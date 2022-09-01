2) Six Indonesian soldiers suspected of killing four Papuans
----------------------
https://en.antaranews.com/news/247953/young-papuan-scientists-urged-to-do-research-to-support-policymaking
1) Young Papuan scientists urged to do research to support policymaking
23 hours ago
Manokwari, W Papua (ANTARA) - At least 25 young Papuan scientists from several universities in Papua and West Papua were on Saturday urged to assist local governments in formulating effective policies based on appropriate natural and social research.
"Perhaps in the past, there were policies which were taken in a short time and without (proper) research, thus the policies were changed later since they (the government) got corrections (on the policies based on the research),” Secretary of the West Papua Provincial Regional Research and Development Agency (Balitbangda) Silvya Makabori said here on Saturday.
She made the statement while closing the 2022 Young Papuan Scientist Training, which was initiated by West Papua Provincial Balitbangda and non-profit organization EcoNusa Foundation.
She said she expects research from scientists to become the basis for recommendations before any regional policies are issued.
Young scientists are also expected to generate research that supports development in Papua province, specifically research on mitigating the climate crisis.
The Young Papuan Scientist Training was held from September 1–3, 2022, as part of the West Papua provincial government’s efforts to manage the natural resources in the region, the official informed.
The management of natural resources based on research results is expected to have a positive impact on the community.
"West Papua Provincial Balitbangda cannot do it alone, thus we cooperated with EcoNusa to carry out the training activity," Makabori said.
Head of the EcoNusa Manokwari Office, Novi Hematang, said that the training, which was held for the fourth time, aimed to provide opportunities to young scientists in the provinces of Papua and West Papua to improve their skills in nature conservation research.
EcoNusa will train the young scientists until the end of December 2022.
There are still many research activities in Papua that are conducted by foreign researchers and Indonesian researchers who are not from Papua, Hematang noted.
This spurred her team and the West Papua Provincial Balitbangda to train young scientists on natural resources, indigenous peoples and local wisdom, as well as biodiversity.
"We expect that they can continue to generate research, which can be used by local governments before issuing policies," she added.
Related news: Scholarships handed to 89 university students in West Papua's Sorong
Related news: Okmin University fuels hopes of human resource development in Papua
"Perhaps in the past, there were policies which were taken in a short time and without (proper) research, thus the policies were changed later since they (the government) got corrections (on the policies based on the research),” Secretary of the West Papua Provincial Regional Research and Development Agency (Balitbangda) Silvya Makabori said here on Saturday.
She made the statement while closing the 2022 Young Papuan Scientist Training, which was initiated by West Papua Provincial Balitbangda and non-profit organization EcoNusa Foundation.
She said she expects research from scientists to become the basis for recommendations before any regional policies are issued.
Young scientists are also expected to generate research that supports development in Papua province, specifically research on mitigating the climate crisis.
The Young Papuan Scientist Training was held from September 1–3, 2022, as part of the West Papua provincial government’s efforts to manage the natural resources in the region, the official informed.
The management of natural resources based on research results is expected to have a positive impact on the community.
"West Papua Provincial Balitbangda cannot do it alone, thus we cooperated with EcoNusa to carry out the training activity," Makabori said.
Head of the EcoNusa Manokwari Office, Novi Hematang, said that the training, which was held for the fourth time, aimed to provide opportunities to young scientists in the provinces of Papua and West Papua to improve their skills in nature conservation research.
EcoNusa will train the young scientists until the end of December 2022.
There are still many research activities in Papua that are conducted by foreign researchers and Indonesian researchers who are not from Papua, Hematang noted.
This spurred her team and the West Papua Provincial Balitbangda to train young scientists on natural resources, indigenous peoples and local wisdom, as well as biodiversity.
"We expect that they can continue to generate research, which can be used by local governments before issuing policies," she added.
Related news: Scholarships handed to 89 university students in West Papua's Sorong
Related news: Okmin University fuels hopes of human resource development in Papua
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.