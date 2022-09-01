2) KPK summons Papua governor again, presses for cooperation amid protests
3) Government urged to stop hiding violence in Papua from international community
1) KNPB Timika chief held over ammunition supply to separatist group
2 hours ago
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - A joint team of security personnel on Friday night arrested the chief of the West Papua National Committee (KNPB) for Timika over his alleged involvement in the supply of ammunition to an armed criminal group in Papua.
The joint team comprised personnel from the Damai Cartenz Law Enforcement Task Force and the Mimika Resort Police
"It is true that the chief of KNPB for Timika, identified by his initials as YA, has been arrested for his alleged role in the supply of ammunition to an armed criminal group (KKB)," director of general crime investigation at the Papua Provincial Police, Senior Commissioner Faizal Rahmadani, said.
YA is being investigated by the Mimika Resort Police in Timika, Papua, he added.
In October 2021, the Mimika police and Nemangkawi anti-terrorist task force had investigated the discovery of an ammunition stash of six hundred 5.56-mm bullets suspected to be supplied for the Papuan separatist group in Timika.
At least four people were arrested in connection with the discovery of the ammunition.
Reporter: Evarukdijati, Suharto
Editor: Azis Kurmala
The below was posted in AWPA FB page
The arrest of KNPB Chairman Timika Yanto Awerkion is purely criminalization.
Penangkapan Ketua KNPB Timika Yanto Awerkion Adalah murni kriminalisasi.
Kepada polda Papua dan kapolres timika segera bebaskan ketua ketua KNPB timika Yanto
Awerkion ini ada skenario pihak tertentu untuk Kriminalisasi KNPB Timika.
Kami curiga penangkapan ketua ini upaya pengalihan perhatian rakyat Papua dan lebih khusus rakyat timika fokuskan perhatian terhadap kasus pembunuhan dan Mutilasi 4 Warga sipil asal Nduga.Sejauh ini sebagian tubuh korban belum ditemukan.
Kami meminta polda Papua kapolres timika berhenti kriminalisasi dpan mengkambinghitamkan KNPB Timika dan segera bebaskan ketua KNPB Wilayah Timika.
Surat penangkapan Yanto Awerkion dengan tuduhan pasal 1 ayat 1 undang undang darurat nomor 1951 tentang mengubah Ordonnantietijdelijke Bijzondere strafbefalingen STBL 1945 dan udang undang nomor 8 Tahun 1948 adalah rekayasa dan kami itu mengada ada oleh kepolisian untuk Kriminalisasi ketua KNPB Wilayah Timika.
Terlalu dini polisi menangkap ketua KNPB Timika status tersangka ini ada skenario meminimalisasi dan rekayasa.
Info KNPB news: Jumat, 23, 09,2022 malam ini hari jam 07-00 WP, Ketua umum KNPB wilayah timika Yanto Awerkion ditangkap oleh intelijen dan Tim nemangkawi atau Tim Damai cartenz di kediaman nya pondok amor.
Penangkapan ini dilakukan upaya kriminalisasi mohon advokasi dari semua pihak.
Ones Suhuniap
Jubir KNPB pusat
The arrest of KNPB Chairman Timika Yanto Awerkion is purely criminalization.
To Papua police and timika police chief immediately release the chairman of KNPB
timika Yanto Awerkion this is a certain party scenario for Criminalization of KNPB Timika.
We suspect that the arrest of this chairman is an attempt to distract the attention of the Papuan people and more specifically the timika people to focus attention on the case of the murder and mutilation of 4 civilians of Nduga origin. So far, some of the victims' bodies have not been found.
We ask the Papua police chief of timika police stop criminalizing and blackmailing KNPB Timika and immediately release Timika Region KNPB chief.
Yanto Awerkion's arrest letter with charges section 1 verse 1 emergency law number 1951 about changing Ordonnantietijdelijke Bijzondere strafbefalingen STBL 1945 and bill number 8 Year 1948 is engineering and we are there o leh police for Criminalization of Timika Region KNPB chief.
Too early police arrested KNPB chief Timika this suspect status there is a minimizing and engineering scenario.
Info KNPB news: Friday, 23, 09,2022 tonight at 07-00 WP, the general chairman of KNPB timika region Yanto Awerkion was arrested by intelligence and Team nemangkawi or Team Peace cartenz at his residence amor hut.
This arrest was made an attempt to criminalize, please advocate from all parties.
Ones already ready
Central KNPB Jubir
2) KPK summons Papua governor again, presses for cooperation amid protests
Fikri Harish (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ● Fri, September 23, 2022
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is pressing for the Papua governor and graft suspect Lukas Enembe to cooperate with the commission’s second summons amid chants of criminalization by his supporters.
KPK spokesperson Ali Fikri said on Friday that its investigation team had scheduled a questioning session for Lukas to be held on Sep. 26 at the KPK office in Jakarta. On Sep. 12, Lukas failed to show up for questioning at the Papua Police headquarters in Jayapura, citing health problems. “We hope the suspect and his legal team can cooperate with this summons as this is an opportunity for him to make his case in front of the KPK investigation team,” Ali told The Jakarta Post.
Lukas’ legal team has confirmed that its client had received the summons letter, but its client’s presence at the questioning was still up in the air, again citing health problems.
