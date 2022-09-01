2) Gov't disburses Rp214 bln in fuel cash assistance in West Papua
----------------------------
A google translate.
Original Bahasa link
1) Papuan People's Alliance "Save LE" Holds Action Against Criminalization of the Governor of Papua
Reject Criminalization - News Desk
20 September 2022
Jayapura , Jubi TV– Dozens of people gathered at Expo Waena to take part in the demonstration of the Papuan People's Coalition “Save LE” on Tuesday (20/9/2022). The joint TNI/Polri officers who supervised the demonstrators were on standby with water cannons, firearms, tear gas launchers, and rattan sticks. A number of Dalmas trucks were also seen at that location.
They carried several banners with the words “Papuans reject the criminalization of the Governor of Papua”, “Young people unite in guarding and saving Papuan leaders from the threat and criminalization of the KPK”. Their banner is the logo of the Indonesian Youth National Committee (KNPI).
a number of demonstrators who gave speeches questioned the determination of Lukas Enembe as a corruption suspect. They determined that Lukas Enembe had criminalized the Papuan leader.
According to them, Lukas Enembe should have received an award from the State for his services in Papua. “The state must pay tribute to Mr. Lukas Enembe. What the state wants Mr. Lukas Enembe has done in Papua. [The state] should pay tribute to Lukas Enembe,” said one of the orators.
A number of field coordinators argued with the police because they wanted to march from Expo Waena to the Abepura Circle. However, the police forbade them to march. "There is no march," said the Head of the Samapta Unit of the Jayapura City Police, AKP S Osleky to the protesters.
From Jubi's observation until around 09.30 WP, the number of residents who took part in the demonstration in the Waena Expo area was increasing, but the demonstration was still running safely. Demonstrators are still waiting to pick up the vehicle that will take them to the Abepura Circle.
The Papuan People's Coalition “Save LE” mobilized a demonstration to protest the appointment of the Governor of Papua, Lukas Enembe as a corruption suspect. They named Enembe as a suspect in receiving gratuities worth Rp. 1 billion, which was a criminalization carried out by the Corruption Weighting Commission against Enembe. The Papuan People's Coalition "Save LE" demonstrators plan to march 17 kilometers to the Papuan DPR Office in Jayapura City.
On Monday (19/9/2022), the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, held a press statement with the Chairman of the Center for Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis, Ivan Yustiavandana and Deputy Chair of the KPK, Alexander Marwata. The press stated that the corruption case involving Enembe was not only an alleged receipt of gratuities worth Rp. 1 billion, but also the operational funds for the leadership and the National Sports Organizing Fund or PON XX Papua, which amounted to hundreds of billions of rupiah.
Mahfud suggested that the KPK immediately comply with the KPK's summons to be examined, and clarify the case that the KPK suspected of him. Nevertheless, Mahfud invited Enembe to support to hold a demonstration.
"Tomorrow, if you really want demonstrations, protest in an orderly manner. This country guarantees people protest. To the officers who are there, keep the security and also, so that there is an explanation [from the security forces] about the actual problem as we conveyed earlier," said Mahfud as quoted from the Youtube program of the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia. (*)
This news has been published on Jubi.id with the title: The number of demonstrators at Expo Waena continues to grow, the demonstration is safe
------------------------
https://en.antaranews.com/news/250405/govt-disburses-rp214-bln-in-fuel-cash-assistance-in-west-papua
2) Gov't disburses Rp214 bln in fuel cash assistance in West Papua
19th September 2022
Manokwari, West Papua (ANTARA) - The government has disbursed a total of Rp214 billion (US$14.3 million) in direct fuel cash assistance to targeted recipients in West Papua Province.
Head of the West Papua Office of the Finance Ministry’s Directorate General of Treasury Andy Prasetya informed that a total of 356,876 recipient families are targeted to receive the direct cash assistance in the province.
"Disbursement of the direct fuel cash assistance is (meant) to alleviate the increasing household burden due to the fuel price hike. (The direct cash assistance) is also to maintain residents' purchasing power amid the ongoing global economic uncertainty," he said here on Monday.
Related news: BLT BBM disbursed in 445 cities, districts: minister
Each recipient will receive Rp150 thousand (US$10.05) in assistance for four months from September to December 2022, he added.
Meanwhile, Manokwari Post Office head Johannes Kesaulija confirmed that at least 387 recipients in the region have received the aid in the first phase of disbursement.
The 387 recipients have received Rp300 thousand in direct fuel cash assistance (US$20.1) and Rp200 thousand (US$13.4) in basic food subsidy for September, he said.
Related news: Riau Islands readies Rp30-billion aid for underprivileged residents
Direct fuel cash assistance is one of the forms of social assistance that the government is providing by diverting the fuel subsidy. At least Rp24.17 trillion (US$1.61 billion) has been set aside by the government for the subsidy.
During a closed-door meeting on August 29, 2022, the government agreed on diverting the fuel subsidy to provide two other forms of social assistance. The first is a wage subsidy of Rp600 thousand (US$40.2) for 16 million workers earning an income of less than Rp3.5 million (US$234.5) per month.
The second assistance will be supplied by regional authorities as additional social benefit to residents and the regional transportation sector by setting aside a portion of their general transfer funds.
Related news: Jokowi reviews social aid distribution in Aru Islands
Related news: Ministry continually updates data to ensure assistance on target
Head of the West Papua Office of the Finance Ministry’s Directorate General of Treasury Andy Prasetya informed that a total of 356,876 recipient families are targeted to receive the direct cash assistance in the province.
"Disbursement of the direct fuel cash assistance is (meant) to alleviate the increasing household burden due to the fuel price hike. (The direct cash assistance) is also to maintain residents' purchasing power amid the ongoing global economic uncertainty," he said here on Monday.
Related news: BLT BBM disbursed in 445 cities, districts: minister
Each recipient will receive Rp150 thousand (US$10.05) in assistance for four months from September to December 2022, he added.
Meanwhile, Manokwari Post Office head Johannes Kesaulija confirmed that at least 387 recipients in the region have received the aid in the first phase of disbursement.
The 387 recipients have received Rp300 thousand in direct fuel cash assistance (US$20.1) and Rp200 thousand (US$13.4) in basic food subsidy for September, he said.
Related news: Riau Islands readies Rp30-billion aid for underprivileged residents
Direct fuel cash assistance is one of the forms of social assistance that the government is providing by diverting the fuel subsidy. At least Rp24.17 trillion (US$1.61 billion) has been set aside by the government for the subsidy.
During a closed-door meeting on August 29, 2022, the government agreed on diverting the fuel subsidy to provide two other forms of social assistance. The first is a wage subsidy of Rp600 thousand (US$40.2) for 16 million workers earning an income of less than Rp3.5 million (US$234.5) per month.
The second assistance will be supplied by regional authorities as additional social benefit to residents and the regional transportation sector by setting aside a portion of their general transfer funds.
Related news: Jokowi reviews social aid distribution in Aru Islands
Related news: Ministry continually updates data to ensure assistance on target
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.