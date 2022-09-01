Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - The Papua provincial government, on Saturday, launched healthy schools, or madrash, as a manifestation of campaigns for sustainable healthy schools in the easternmost Indonesian province.

"Starting today, we call on all residents to be eager to campaign for healthy schools in Papua," acting chief of the Papua Provincial Education, Library and Archive Office Protasius Lobya stated while launching healthy schools at the State Junior High School (SMPN) 5 in Jayapura on Saturday.

Lobya said healthy youths are the future investment of the country, as they will play an important role to continue national development.

"It is also in the hands of the younger generation that the direction of national development will be determined, so the health and nutrition of youths must be prepared from now on," he said.


As such, Indonesia's projection to receive a demographic bonus, including a productive, creative, and competitive generation in 2030, will come true, he said.

He said one of the effective media to provide education can be realized through School/Madrasah Health Units (UKSM).

"One of the elements of UKSM is health education. Hence, we urge all UKSM advisory and operational teams in Papua to take active part in implementing UKSM in their respective schools," he remarked.


Vice Headmaster of SMPN 5 Jayapura Kormenta Sinaga said he warmly welcomed the launch of healthy schools.

Moreover, SMPN 5 Jayapura was designated as a model of healthy school for other schools in Papua.

"We hope the other schools can follow the example, so the younger generation, particularly youths, will remain healthy in the future, physically and spiritually," he remarked.

