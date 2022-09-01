Jayapura, Jubi TV – The naming of Papua Governor Lukas Enembe as a graft suspect has stirred up social media and mass media. After being named a gratification suspect by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Lukas Enembe has not given a statement to the press. Enembe is now recovering at his home due to several health problems.
On Friday afternoon, September 23, 2022, Jubi had the opportunity to chat with the Governor of Papua regarding the allegation against him on graft, the blocking of his bank accounts, allegations of making hundreds of billions of deposits to casinos in Singapore and his illness.
“My feet are swollen and I often lose my voice,” said Lukas Enembe, when met at his private home in Koya, Jayapura City, while showing his swollen feet. When I first saw him that day, Enembe was slowly walking from his room to the dining room. He was about to have lunch.
Lukas Enembe has suffered from a number of diseases in the last six months, namely stroke, diabetes, hypertension, and heart and kidney complications.
The waiter put at the dining table boiled chicory, boiled yellow pumpkin, bananas, boiled sweet potatoes and smoked fish for the governor. There was also a bowl of papeda (congee made from sago starch) and clear fish soup. There were three glasses of water and one glass of water that Enembe said contained kidney medication.
“I have to drink three glasses of water every meal plus 2 liters of water every day,” Enembe said. He did seem to have difficulties talking. Even his voice was inaudible several times so he had to repeat his words.
While starting to eat his lunch, Enembe told us about the case he was facing. He said he was not surprised by his naming as a suspect. This is not the first time he has faced attempts to criminalize him for political motives.
“The motive is political. They want to remove me from the governorship and bring down the Democrats in Papua. They think that as long as I am still governor, they will find it difficult to defeat the Democratic Party in Papua. The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) wants to get rid of the Democratic Party in Papua,” said Enembe.
Enembe is currently serving as Chairman of the Papua Governing Board of the Democratic Party for 2022-2027.
According to him, PDIP’s desire to get rid of him was carried out by retired police generals. Enembe mentioned the names TK, BG and PW as the people behind his criminalization.
“In 2017, they [TK and BG] asked me to accept PW as my partner to run for governor of Papua. I refused because I had decided to run with the late Clemen Tinal,” Enembe explained.
Enembe stopped telling stories for a while. He shifted his plate, picked up the papeda bowl and pour the fish soup into the bowl before continuing his story.
Enembe said a similar thing happened in 2021. This time, TK came with a Minister to propose PW’s name as a replacement for the late Clemen Tinal. At that time, Enembe said he responded by saying that the decision regarding Tinal’s successor as deputy governor had been trusted to the coalition of parties supporting Enembe and Tinal when they ran as pairs.
“What I am facing now is criminalization. There have been attempts to criminalize me by the same people,” Enembe said.
Enembe ensured that he would not evade the KPK examination. If his health fully recovers, he will come to fulfill the KPK’s summons. He also denied that there was a mass mobilization to protect him. The protest and mass guard at his private home on September 20 was a form of moral support from the Papuan people.
“If my health recovers, I will fulfill the summons from KPK,” said Enembe.
Unlike the past few days, when I visited, Lukas Enembe’s house looked quiet. Only a few people were left guarding the gate. Lukas Enembe lives with a waiter, an aide and two close relatives. The governor’s wife and son live in the state building.
“I myself had difficulty asking the mass to go home. They don’t allow me to leave the house. Because if I left the house and something happened to me, they would kill each other. So I had to be careful asking them to go home,” Enembe talked about the thousands of people who came and gathered at his house a few days ago.
Enembe claimed the one billion money sent to his BCA account was his own money sent by someone working at his house. Meanwhile, the hundreds of billions of money mentioned by Mahfud MD as funds put by Enembe in casinos in Singapore was nonsense to him.
“First of all, I don’t have that much money. Then how do you bring that much money in cash out of the country? This makes no sense,” said Enembe.
However, Enembe did not deny that he had gone to casinos abroad. For him, it was a kind of entertainment that other officials also did. However, he has stopped this activity since he fell ill.
Enembe further said that his bank accounts, as well as the bank accounts of his wife and his child, had been blocked four months ago.
“I will not seek medical treatment abroad despite the permission letter from the Minister of Home Affairs. I will stay in Indonesia to face my criminalization,” Enembe said firmly.
Enembe thought it was strange that some people made efforts to bring him down since his office will end in one year.
“There is no need, really. In one year my term as governor will end,” Enembe said.
Him being the chairman of the Papua Governing Board of the Democratic Party was not the first time. He had been there before. Years of being a politician have made Enembe very familiar with power struggles between political parties and other political intrigues.
As a regional head for almost twenty years, this man from Mamit, Tolikara Regency, has been experienced in taking care of the long conflict over the Land of Papua to keep Papua in the Republic of Indonesia.
