Saturday, September 10, 2022

Photos-Indonesian Naval vessel


Went on board the Indonesian Naval vessel, KRI Bima Suci, wearing my Free West Papua T- Shirt. It was noted although strangely it was the Indonesian visitors who were more slightly disturbed by it than the personal.


 













