Wamena, Papua (ANTARA) - Chief of the Jayawijaya Resort Police in Papua  Adjunct Senior Commissioner Hesman Napitupulu  informed on Tuesday that he has deployed personnel in sensitive areas of Jayawijaya in response to ongoing developments in Jayapura.  

By doing so, residents will hopefully not be easily incited by the current situation outside Jayawijaya, he said.



Related news: Gov't disburses Rp214 bln in fuel cash assistance in West Papua
 

"We are deploying our personnel in busy and vulnerable areas while monitoring the activities of local residents. They also advise the residents to remain calm while carrying out activities," he informed.

 

In addition, the police will continue conducting patrols across Wamena, the capital of Jayawijaya district, he said.

 

The security situation in the city has so far remained under control, he added.


Related news: Papua to provide Rp10 billion grant for three new provinces

 

"So far, the security situation is still under control with the public carrying out their activities as usual," he said.

 

He called on the public to help the police maintain the conducive situation.

 

According to information received by ANTARA, scores of residents in the provincial capital Jayapura had gathered to stage a rally on Tuesday. Both Jayawijaya police and the community have expressed concern that a similar situation may develop in Jayawijaya.


Related news: Enembe corruption includes irregularities worth billions of rupiah

Related news: Enembe graft probe not a political fake out: minister