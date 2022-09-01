1) Civilian suspect not the main perpetrator in Mimika murder: Komnas HAM 

Jayapura, Jubi – The National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) announced the results of its initial investigation into the murder and mutilation of four Nduga residents in Mimika Regency conducted by the commission on September 2-4, 2022 and September 12-16, 2022. Komnas HAM concluded that Roy or RMH, who is still wanted by the police, was not the main perpetrator in the case.
This was stated by Komnas HAM RI Commissioner Choirul Anam in a press statement in Jakarta, Tuesday (20/9/2022).
“RMH is not the main actor. Various information currently presented by the police related to RMH makes it look like RMH is the main culprit. He is not, he is only part of the gang,” said Choirul.
The murder and mutilation of four civilians occurred in Settlement Unit 1, Mimika Baru District, Mimika Regency on August 22, 2022. The four victims were Arnold Lokbere, Irian Nirigi, Leman Nirigi, and Atis Tini.
The Military Police of the XVII/Cenderawasih Regional Military Command has named six soldiers as suspects, namely Maj. Hf, Capt. Dk, Chief Pvt. Pr, First Pvt. Ras, First Pvt. Pc, and First Pvt. R. Meanwhile, the Papua Police named four civilians as suspects in the same case, namely APL or Jeck, DU, R, and RMH who is still on the run.
Both the Papua Police and XVII/Cenderawasih Military Police investigators held a reconstruction of the murder and mutilation on September 3, 2022. The reconstruction was attended by six TNI soldiers and three civilians who had been arrested and acted out 50 scenes.
The reconstruction that RMH did not participate in was questioned by many because it tended to emphasize RMH’s role as the main perpetrator in the murder and mutilation.
Komnas HAM’s findings also showed a tendency to highlight RMH’s role in the murder. Komnas HAM hoped that the police could immediately arrest RMH to clarify the role of each perpetrator.
Beka Ulung Hapsara, who is also a commissioner of the Komnas HAM, said his party had obtained evidence of communication and suitability of the murder planning. “We get evidence of communication and suitability of planning. There is evidence obtained from cell phones. One of the perpetrators knew at least one of the victims well,” said Beka.
Beka also said that the families of the four victims rejected the labelling of the victims as sympathizers or members of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) armed group. “The family emphasized that the four victims were not sympathizers or members of the armed group,” he said. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – The National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) has urged the Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander to evaluate the 20/Ima Jaya Keramo Raider Infantry Brigade, the unit from which six suspects in the murder and mutilation of four Nduga residents in Mimika Regency originated. The request was made in Jakarta on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, along with the announcement of the results of Komnas HAM’s preliminary investigation into the murder case.
Komnas HAM sent a team to Mimika on September 2-4, 2022 and September 12-16, 2022. The team found a number of problems in the 20/Ima Jaya Keramo Raider Infantry Brigade.
The case investigated by Komnas HAM was the murder and mutilation of four civilians in Settlement Unit 1, Mimika Baru District, Mimika Regency on August 22, 2022. The four victims were Arnold Lokbere, Irian Nirigi, Leman Nirigi, and Atis Tini.
The Military Police of the XVII/Cenderawasih Regional Military Command has named six soldiers as suspects, namely Maj. Hf, Capt. Dk, Chief Pvt. Pr, First Pvt. Ras, First Pvt. Pc, and First Pvt. R. Meanwhile, the Papua Police named four civilians as suspects in the same case, namely APL or Jeck, DU, R, and RMH who is still on the run.
Komnas HAM commissioner Choirul Anam said his party found that the involvement of the 20/Ima Jaya Keramo Raider Infantry Brigade in various violations and crimes stretches back to 2019. “There has been a record of cases since 2019,” said Choirul.
Choirul asked the TNI Commander to probe the involvement of the 20/Ima Jaya Keramo Raider Infantry Brigade soldiers in business in Mimika. He said the six soldier suspects were involved in the diesel fuel trading business in Timika.
Through diesel trade, they met with the four Mimika murder victims. Komnas HAM’s initial monitoring in Timika found a diesel storage warehouse with a capacity of 28,000 l.
