1) Papua: 14 TNI personnel to face questioning over civilian death
3 hours ago
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Fourteen personnel from the Infantry Battalion Raider 600/Modang will be questioned by the Merauke Military Police Sub-Detachment over the death of a civilian in Mememu Village, Edera Sub-district, Mappi District, Papua Province.
"The 14 soldiers are scheduled to arrive in Merauke on Wednesday (September 14, 2022),” Commander of the Cendrawasih Regional Military Command XVII, Major General Muhammad Saleh Mustafa, informed in Jayapura, Papua, on Monday.
The civilian, identified as Bruno Amenim Kimko, died on August 30 at the command post of Infantry Battalion Raider 600/Modang, which adjoins the state border security task force post.
One of the 14 personnel who will undergo questioning is the commander of the command post.
Mustafa said that none of the personnel have been named as suspects in the case.
However, if any of them is found to be involved, then he will be processed legally even though the case has been settled customarily, he added.
"The case will constantly be processed in accordance with the law," he said.
Kimko and his friend, Norbertus Kanggun, were reportedly detained at the command post of the infantry battalion after village residents reported them and took them to the post.
It is unclear why they were reported to the command post.
Kimko died while Kanggun sustained injuries. Kimko was buried on September 1 at a public cemetery in the village.
