the Minister of Manpower to facilitate negotiations between PT Freeport Indonesia with the workers.
Jayapura, Jubi – Gold and copper mining giant PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) is once again considered to be unfair as it opens job vacancies amid the uncertain fate of thousands of Freeport ex-workers who were terminated unilaterally in 2017.
A member of the Papua Legislative Council’s Commission for Human Rights, Politics, Law, and Government Laurenzus Kadepa said that the recent policy of PTFI showed the true attitude of the management.
“This is not fair. When thousands of former employees demand clarity on their rights, Freeport’s management doesn’t care. Instead, they are now opening job vacancies for various positions in the company,” said Kadepa to Jubi on Monday, August 8, 2022.
“This is not the right way,” Kadepa added. “Ignoring people’s rights while covering them up with other policies”.
Kadepa urged PT Freeport Indonesia to resolve the dispute resulting from the unilateral layoff of thousands of employees several years ago. “Don’t try to hide the violation of work norms and human rights that the company has allegedly committed. The Papuan provincial government should also be firm in looking at this problem,” he said.
PT Freeport Indonesia opened job vacancies in August 2022. There are 20 job vacancies available for diploma, bachelor, and master’s graduates to join its Fresh Graduate Program (FGP). (*)
Jakarta, Jubi – The chief editor of Jubi who is also the former chairman of the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI) Jayapura, Victor Mambor, received the Udin Award at the 28th anniversary of the AJI.
Victor Mambor is a Papuan native who has dedicated his life as a journalist for decades. He is often accused of being the mastermind behind a protest in Papua. The accuser, however, could never present any evidence. Other than that, Victor also often experienced digital violence and the destruction of personal belongings.
Recently, Victor’s car was damaged by an unknown person. Prior to that, his social media were also doxed, and his personal data was exposed in cyberspace.
Even so, Victor and Jubi laid the foundations and principles of journalism in their works. These are some of the reasons that made the panel of judges choose Victor for the Udin Award in 2022.
In his social media post, Victor expressed his gratitude for this award. “This award certainly reminds us again that the criminalization, as well as physical, verbal, and digital violence against journalists, still occurs in Papua,” he said.
The 28th AJI Anniversary was attended by hundreds of people online. The year 2022 is the third year AJI celebrates its anniversary online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Hopefully next year we can do it offline. Thank you to all AJI members and AJI partners,” said Secretary General of AJI Indonesia, Ika Ningtyas. (*)
Jayapura Jubi – A documentary titled Insar Sasewar Kombrof (Grandma who catches the octopus), directed by Ones J Msen, came out as the winner at the Papua Film Festival (FFP) V competition in Biak. The 20:52 minute film tells the daily life of Mama Mina Mayor from Insrom Village, Biak Numfor, catching octopus in the sea.
“Insar is an old woman from Biak. People in her village refer to Mama Mina as Sasewar Kombrof (octopus catcher),” said director Ones J Msen to Jubi on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Msen said, as a woman in her old age, Mama Mina was still strong and able to paddle her boat to shore for molo (diving) and catching octopus. “The octopus is usually sold to the market to meet the needs of her family,” he said.
Meanwhile, the runner-up of the competition is “Church” by director Andreas Wahyu. This 08:35 minute film tells the story of the role of the Catholic Church in the Agats Diocese, which provides a wide space for culture in church life.
“The film tells about residents who express their traditions and culture in church life in Agats Diocese so that local traditions and the Church go together and complement each other,” he said.
The third place was won by Bony Lanny with his film Sa Pu Bahasa Sa Pu Jati Diri (My Language My Identity). The film, which lasts 11:50 minutes, tells the story of how young people are trying to save their local language.
“This young community living in the Baliem Valley in Wamena feels that their local language is increasingly being displaced by foreign languages. So there must be efforts to protect and maintain the local or regional language,” he said
Lanny said his party had its own way to preserve the Baliem regional language by requiring the use of Baliem language at home.
“They apply it to elementary to high school children so that in their daily life, they still speak the Baliem language,” he said.
Meanwhile, fourth place went to the film titled Sago Caterpillar Festival, directed by Yosep Levi. The film, which has a duration of 14:27 minutes, tells the story of the people in Yoboi Village, Jayapura Regency, who attempts to maintain local food.
“One of the local foods is sago caterpillar so they hold a sago caterpillar festival. The festival is not only ceremonial but also raises awareness of the people outside Yoboi on the importance of sago in the community’s lives,” he said.
Committee chair of the Papua Film Festival V Timothy Rumansara expressed his gratitude to all parties involved in the making of the documentaries. “I congratulate all the winners of the competition. Don’t be satisfied with the results of the competition and please keep working to document the lives of Papuans in films,” he said. (*)
6) Extreme weather effects in Lanny Jaya being handled well: KSP
13 hours ago
Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Presidential Staff Office (KSP) ensured that the handling of extreme weather impacts in Lanny Jaya District, Papua, has been going well, Deputy V of KSP Jaleswari Pramodhawardani stated here on Wednesday.
"The government, through the Social Affairs Ministry, coordinates with the Home Ministry, BNPB (the National Disaster Mitigation Agency), and the local government in conducting aid distribution properly. In fact, aid distribution to isolated locations can also be done, even though it must be on foot," she explained.
Pramodhawardani pointed out that the related parties had distributed assistance to people affected by extreme weather in the form of foodstuffs, such as rice and ready-to-eat food, as well as blankets and clothing.
She also dismissed reports that the local community lacked food and suffered from starvation and that someone had died as a result. Pramodhawardani clarified that the illness had caused their demise and not the lack of food supply.
"The accusations and politicization negate the efforts of the local government and ministries/agencies in handling the extreme weather impacts in Lanny Jaya," she stated.
Since June 2022, Lanny Jaya, Papua, has been hit by extreme weather in the form of frost phenomena. Kuyawage, Luarem, and Jugu Nomba are the three affected villages.
The frost phenomenon has led to drought and crop failure. It was reported that 56 yam and vegetable plantations were damaged and 548 households, or 2,740 people, were at risk of experiencing food difficulties.
Pramodhawardani emphasized that President Joko Widodo and all officials had striven incessantly in the fight for the welfare of Papuan people.
She noted that the fight is manifested through the issuance of various policies related to the acceleration of Papua's development and encouragement of food security in Papua's mountainous region through agriculture.
