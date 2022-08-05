A google translate.
Original Bahasa link
https://jubi.id/tanah-papua/2022/5-aktivis-kunume-numbay-yang-memprotes-perjanjian-new-york-dibebaskan/?quad_cc
5 Kunume Numbay activists who protested the New York Agreement released
New York Agreement - News Desk
August 16, 2022
Writer: Theo Kelen Editor: Aryo Wisanggeni G
Jayapura, Jubi – Five activists from Kunume Numbay who were arrested by the police on Monday (15/8/2022) were finally allowed to go home after completing their examination at the Jayapura City Police Headquarters. They were allowed on Monday night, around 7:12 PM WP, after being questioned by the police regarding the free pulpit they had set up to protest the signing of the 1962 New York Agreement.
The five Kunume Numbay activists released were Jimmy Boroway, Regina Wenda, Brus Sangkek, Roy Haluk and Mina Tabuni. On Monday morning, they were arrested by the police while holding a free pulpit on Jalan Lembah Bahari, Dok V Atas, Jayapura City, to protest the signing of the 1962 New York Agreement.
Director of the Papua Legal Aid Institute (LBH), Emanuel Gobay, said the five Kunume Numbay activists were released at 19.12 WP. Gobay explained that the five activists were questioned by the police for their protest against the signing of the 1962 New York Agreement.
“Earlier they were asked about what the agenda was, and what was the background behind them taking today's [action]. They were also asked about the number of mass demonstrations and the form of their actions,” said Gobay when contacted by Jubi via phone call on Monday night.
Gobay questioned the reason why the police continued to disband and arrest activists who voiced Papuan issues. According to him, the free pulpit is a form of expression guaranteed by Law Number 9 of 1998 concerning Freedom to Express Opinions in Public.
Gobay also questioned the attitude of the Papuan Parliament, which seemed to allow various violations of the Law on Freedom of Expression of Opinion in Papua that occurred in Papua, especially in the city of Jayapura. Gobay stated that the Papuan DPR should address various cases of disbanding demonstrations and arresting demonstrators which are often carried out by the police. "The practice keeps repeating itself, but it seems like there is no attitude whatsoever [from] the Papuan DPR," said Gobay.
Jubi has tried to contact the Jayapura City Police Chief, Victor Mackbon to ask for an explanation regarding the reasons for the arrest of five Kunume Numbay activists. Until this news is revealed Jubi's question sent to whatsapp has not been responded to.
Previously, 14 activists from Kunume Numbay planned to hold a free pulpit on Jalan Lembah Bahari, Dok V Atas, Jayapura City at around 10.00 WP, to protest that the signing of the 1962 New York Agreement was disbanded and the police arrested five Kunume Numbay activists.
The 1962 New York Agreement was an agreement to transfer power over the Land of Papua from the Netherlands to Indonesia. The agreement, which was signed on August 15, 1962, was made without the involvement of the Indigenous Papuans. (*)
----------------------------------
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.