“Taking care of Papua is not easy. One mistake is too many and can be dangerous,” said Enembe closing the conversation with Jubi. (*)
Considering the importance of education to build qualified human resources, Papua is striving to find an education model that aligns with its conditions and the character of the local population.
As compared to other regions in Indonesia, Papua has to deal with its own fair share of challenges. The area and population distribution pose some problems that must be addressed by local governments, educators, education providers, and the community.
Obstacles in providing education services in the frontier, outermost, and disadvantaged (3T) areas, such as Papua Province, are the unequal distribution of schools, from early childhood to high school.
As a result, several school-age children and teenagers in rural and remote areas face difficulties in accessing education after they complete their education in primary school.
Similar difficulties are encountered by several students, who have completed junior high school education in remote areas. They also face difficulties to continue to the high school level.
In addition, there is a shortage of teachers at schools in 29 districts and cities in Papua. Moreover, schools face the problem of unequal distribution of teachers and limited quality of infrastructure. Some schools also face difficulties in building facilities according to the national education standards.
In fact, the availability of adequate teachers and educational facilities is the key to improving the quality of human resources in future.
Related news: Gov't disburses Rp214 bln in fuel cash assistance in West Papua
Changing the thinking paradigm
According to the founder of the Indonesian Fun School Movement (GSM), Muhammad Nur Rizal, teachers play the most important role in changing the paradigm of thinking of the children in Papua. To draw children's interest in learning, teachers must be able to foster a learning culture that is critical, creative, independent, and fun.
“GSM is suitable to be developed in 3T areas in Papua Province. The movement is able to change the thinking paradigm of the children regarding the importance of education,” Rizal stated.
For the development of 3T regional education in Papua, GSM offers four principles in the model of children's education.
The first principle is to build a positive learning environment physically and socially, while in the second principle, the pedagogical practice aspects are prioritizing learning models that encourage students to explore, reflect, and think critically.
The third principle entails character development that helps to develop the students' character, both through the environment and learning models, while the fourth is school connectedness to encourage the involvement of all parties, especially parents and the community, to ensure success of the education process.
GSM is suitable to be developed in schools in the 3T Papua region, as the four principles will ensure that children will have space for physical activity, interaction, and mutual respect in learning activities. Hence, students are confident to understand everyday life in the surrounding environment.
GSM is a movement of change from the grassroots level along with teachers and the community to transform schools into ideal places for students.
The movement aims to promote and build awareness of teachers, principals, and education policy makers to build schools as fun places for children to learn.
Related news: Papua to provide Rp10 billion grant for three new provinces
The GSM concept, which is also applied by the Supiori Education Service in Papua, is expected to be a new alternative to improve the quality of children's education in the 3T area of this region.
"Realizing the educational goals of indigenous Papuan children, who are smart and healthy, requires the support of parents and the surrounding environment," Head of the Teacher Working Group for West Supiori Sub-district, Supiori District, Micha Rumanasen, noted.
The learning model that can be implemented for the 3T area is the implementation of education that accommodates the diversity of local and cultural environmental conditions.
The management of education services in the 3T area should be able to make better arrangements, including by providing qualified educational services to support the teaching and learning process of children.
Through support of the government, teachers, and parents, children in the 3T area can access qualified education services to fulfill their needs.
Serious attention from all parties, including parents, local governments, and local indigenous community leaders, is deemed necessary to ensure children’s education services in the 3T area are a success.
Education services must be available from the lowest educational institution of Early Childhood Education (PAUD) to high school or vocational school in the 3T area.
The preparation of educational supporting facilities, including the adequacy of teachers, student reading books, school libraries, and comfortable study buildings, are also needed to realize the goal.
Related news: Papua launches healthy schools
Teacher distribution
Involving all parties in the implementation of education is one of the effective policies to ensure the continuity of the learning process.
A teacher in the 3T area, who is also the Principal of YPK Samber Elementary School in Biak, Hosea Mansnembra, emphasized that building children's education in the 3T area necessitated sound cooperation among children, parents, teachers, and the school environment.
Although the quality of teachers is important, the distribution of teachers in the 3T region is a problem that must be addressed immediately to help the continuity of the teaching and learning process. So far, the shortage of teachers has been overcome by schools by involving the existing teachers.
However, a new problem arises when the number of available teachers is not in line with the demand for teachers.
"Teachers' shortage is not the only problem faced by the community and local governments. The quality of teachers is also a problem," he pointed out.
Amid several difficulties in realizing equitable education in Papua, GSM along with schools and teachers are expected to make the most of the available facilities and infrastructure. Teachers play an important role in opening new horizons for students, including increasing their interest in reading.
Through GSM, Papua Province demonstrates its determination to improve the quality of education for its people.
Related news: Uncen optimistic to open faculty of medicine branch in new province
Related news: Government officials must abide by national laws: VP Amin
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.