1) West Papuans jailed for raising banned Morning Star flag

Jayapura, Jubi – Spokesperson for the Papua Peace Network (JDP) Yan Cristian Warinussy said President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo did not commit to resolving conflicts in the Land of Papua. Jokowi has repeatedly visited Papua without ever showing real steps to resolve the conflict.
Warinussy said that Jokowi’s visit to Papua should offer peace to the Papuan people who have been caught in conflict for more than 50 years. However, Jokowi’s recent short visit to Jayapura Regency on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, was merely ceremonial.
“It is simply unethical if the president comes to Papua only to release his stress when the armed conflict is still going on in Papua. There has just been a premeditated murder accompanied by mutilation of four Papuan civilians, which involved around six Indonesian Military [TNI] soldiers,” Warinussy said via WhatsApp message service to Jubi on Wednesday.
He said Jokowi should prioritize meetings with various groups and stakeholders related to conflict and violence in Papua. JDP assesses that Jokowi tends to ignore the resolution of alleged gross human rights violations in Papua, which is mandated by Papua Special Autonomy Law No. 21/2001.
The Old Papua Special Autonomy Law has provided a clear mandate for the government to establish a Human Rights Court and a Truth and Reconciliation Commission as a step to resolve conflicts in Papua. “As stipulated in article 45 and article 46 of the Papua Special Autonomy Law,” said Warinussy.
JDP calls on President Jokowi to immediately take the first step in resolving the Papua conflict, by declaring the start of a humanitarian pause in Papua, to start a peacebuilding dialogue. Jokowi was asked to immediately appoint a key figure in charge of preparing the initial steps of dialogue with all groups, both at home and abroad. (*)
Authorities arrested six Indonesian soldiers this week suspected in the killing and mutilation of four Indigenous Papuans in Indonesia’s West Papua province.
The bodies of the four men were discovered on August 26 by local residents of Iwaka village, outside the town of Timika, in sacks floating down the Pigapu River. The victims were identified as Irian Nirigi, a local village leader, Arnold Lokbere, Atis Tini, and Kelemanus Nirigi. It is not clear why the men were killed. The authorities claimed they were insurgents and were allegedly on their way to meet someone in Timika to purchase weapons. The men’s families deny this, saying they were carrying money from the village fund to purchase agricultural equipment. What is clear is the money the men were carrying is gone.
The killings come at a time of rising tensions between the Indigenous people of Papua and the Indonesian security forces, with incidents of violence becoming increasingly frequent and deadly. Last month, unidentified persons shot dead nine non-Papuan civilians in Nduga, where the Indonesian government maintains a heavy military presence.
This violence follows a series of anti-racism protests using the hashtag #PapuanLivesMatter, responding in part to President Joko Widodo’s contentious move to divide Papua and West Papua into four separate provinces. Activists are raising concerns that the plans will lead to the further militarization of the region, with critics describing it as a ploy to “divide and conquer” the Indigenous Papuans.
President Jokowi, once celebrated for releasing Papuan political prisoners in 2015, leads a government responsible for systemic discrimination against Papuans. This week he is in Timika, in part to visit the Freeport project and surrounding areas, which is site of the largest gold mine in the world.
It is important that the authorities fairly and appropriately prosecute the soldiers arrested and any others implicated in the killings. But the Indonesian government needs to address the deteriorating human rights situation in Papua by conducting an independent and impartial investigation into the involvement of the security forces more generally in atrocities against Indigenous Papuans, and keeping its promise to invite United Nations human rights monitors to visit the region.
Jayapura, Jubi TV – The General Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Papua Police has revealed the motive for the murder and mutilation of four Nduga residents in Timika was a robbery.
The suspects will be charged with Article 340 jo. Articles 55 and 56 of the Criminal Code on premeditated murder, or Article 338 jo. Articles 55 and 56 of the Criminal Code on murder, or Article 365 jo. Articles 55 and 56 of the Criminal Code on theft with violence.
Police has also named another suspect in the murder, Roy, who has not been caught, and has now been included on the wanted list.
“So the total number of suspects is 10 people. Four people are civilians, and six are Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers,” said director of General Criminal Investigation Sr. Comr. Faisal Ramadhani when contacted by phone on Monday night, August 29, 2022.
“What is clear is that suspects Roy and Andre Pudjianto Lee aka Jeck are the masterminds of the violent theft,” he added.
Faisal added that on Monday night, another body of the murder victim was found. However, the police has not yet confirmed the identity of the body. “The victim was found after sunset. Thus a total of three victims have been found in the same condition [without heads and legs]. We are still searching for one more body,” Faisal said.
A member of the Papua Legislative Council, Namantus Gwijangge, said the murder and mutilation of four civilians from Nduga Regency that occurred in Mimika Baru District, Mimika Regency on August 22, 2022, was an inhumane act.
Gwijangge asked the TNI Commander and President Joko Widodo to ensure that TNI soldiers involved in the murder were punished and fired.
“The barbaric act of the TNI members is very inhumane. We demand that the perpetrators of the murder and mutilation be given strict sanctions for a deterrent effect. The actions of TNI personnel have injured the heart of the Papuan people, and undermined the dignity of the institution where they work,” he told Jubi on Monday.
Gwijangge reminded security forces not to accuse civilians of being members of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB). Gwijangge questioned the basis for such an accusation.
“Please do not make arbitrary accusations. The authorities must prove if one resident is accused of being a TPNPB member. Otherwise, don’t lead a public opinion that one of the victims is TPNPB to justify the barbaric incident,” he said.
Previously, the XVII/Cenderawasih Military Police had detained six soldiers of Brigif 20 Kostrad who were allegedly involved in the killing. XVII/Cenderawasih chief Maj. Gen. Teguh Muji Angkasa said TNI commander Gen. Andika Perkasa and Army chief of Staff Gen. Dudung Abdurachman had ordered the Army Military Police Center (Puspomad) to thoroughly investigate the case.
“We [the Army] are committed, the law must be upheld. If there is true involvement of soldiers, then we will impose sanctions per applicable laws and regulations. Once again I emphasize that if any of our members are involved in criminal acts, we will not tolerate it,” Teguh said. (*)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.