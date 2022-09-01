2) Ali: Fiji PM and President continue to remain silent on atrocities in West Papua
3) Wale: Indonesia’s ‘futsal gift’ should not deter our stand for West Papua
Reconstruction of Mimika murder odd: Victim's lawyer
1) Reconstruction of Mimika murder odd: Victim’s lawyer
Mimika Murder - News Desk
8 September 2022
The reconstruction process of the murder and mutilation of four Nduga residents at the Mimika Resort Police Headquarters on September 3, 2022. -Doc. Papuan DPR Team
Jayapura, Jubi – The lawyer of the families of victims of Mimika murder, Gustaf R Kawer, considered the reconstruction of the murder and mutilation of four Nduga residents odd.
“The reconstruction of the murder by the security forces is very odd. It is mostly the version of the perpetrators and less from the witnesses,” Kawer said in Jayapura City on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
According to Kawer, the reconstruction that took place on September 3 demonstrated 40 scenes. Of the 40 scenes, there were only 10 scenes that showed the role of the Raider/20 Ima Jaya Keramo Infantry Brigade soldiers allegedly involved in the murder and mutilation.
Kawer questioned how the reenactment of the crime emphasized the role of Roy or RMH, while Roy himself was still a fugitive and did not participate in the reconstruction.
“The story that was built in the reenactment from the beginning to the end revolved around Roy. But the person was not even there. It was as if Roy was made the sole perpetrator even though there were Indonesian Military [TNI] members named as suspects,” Kawer said.
The murder and mutilation of four civilians from Nduga Regency occurred in Settlement Unit 1, Mimika Baru District, Mimika Regency on August 22, 2022. The four victims were Arnold Lokbere, Leman Nirigi, Irian Nirigi, and Atis Tini.
Kawer said the reenactment showed one of the victims, Arnold Lokbere, in front of a mosque at 10 p.m. local time. “We find it strange that people around the location who are mentioned in the reenactment do not know about the murder,” he said.
Kawer urged the formation of an independent team to fully uncover the chronology and reconstruction of the Mimika murder and mutilation. “The case is now handed over to the Military Police and the police, and will be tried in the general court and military court as a general criminal case,” Kawer said.
Meanwhile, Papua Legislative Council member Namantus Gwijangge said the victims’ families considered the reenactment of the murder scene seemed rushed. “The family asked the Papua Legislative Council to have the case investigated by an independent team, and the perpetrators sentenced to death,” Gwijangge said.
On Monday, the Papua Office of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM Papua) said the reconstruction had not fully revealed the murder and mutilation. Komnas HAM Papua head Frits Ramandey noted that a number of perpetrators refused to act out certain scenes so certain roles were replaced by other people.
Komnas HAM Papua also stated that the reconstruction raised the suspicion that there were two more soldiers of the Raider/20 Ima Jaya Keramo Infantry Brigade involved in the murder and mutilation but had not been named as suspects. However, Komnas HAM Papua did not mention the names or ranks of the two soldiers. (*)
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere continue to remain silent and stand with colonisers like Indonesia despite the atrocities faced by the West Papua, says Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre (FWCC) coordinator and human rights activist Shamima Ali.
Ms Ali made the comment after Mr Bainimarama and Ratu Wiliame along with some Members of Parliament and academics attended Indonesia’s Independence Day celebration at the Grand Pacific Hotel on Tuesday night with Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi.
“We would like to tell these leaders that last week six elite troops of the Indonesian Forces were arrested and accused of involvement in the killing of four indigenous West Papuans and the mutilation of their bodies,” she claimed.
Ms Ali further claimed that four days ago, seven people were found guilty of treason after raising the Morning Star flag in West Papua.
“This is the Indonesia the Prime Minister and President choose to stand with.
“Today, we raise the Morning Star as we do every Wednesday not only here in Fiji but the world over to stand with the people of West Papua in their ongoing struggle for independence.
“We urge all pacific island nations to raise their voices and support West Papua’s right to self-determination and independence.”
Questions sent to the President’s office and Prime Minister’s office on Ms Ali’s comments remained unanswered when this edition went to press.
OPPOSITION Leader, Matthew Wale says the new Futsal Stadium handed over by the Indonesian government should not deter Solomon Islands support for fellow Melanesians in West Papua.
Whilst acknowledging the gift from Indonesia, Mr Wale said Solomon Islands should never allow this to be the 30 pieces of silver to betray our fellow Melanesians in West Papua.
He said the new Futsal Stadium is a dream come true for the futsal code in the country, but it should never change our stand and perspective on West Papua.
The Opposition Leader said it is not right that Solomon Islands voice is silenced by this ‘gift’ from speaking for the voiceless people of West Papua who continue to suffer under the colonial oppression of Indonesia.
Mr Wale said the Prime Minister knows well because he is a strong supporter of West Papua.
“Our current Prime Minister is a strong supporter of West Papua and I urge him to raise the issue of West Papua to the visiting Indonesia delegation during their meetings,” he said.
Mr. Wale also issued a call to the visiting Indonesia government delegation to facilitate Solomon Islands earlier calls to enable the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit West Papua.
In 2005 Shelley Houghton, a Pitt Town Uniting Church member, was placed as a volunteer English Teacher in West Papua with UnitingWorld. While living there, a small group of indigenous people reached out to her, hoping to take action to have easier access to clean water. Without hesitation, she started contacting friends and family in Australia, including her sister Rebecca Andrews.
According to WPDC Chairperson Rebecca Andrews, the mould masters are made in Australia by volunteers in South Maroota, whilst a small team of amazingly dedicated supporters have been working hard fundraising. She also told Insights that the generosity of the people from Hawkesbury, the Hills, Uniting Church/Hawkesbury Zone, various community groups, and outstanding individuals had strengthened their group.
Rev. Geoff Stevenson is currently Chairperson-Mission Strategist for Parramatta-Nepean Presbytery and a great supporter of this initiative. In 2015 this Presbytery appointed him as the Team Leader of the Hawkesbury Mission Zone – which brought six congregations together across the Hawkesbury region: Windsor, Richmond, Ebenezer, Pitt Town, Riverstone and Kurrajong Heights.
Rev. Stevenson told Insights that “Rebecca’s passion, and that of Shelley when she was able to come down for a visit, was infectious and inspiring. I, along with many others across the zone, was moved by the challenges the villagers face in daily life and their request for clean water.”
Nowadays, the Papuan Team has six highly skilled staff building wells using specialised fibreglass moulds, while WPDC has been working towards increasing the number of fibreglass moulds of the Papuan Partner.
On Sunday, October 16, the Hawkesbury Uniting Church will host one of the most remarkable fundraising events of the year, the ‘Twilight of Jazz’, an afternoon of music on the banks of the beautiful Hawkesbury River at the historical Ebenezer Church, featuring the renowned Harmonix Big Band. Half of the funds raised on the night will go towards building wells in West Papua, and the other half is going towards Frontier Services for drought relief.
Tickets are $20, and school students have free admission.
To find more about the initiative, get involved or donate, go to https://www.wpdc.org.au/
