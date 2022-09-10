AWPA Sydney
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Photos-Indonesian Naval vessel
Went on board the Indonesian Naval vessel, KRI Bima Suci, wearing my Free West Papua T- Shirt. It was noted although strangely it was the Indonesian visitors who were more slightly disturbed by it than the personal.
