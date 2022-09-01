1) Student coalition pushes for law enforcement to Mappi torture and killing   

2) Govt must establish KKR and Human Rights Court in Papua: MRP
Jayapura, Jubi – A number of student organizations in Jayapura City built a coalition to encourage law enforcement in the persecution case allegedly done by Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers, which resulted in the death of one Mappi resident.
The coalition, called the Humanitarian Care Coalition, urges law enforcement officials to ensure that all TNI personnel involved are prosecuted.
The coalition consists of PMKRI Jayapura, GMKI Jayapura, South Papua Student and Youth Association, Merauke Student Association, Mappi Student Association, Boven Digoel Student Association and Asmat Student Association.
Previously, on August 30, 2022, TNI personnel allegedly tortured three civilians at Bade Post, Edera District, Mappi Regency. The persecution caused Bruno Amenim Kimko to die, and Yohanis Kanggun was seriously injured. Other than Kimko and Kanggun, another resident named Norbertus was also a victim of the persecution.
Secretary of the Merauke Student Association Pelipus Cambu said that peace efforts made by the TNI by providing compensation money should not stop the legal process. According to Cambu, the persecution was a serious case, so the perpetrators must be brought to justice.
“It’s a serious thing. If it is not brought to court, it will happen again. We have to push for the case to be resolved legally so it won’t happen again,” said Cambu in Jayapura City on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Meanwhile, the deputy chair of the Boven Digoel Student Association, Imelda Yumdeleng, said the assault and murder could not just be swept under the rug. The perpetrators, if proven guilty, must be punished and fired from their institution. She also urged the victim’s family not to accept the money.
GMKI Jayapura chair Opinus Segoniap said that GMKI supports the legal process against TNI personnel suspected of being involved in the torture. According to Segoniap, the acts of torture and murder were inhumane and violated human rights. “Human life belongs only to God,” he said.
Similarly, Helmi from the Democracy Alliance for Papua said the compensation money would not resolve the problem. It should not stop the investigation into the case which had resulted in the loss of civilian lives.
Helmi said that persecution and murder are categorized as ordinary criminal offenses, and therefore, the police could start probing the case without waiting for a complaint from the victim or the victim’s family first. (*)
2) Govt must establish KKR and Human Rights Court in Papua: MRP
Jayapura, Jubi – First deputy of the Papuan People’s Assembly (MRP) Yoel Mulait asked the central government to immediately establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission (KKR) and a Human Rights Court in Papua. Mulait reminded the government that the establishment of the KKR is mandated by Papua Special Autonomy Law No. 21/2001.
Even though the law has been amended to Law No. 2/2021, Mulait said, the new law did not change the provisions of Article 45 stipulating the KKR, thus, the central government was still obliged to establish a KKR and a Human Rights Court in Papua.
“Other than fulfilling the mandate of the law, the formation of the commission and Human Rights Court can also provide a sense of justice for indigenous Papuans after various forms of human rights violations that occurred,” he told Jubi on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Mulait said that the KKR Bill must be based on the aspirations of Papuans from various elements. If the central government made its own KKR Bill and excluded the people from the deliberation, Mulait feared it would lead to a prolonged controversy.
“Because the establishment of the KKR and the Human Rights Court is to resolve various human rights violations in Papua, such as the Bloody Wamena, Bloody Paniai, Bloody Wasior, Bloody Biak, and many more,” Mulait said.
He said that human rights violations in Wamena, Abepura, Paniai, Wasior, and Biak had been investigated by the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) but there were still shortcomings in reaching a solid resolution. “In the Bloody Paniai case, for example, the government has made a bold move in pushing for its trial but failed to name the true perpetrators as they only managed to name one suspect in the case,” said the MRP deputy.
Mulait said the establishment of a KKR and a Human Rights Court at the Jayapura District Court could mean support from the state to the families of victims of human rights violations.
