Protest in Jayapura (3 Sept) over the killing of civilians from the NDUGA district in Timika.
Jayapura 03 September 2022.
The leadership board of the student association branch of Nduga, the study city of Jayapura Papua, together with Papuan students and the Papuan people, demanded and urged .
1. Indonesian President Jokowi Dodo
2. Papuan Police Chief Mathius Fakhiri
3. General TNI Andika
4. Mimika Police
5. Commander of Cendrawasih
Immediately take part in 6 members of the TNI/AD who were involved in the killing of civilians from the NDUGA district in Timika.
The action takes place today Saturday 03 September 2022 .
Moving to the assembly point at 08.35, located in the Abepura Jayapura circle, but until 09.00 wpb the police security was forced to disperse so that the Action period was dispersed because the Canon whater was almost doused but the Action period dispersed safely.
The number of Indonesian military who were guarding the Action period, the Dalmas 5 car and members of Brimob was more than 50 and the number of police officers was 100 people until they were forcibly disbanded at 11.00.
The Action Period returns to the point or returns at 1235 wpb.
Action report
Lepania Dronggi
Frantinus uburuangge
Abebura Jayapura, 3 September 2022Packing of democracy space by Papua Police Police Police through Jayapura City Police Chief.Thus Papuan students with the people close to the Indonesian occupiers for immediate justice as well as the issue of extension of political conflict in West Papua so must be resolved through international law or (UN).
