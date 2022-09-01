2) 61 killed in Papua over last year, 3,657 troops deployed this year alone: Watchdog
3) Constitutional Court rejects all pleas in judicial review of New Otsus Law
1) Komnas HAM Papua asks TPNPB not to target civilians
1 September 2022
Jayapura, Jubi – Head of the Papua Office of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM Papua) Frits Ramandey asked the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) not to target civilians. Ramandey said this responding to the shooting that killed one employee of PT MUJ in Sugapa District, Intan Jaya Regency.
“We received a report that an excavator operator in Intan Jaya was shot, allegedly by the TPNPB. There were three shots, it is very unfortunate,” Ramandey said when contacted by Jubi via telephone call on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Ramandey said that TPNPB combatants should not target civilians working for development. According to Ramandey, people in rural areas, especially in Intan Jaya’s Mamba, need road access.
“We ask the armed groups in several regions of Papua not to target civilians. We deeply regret that an armed group allegedly shot an excavator operator in Intan Jaya. In that area, there are Aibon Kogoya and Paulus Kobogau. They are the leaders of the armed group there. I have met them and asked them not to shoot,” he said.
Earlier, Papua Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Ahmad Musthofa Kamal said a PT MUJ employee named Manoach Rumansara was killed with three gunshot wounds to the abdomen and chest.
“The victim was one of the heavy equipment operators at the company. He was repairing a road in Sugapa, Intan Jaya,” Kamal said in Jayapura City on Tuesday.
According to Kamal, Rumansara was evacuated from the shooting site to the nearest health center. However, he died while being flown to Nabire Regency. (*)
Achmad Nasrudin Yahya, Jakarta – Indonesian Human Rights Watch (Imparsial) has recorded that 61 people died during a series of 63 incidents of armed violence in Papua between 2021 and July 2022.
Imparsial researcher Hussein Ahmad revealed that the 61 people who died were members of the TNI (Indonesian military), the Polri (Indonesian police), and civilians, including armed criminal groups (KKB).
"Of the 61 people who dies, 37 came from civil society, 21 from the TNI and Polri and eight from KKB", said Ahmad during the launch of a monitoring report titled Armed Violence in Papua and the Impact on Civil Society on Tuesday August 30.
The results of Imparsial's monitoring also found that armed contacts between the TNI, Polri and KKB did not in fact just occur in the forests as most people from outside Papua imagine.
Ahmad said that armed conflicts usually occur in residential areas and administrative centres. The most dominant hotspot for armed conflicts meanwhile was in the highlands.
"So it's not happening in coastal areas, although there were one or two, most occurred in the Papuan highlands", said Ahmad.
In addition to this, Imparsial also noted that non-organic TNI and Polri troops were sent to Papua on at least 13 occasions between January and August 2022.
The estimation of the total number of troops sent is as much as 3,657 TNI and Polri personnel which comprised 3,000 TNI officers and 657 members of the police paramilitary Mobile Brigade (Brimob).
According to Ahmad, all of these non-organic troops were combat qualified. This year, Imparsial did not find that any non-organic troops were sent to Papua except those which were combat qualified.
"In 2020, 2019, 2018, we found for example there were combat qualified detachments which were deployed to build the Trans Wamena-Nduga Highway or from Wamena to other regions, this was also done by detachments", he said.
[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "Imparsial: 61 Orang Meninggal Dunia akibat Kekerasan Bersenjata di Papua 2021-2022".]
3) Constitutional Court rejects all pleas in judicial review of New Otsus Law
New Papua Special Autonomy Law - News Desk
1 September 2022
Jayapura, Jubi – The Constitutional Court on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, read out its decision in the case of reviewing Law No. 2/2021 on the Second Amendment to Law No. 21/2001 on Special Autonomy (Otsus) for Papua filed by the Papuan People’s Assembly (MRP). The Constitutional Court rejected the Papuan People’s Assembly’s please entirely.
The MRP filed a request for a judicial review of Article 6 paragraph (1) letter (b) and paragraphs (2,3,4,5 and 6), Article 28 paragraphs (1,2 and 4), Article 38 paragraph (2), Article 59 paragraph (3), Article 68 a paragraph (1), Article 76 paragraphs (1,2 and 3), and Article 77 of the new Otsus law. The case was registered with case number 47/PUU-XIX/2021.
In its decision, the Constitutional Court held that Article 6 paragraph (1) letter (b), paragraphs (2,3,4,5 and 6), Article 28 paragraphs (1,2 and 4), Article 38 paragraph (2), Article 59 paragraph (3), Article 68 a paragraph (1), Article 76 paragraphs (1,2 and 3), and Article 77 did not cause injustice, legal uncertainty, and discrimination against Indigenous Papuans. Thus, all of the above articles are declared not contrary to the 1945 Constitution.
Therefore, the Constitutional Court declares that the MRP’s petition is not legally grounded in its entirety. The Court said the MRP also did not have legal standing to apply for Article 38 paragraph (2), Article 59 paragraph (3), Article 76 paragraphs (1,2 and 3) and Article 77 of the New Papua Special Autonomy Law.
The Court the MRP could not explain the alleged loss of constitutional rights, whether actual, specific or at least potential, as well as the causal relationship between the alleged loss of the applicant’s constitutional rights and the enactment of the norms of the articles of the New Papua Special Autonomy Law.
“The other matters and the rest cannot be considered further because they are seen as irrelevant. The [Constitutional] Court hereby rejects the petition of the petitioner,” said the Chairman of the Constitutional Court Anwar Usman when reading out the verdict. (*)