Speaking to Kompas, Aloysius Renwarin, a member of Lukas’ legal team, said the team had requested the KPK to question his client in Jayapura as originally planned instead, in order to lighten the burden on Lukas.
The commission first named Lukas as a graft suspect last week for allegedly receiving Rp 1 billion (US$ 66,678) worth of gratuity during the licensing process of his administration’s procurement of goods and services using the regional budget (APBD). This is in addition to a series of suspicious transactions found by the state-run Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) while examining Lukas’ financial records.
Supporters of Lukas have since rallied against the KPK for what they see as the criminalization of the Papua governor. Standoff On Tuesday, thousands of Lukas Enembe’s supporters descended on the streets of Jayapura demanding the case against Lukas be dropped.
The heated situation in Papua is one of the reasons why the KPK has not been as forceful with Lukas. “We always look at the situation, it’s impossible to forcefully pick him up for questioning given the current situation”, said KPK deputy chairman Alexander Marwata as quoted by Kompas. KPK deputy of law enforcement, Karyoto, questioned the sincerity of the protests.
“The people’s right to protest is protected by the law. But we see this protest as more of an act orchestrated by the suspect, [Lukas Enembe]”, said Karyoto in a press conference on Tuesday. Responding to accusations of criminalization, Ali emphasized that “the KPK’s investigation is done in full accordance with the law and we guarantee that we will honor the suspect’s rights as outlined by the law”.
Kurnia Ramadhana of Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) pushed the KPK to be more decisive, both in getting Lukas to cooperate and in its own handling of the case. “If the suspect still refuses to cooperate, even after the second summons, the ICW encourages the KPK to pursue legal action and bring him by force,” Kurnia told the Post. Regarding the suspect’s health, the anticorruption activist pointed out that the KPK had the right to solicit second opinions from the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) as it had done in the past.
Kurnia referred to the case of Setya Novanto, the former speaker of the House of Representatives who was named a suspect, and later convicted, for his role in the e-KTP graft case. In 2017, Setya also used his declining health as an excuse to avoid the KPK before he was declared fit for questioning by the IDI.
But Kurnia also criticized the KPK’s lack of transparency in regard to the case it has built against Lukas. “So far, the commission still hasn’t revealed the details of the gratification itself. This stems from the commission’s internal policy, in which they will only reveal the case they have built against the suspect after making an arrest”, said Kurnia.
The lack of clarity, he added, might be one of the reasons why supporters of Lukas are still steadfast in their support of the governor.
3) Government urged to stop hiding violence in Papua from international community
Kompas.com – September 19, 2022
Singgih Wiryono, Jakarta – Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) Coordinator Fatia Maulidiyanti is asking the government to open access to information on the violence happening in Papua, and that the government stop hiding up this information, especially from the international community.
Maulidiyanti conveyed this in relation to the recent cases of violence which have been occurring in Papua, in particular the murder and mutilation of four civilians which has become the subject of public discussion.
"Rather than continuing to cover up the violence which is actually happening in Papua with various narratives, the Indonesian government should provide the greatest possible access to the international community", said Maulidiyanti in a press release on Monday September 19.
Maulidiyanti said that Indonesia appears to be covering up information about violence in Papua, including at the United Nations Human Rights Council. Access is being prevented by the continued obstruction to a visit by the UN human rights council.
"Access must also be opened for international journalists, bearing in mind that access to Papua for the international community has progressively shrunk over the last few years", said Maulidiyanti.
The government should also provide transparent information about the dialogue which is being promoted to resolve the conflict in Papua. "And also the full participation of Papuans in this dialogue", she said.
Violence in Papua
Incidents of violence are again on the rise in Papua such as those revealed by Papua Student Front for Victims of Violence Chairperson Rudi Kogoya.
Kogoya says that there have been three cases of murder which were allegedly committed by TNI (Indonesian military) personnel in Papua over the last month or so.
Two of these incidents, said Kogoya, occurred in late August and the other murder was reported on the evening of Tuesday September 6.
"So just in the month of August there were two incidents, in Mimika, and also in Mappi, recently, last night, we heard there was another in Paniai, the information was only sent last night", said Kogoya at the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) offices in Menteng, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday September 7.
The first incident was the murder and mutilation of four people in Mimika on August 27. This case is known to involve six TNI personnel and four civilians.
Not long after, on August 29, a number of TNI personnel allegedly tortured several civilians in Bade sub-district, Mappi regency. One person named Bruno Amenim Kimko died from the abuse and two others suffered serious injuries.
"Even though the TNI members paid an amount of money to the families of the victims to resolve it through traditional means, this does not automatically eliminate the state's responsibility and obligation to process the case legally, to process the alleged perpetrators under the law which is valid in the pubic judicial system", said Kogoya.
The final case was reported to have occurred in Paniai and involved a civilian who suffered head injuries on Tuesday. "From what I saw their head had a hole in it, we don't know whether it was torture or a shooting. It's possible it was done by TNI personnel as well", said Kogoya.
[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "Pemerintah Diminta Buka Akses Informasi di Papua kepada Masyarakat Internasional".]
Source: https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2022/09/19/14041751/pemerintah-diminta-buka-akses-informasi-di-papua-kepada-masyarakat
