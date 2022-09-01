2) Gov't distributes 6,789 food packages to flood victims in West Papua
3) National Sports Day: Papua running event draws 950 participants
1) Families of victims ask Papua Legislative Council to oversee legal process of Mimika murder
Investigation Into Mimika Murder - News Desk
7 September 2022
Jayapura, Jubi – The families of Mimika murder victims told the Papua Legislative Council (DPRP) team who visited Timika last week, that the DPRP should oversee the resolution of the murder case. On August 22, 2022, six Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers and four civilians allegedly killed and mutilated four Nduga residents in Mimika Regency.
The DPRD team consisted of Commission III member Yakoba Lokbere, deputy chair of the Special Group and Commission I member Laurenzus Kadepa from the NasDem faction, Las Nirigi from the Gerindra faction, and Commission V member Namantus Gwijangge from the NasDem faction.
Laurenzus Kadepa said the victims’ families wanted the DPRD to encourage the legal process of the murder case to ensure the perpetrators were prosecuted transparently. The DPRP, according to the families, must also ensure that the perpetrators receive maximum punishments to give a deterrent effect and provide a sense of justice for the families of the victims.
“In addition, the families of the victims want the Papua Legislative Council to push to the government an evaluation of its security approach in solving Papua problems, as seen in more deployment of troops by the TNI. The security approach is deemed violent and the people want a more humane approach through withdrawal of excessive organic and non-organic troops from conflict areas in Papua,” said Kadepa when contacting Jubi on Tuesday, August 6, 2022.
The victims’ families argued that the DPRP must also evaluate the police performance in maintaining public security in Papua.
Furthermore, the families asked the DPRP to encourage the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) to form an investigation team into the Mimika murder so that the case could be resolved through the Human Rights Court.
Laurenzus Kadepa said that while in Mimika from August 31 to September 4, his party heard firsthand the chronology of the murder from the victims’ families and saw the bodies in the hospital.
The DPRP has facilitated the families to meet with legal counsel to assist them in the legal process. He said there were 24 lawyers from six rights NGOs who are members of the Coalition for Law Enforcement and Human Rights.
“We also met the Leaders Coordination Forum of Nduga Regency, Acting Regent of Nduga, Nduga Military District commander, and Nduga Police chief, as well as community leaders in Mimika Regency,” he said.
He added that the Papua Legislative Council also facilitated the families of victims and their legal counsel to meet the National Police Supervisory Commission (Kompolnas) in Timika. (*)
The local government distributed the packages of food to people in need during the emergency response period, she said here on Wednesday.
According to Sasabone, around 4,789 packages were provided by the provincial government and 2 thousand packages by the Sorong city government to ease the burden on flood and landslide victims.
The Sorong BPBD also set up a public kitchen in the yard of the Sorong Mayor's office and distributed 8,949 rice packages to recipients.
"The emergency-response public kitchen for flood and landslide (victims) was assisted by TNI Kodim 1802 (Military District Command 1802) of Sorong. The public kitchen ends today," Sasabone said.
Meanwhile, the emergency response period for flood and landslide mitigation in Sorong city has been extended till Tuesday (September 13, 2022), she informed.
The local government has made the extension due to heavy rainfall, she explained.
"Based on the forecast of the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), (heavy) rainfall will continue to occur until mid-September 2022," she said.
Repairs of the water sewerage infrastructure in Sorong city are being conducted as part of efforts to tackle floods and landslides, Sasabone added.
Earlier, the Sorong city administration had declared an emergency status for two weeks—from August 23 to September 5—due to the flood and landslide in the region.
The BPBD team is coordinating with the Search and Rescue Agency, the police, and the Indonesian Military (TNI) in monitoring the impact of the disasters and evacuating victims.
The competition has been organized by Papua province’s National Sports Committee (KONI) from September 7–9, 2022, and aims to improve achievements in athletics.
The competition has five racing categories, comprising 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter, 1,500-meter, and 3,000-meter races, head of the competition committee, Daniel Womsiwor, informed in Sentani on Wednesday.
"All categories are dominated by students from junior high school to the college level, but some (members of the) general public have joined the 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter runs," he said.
According to Womsiwor, through the running competition, KONI is seeking to make athletics the mainstay of the Papuan contingent, especially in preparations for the 2024 PON Aceh-North Sumatra National Sports Week.
Papua KONI is serious about restoring the glory of athletics in Indonesia, he said.
"Papua KONI has big hopes for athletics, so it is hoped that the Papua provincial management of the Indonesian Athletics Association (Pengprov PASI) can see this momentum to be utilized as an important agenda forward," he added.
The running event was opened by the achievement development division head of Papua province’s KONI, Saharudin Itaa.
On September 9 every year, Indonesians commemorate National Sports Day with the aim of strengthening the spirit of sportsmanship in the country. The first National Sports Day was held in conjunction with the first National Sports Week (PON) from September 9–12, 1948, in Surakarta city, Central Java.
At the 38th commemoration of National Sports Day in 2021, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed Presidential Regulation No. 86 of 2021 on the grand design of national sports (DBON), which seeks to encourage more sports achievements.
