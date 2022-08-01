2) Cultural parade to commence KMAN VI in Jayapura Regency
1) Prosecutor demands one year jail for Morning Star raisers
Alleged Treason Trial - News Desk 12 August 2022
Jayapura, Jubi TV– In the follow-up trial of the alleged treason at the Jayapura District Court on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Public Prosecutor Achmad Kobarubun demanded that the seven Morning Star flag raisers be sentenced to one year in prison respectively.
The seven people being tried were Melvin Yobe (29), Melvin Fernando Waine (25), Devio Tekege (23), Yosep Ernesto Matuan (19), Maksimus Simon Petrus You (18), Lukas Kitok Uropmabin (21), and Ambrosius Fransiskus Elopere (21). They raised the Morning Star at Cenderawasih Sports Center on December 1, 2021.
Even though Melvin Yobe and his friends raised the Morning Star peacefully and did not carry weapons, they were accused of treason nonetheless.
The public prosecutor also asked the Court that evidence in the form of a koteka (sheath), a noken (woven bag), two necklaces, four jeans, five shirts, and a jacket be returned to the rightful owners. Meanwhile, evidence in the form of three mobile phones, two cellphone chargers, a slingshot, two Morning Star flags, and a banner were asked to be destroyed. The defendants were also required to pay a court fee of Rp 5,000 each.
After listening to the prosecutor’s demands, chief judge RF Tampubolon said that Melvin Yobe and his friends could prepare their own defenses, or make such defenses through their legal advisors.
“The defendants have the right to submit their own handwritten defenses, or through legal counsel. It’s up to each one,” Tampubolon said to the defendants. (*)
Writer: News DeskEditor: News Desk
2) Cultural parade to commence KMAN VI in Jayapura Regency
KMAN VI - News Desk
12 August 2022
Sentani, Jubi – The opening of the Sixth Congress of the Indigenous Peoples of the Archipelago (KMAN VI) will be a cultural parade from the indigenous peoples in Jayapura Regency on October 24, 2022.
The cultural parade will start at Theys H. Eluay Field and end at the Barnabas Youwe Stadium in Sentani City, Sentani District.
Head of the Local Committee of KMAN VI Timoteus Demetouw said that in the cultural parade, all participants would wear traditional clothes while displaying their respective artistic and cultural attractions.
“On October 24, various tribes and cultures will unite, displaying all the characteristics of their respective cultures,” said Demetouw in Sentani on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Around 10,000 indigenous people from all over Indonesia will attend KMAN VI as participants. In addition to the cultural parade, in the KMAN VI, there will also be the Lake Sentani Festival and the commemoration of the IXth Awakening Day of the Indigenous Peoples of Jayapura Regency.
“This historical moment must be maintained well and responsibly by all of us as hosts for all indigenous peoples of the archipelago, who come to our beloved Khena Mbai Umbai Earth,” Demetouw said.
“The distance between Theys field and Youwe Stadium is one to two kilometers. We will make sure that the route is arranged by the traffic police to avoid traffic jams. There is an alternative route that can be used at that time,” he added.
Separately, Head of BPH AMAN Jayapura Benhur Wally said that all implementation of KMAN VI must be ensured in terms of readiness, be it infrastructure and supporting facilities, such as several residents’ houses that will be used as accommodation.
“There are four zones that are used and their readiness must be ensured. The distance between each zone must be shortened by placing residents’ houses as accommodation that are easily accessible, both by transportation and for delivery of consumption,” Wally said. (*)
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan confirmed the government's intention to develop West Papua through a series of infrastructure developments. Luhut made his statement while leading the coordination meeting on the acceleration of regional infrastructure development in the West Papuan Province, Sorong.
"It is not just to improve connectivity and [eliminating] isolation, but it is also meant to advance the regions in West Papua," said Luhut on Thursday, August 11, 2022, as quoted by Antaranews.
The meeting discussed a number of infrastructure projects such as the ongoing Trans Papua highway, which is planned to reach a total length of 3,462 kilometers, strategic roads in West Papua, and Siboru Fak Fak airport. The meeting also discussed the Existing Sorong Port and Arar Port, Waisai Port, Seaplane, water resources blue infrastructure, Tangguh LNG Train 3 Project, as well as regional economic development which Luhut claims, will later improve the value of local food sources and support national food resilience.
In the meeting, Luhut requested all infrastructure development in West Papua proceed according to a predetermined schedule. In carrying out research related to infrastructure projects, he said, local governments could be supported by the central government by inviting local universities and other academics.
"It will accelerate development in Papua," he said during a visit to the capital of South Papua, Merauke district, according to a statement received here on Friday.
According to Karnavian, the community will be able to access better services because the center of government will be located near the community in Merauke.
Thus, people will no longer need to travel far to Jayapura to get optimal services, he added.
He also underlined the huge potential of South Papua, not only on account of its rich natural resources, but also the stability of security in Merauke. The safe situation there is expected to keep the wheel of the economy, governance, and development turning smoothly.
“So, I have ordered that it is important to be united. Local government, governor, district heads, the Indonesian Military (TNI), the National Police (Polri), prosecutors, all community leaders, both non-native people and indigenous Papuans, all must be united in maintaining security," he added.
The government of South Papua province would later need to prioritize aspects of human resource development, the minister said.
The government, especially the governor, must strive to provide free education. In addition, the local government must also seek scholarships at universities for students in Papua.
He further invited various parties to maintain security in South Papua jointly and called for an attitude of tolerance to continue to be implemented in social life.
"Please develop moderate understandings. Do not insult and say bad things about other religions; please be careful and remind each other," Karnavian remarked.
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Extreme dry weather marked by a severe frost phenomenon in the mountainous region of Lanny Jaya, Papua, is predicted to last throughout August. In the eastern province, such as Kuyawage, this condition may even continue until September.
“In the mountainous area of Lanny Jaya, there is a potential for a wet season in September 2022,” said climatology researcher from the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), Erma Yulihastin, in a written statement, Thursday, August 11, 2022.
She explained that the frost phenomenon or also known as embun upas is triggered by local factors. Erma compared it with the east monsoon wind anomaly from Australia.
Weather data from Sentani Airport sent to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) showed that the maximum daily temperature in the region was over 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature ranges from 22-23 degrees Celsius, with the average dew point temperature being 21-22 degrees Celsius. This condition has persisted for five days from July 24-28, 2022.
The maximum temperature, Erma informed, was the highest during July and exceeded normal conditions. A similar condition occurred in July 2020.
"The tendency for rising maximum temperature and a drop in daily minimum temperature is accompanied by low air humidity which is less than 77 percent, proving that the air tends to be dry in the Papua region,” she said.
This condition is exacerbated by the absence of clouds over the country due to the impact of tropical cyclones in the Northern Hemisphere some time ago and will continue during August 2022.
Agro-climatology researcher Aris Pramudia said this condition clearly affects agriculture that is not resistant to embun upas, such as tea, tobacco, sweet potatoes, and vegetables. He suggested farmers replace the plant types with papaya which is more resistant to frost and drought. “Or other plant commodities with thick leaves such as cacti, dragon fruit, jackfruit, durian, and so on.”
ANWAR SISWADI (CONTRIBUTOR)
