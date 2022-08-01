Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Presidential Staff Office (KSP) encouraged the Yahukimo District authority, Papua Pegunungan Province, to take all requisite measures to ensure food resilience and to supply food for the region.

"Yahukimo is not only a strategic gate to the Pegunungan Tengah territory from the southern Papua region but also has the potential to bolster food resilience in the Papua region, and even nationwide, due to its extensive agricultural land," Chief of the Presidential Staff Office Moeldoko noted in his written statement.

Moeldoko earlier met Yahukimo District Head DidimusYahuli at the Presidential Palace complex here, Tuesday.

The KSP chief highlighted the need to improve food resilience, as Yahukimo is relatively isolated due to limited road access while awaiting the completion of the new road development work.

The Yahukimo authority has readied 200 hectares of agricultural land, complete with an irrigation system, to plant rice and other commodities of high economic value, he noted.

He then urged relevant authorities to synergise in achieving food resilience in Yahukimo District.

"Driving food resilience in Yahukimo is not easy, particularly as the district was hit by famine in 2009, despite Yahukimo having great potential to be the food centre. All parties must exert their efforts to achieve this," Moeldoko emphasized.

Meanwhile, Yahuli expressed optimism that the government will assist the regional government to develop road infrastructure connecting Yahukimo to Wamena and Jawayijaya regions as well as to open logistics and transportation roads from and to Yahukimo.

"Yahukimo is very strategic, (with) its total area spanning 17,152 square kilometres, and the total population reaching 350,880 people. Regions in Papua Pegunungan have been closer than ever, and new roads and access from and to Yahukimo can bolster the progress in Papua Pegunungan," Yahuli remarked.

On June 30, the House of Representatives passed three bills on the establishment of three new provinces in Papua into law during a plenary session at the Parliament Complex.

They were bills on the establishment of Papua Pegunungan Province, South Papua Province and Central Papua Province.​​​​​​​

