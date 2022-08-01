Jakarta (ANTARA) - Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian has said that the development of South Papua Province as a new autonomous region (DOB) will have positive impacts, including an improvement in public services.

"It will accelerate development in Papua," he said during a visit to the capital of South Papua, Merauke district, according to a statement received here on Friday.

According to Karnavian, the community will be able to access better services because the center of government will be located near the community in Merauke.

Thus, people will no longer need to travel far to Jayapura to get optimal services, he added.

He also underlined the huge potential of South Papua, not only on account of its rich natural resources, but also the stability of security in Merauke. The safe situation there is expected to keep the wheel of the economy, governance, and development turning smoothly.

“So, I have ordered that it is important to be united. Local government, governor, district heads, the Indonesian Military (TNI), the National Police (Polri), prosecutors, all community leaders, both non-native people and indigenous Papuans, all must be united in maintaining security," he added.

The government of South Papua province would later need to prioritize aspects of human resource development, the minister said.

The government, especially the governor, must strive to provide free education. In addition, the local government must also seek scholarships at universities for students in Papua.

He further invited various parties to maintain security in South Papua jointly and called for an attitude of tolerance to continue to be implemented in social life.

"Please develop moderate understandings. Do not insult and say bad things about other religions; please be careful and remind each other," Karnavian remarked.

