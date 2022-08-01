1) Truth and Reconciliation Commission solution to resolve human rights violations in Papua   

Jayapura, Jubi – Head of the Cenderawasih University’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (KKR) Team Melkias Hetharia said that the formation of the KKR was the right solution to resolve human rights violations in Papua and build peace. This was conveyed by Hetharia in an online discussion held by the Alliance for Democracy for Papua on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Hetharia said the Truth and Reconciliation Commission would be tasked with revealing the truth through investigations into human rights violations in Papua. An honest confession and a sincere apology from the perpetrator are much needed.
“That way, reconciliation will be made between victims and the state as an actor of violence. We hope to create a situation free of fear,” he said.
Hetharia said that to encourage the establishment of the KKR, several activities have been carried out such as seminars and focus group discussions in Papua and Jakarta.
According to Hetharia, members of the KKR must come from a neutral and professional background, consisting of academicians, human rights activists, as well as women activists. “They (KKR members) must be completely neutral. They cannot side with the victim or the perpetrator,” he said.
Hetharia said that in order to be able to carry out its duties, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission will be divided into four sub-commissions, namely the Truth Disclosure Sub-commission; Amnesty Sub-commission; Compensation, Restitution, and Rehabilitation Sub-commission; and most importantly, the Papuan History Clarification sub-commission.
Hetharia explained that the KKR would investigate human rights violations that occurred past 1963 for cases that the judiciary had not decided. Among the things that need to be investigated by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission are massacres, violence, torture, kidnapping, detention, murder, sexual violence, rape, and enforced disappearances on a small or large scale.
Jayapura, Jubi TV – Head of the Abepura Penitentiary Sulistyo Wibowo confirmed that one of his personnel had beaten one of the seven Morning Star raisers, namely Maksimus Simon Petrus You. As a result of being hit, Maksimus’ right eye temple was swollen and his lip was injured.
“It is true that a personnel beat the prisoner [Maksimus Petrus You],” said Sulistyo to Jubi via WhatsApp message on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Sulistyo said that he was conducting an examination to ensure if the person concerned did this under the influence of alcoholic beverages. He stressed that if violations were found, strict action will be taken against the prison officer. “If we find violations done by an officer, we will take strict action against them according to the existing provisions,” he said.
According to information obtained by Jubi, the incident took place in the detention cell of the Abepura Penitentiary in Jayapura City on Friday between 6 and 7 p.m. local time. Maksimus Simon Petrus You was in a detention cell after returning from worship with other prisoners. While in detention, an officer suspected of being under the influence of alcoholic beverages entered the cell occupied by Maksimus You and Devion Tekege, then accused Maksimus You and Devion Tekege of smoking marijuana.
However, Maksimus You denied the accusations, saying they did not smoke marijuana and that the alleged officer just barged into their cells and beat him.
Meanwhile, the Papuan Law Enforcement and Human Rights Coalition, who is the legal advisor for the seven defendants who raised the Morning Star flag, was still trying to confirm the beating of their client, Maksimus You.
“I’ll make sure first,” said coordinator of the Papuan Law Enforcement and Human Rights Coalition Emanuel Gobay to Jubi. (*)