“The warehouse is close to the port. We found that there are business partners related to diesel, as well as a WhatsApp group that talks about the diesel business,” Choirul said.
In addition to finding out about the diesel business, Komnas HAM also found that one of the soldiers of the Raider 20/Ima Jaya Keramo Infantry Brigade had an assembled weapon allegedly made in Bandung, West Java. His possession of such a weapon was known to his superior who held the rank of major and was also a suspect in the murder and mutilation case.
Komnas HAM also found a track record of involvement of soldiers of the Raider 20/Ima Jaya Keramo Infantry Brigade in the ammunition trade in Papua.
Choirul explained that the case of arms trafficking by soldiers of the unit has been legally processed. However, the involvement of six soldiers in the murder and mutilation of four Nduga residents, the possession of homemade firearms by one of the soldiers, along with the track record of soldiers’ involvement in the diesel business show that there are problems in the enforcement of discipline and supervision of the unit.
Komnas HAM believes it is important for the TNI Commander to evaluate the unit in order to support the TNI’s efforts to form professional soldiers who do not violate the law.
“Komnas HAM RI encourages an evaluation of the 20/Ima Jaya Keramo Raider Infantry Brigade regarding members’ business, weapons ownership by members, and ammunition sales by members. There is a track record. We saw directly the weapons, which were owned by members of the unit, and it turned out that the weapons were assembled. So it is important to evaluate the unit, including in relation to the diesel fuel business. We believe that the TNI Commander, the Army Chief of Staff, and the Commander of the Army Strategic Reserve Command want a professional TNI and want to keep the TNI away from businesses that violate the law,” Choirul said. (*)
AN Indonesian human rights court on Wednesday began a trial over the 2014 shooting of four teenagers in Papua.
The trial will examine whether a former army commander committed “crimes against humanity” over the fatal shooting of the teenagers in the country’s easternmost region of Papua in 2014.
The trial would be run by a division of the Attorney-General’s Office (AGO) tasked with investigating human rights violations.
It has, however, been welcomed by activists as a positive step in a restive area where security forces have been accused of abuses.
Ketut Sumedana, AGO spokesperson said the retired commander, Isak Sattu was charged with crimes against humanity, including serious human rights violations.
Isak’s lawyer said his client denied the charges.
The case relates to an incident in the Papuan district of Paniai in 2014 when security forces were alleged to have opened fire on a crowd.
The incident happened after local people gathered to protest against beating of a child which led to the killing of four people and injuring 17.
A statement from the prosecutor outlining the case said the defendant knew, or should have known, that troops under his effective command had “committed serious human rights violations by inaugurating a wide and systematic attack”.
“The defendant did not take appropriate and necessary actions within the scope of his power to prevent or stop the crimes,’’ the statement said.
The statement was posted on the website of the Makassar district court, where the trial is being held.
President Joko Widodo, who is widely known as Jokowi, has pledged to improve development in impoverished Papua and visited the region months after his election in 2014 and promised justice to the people of Paniai.
There has been a heavy security presence in Papua, where separatists have waged a low-level campaign for independence for decades.
Separatists said a 1969 vote overseen by the United Nations that brought the former Dutch colony under Jakarta’s control was illegitimate.
Usman Hamid, the executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, welcomed the government using the human rights court.
“Especially on Papua, it is very important for the government to bring the perpetrators of mass atrocities of major human rights abuses to justice, and this is one of the first tests for the Jokowi administration.’’
The trial will resume on Sept. 28, If found guilty, Isak could face a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison. (Reuters/NAN)
Singgih Wiryono, Jakarta – National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) Chairperson Ahmad Taufan Damanik has denied that the Free Papua Organisation (OPM) commander they met with recently was from a group cultivated by the TNI (Indonesian military) and the Polri (Indonesian police).
Damanik made the denial in response to a statement by West Papua National Liberation Army-Free Papua Movement (TPNPB-OPM) command spokesperson Sebby Sembom who said that Komnas HAM had only met with a TNI/Polri cultivated organisation, not the real OPM.
"They were not TNI/Polri cultivated", said Damanik in an SMS message on Monday September 19.
Despite the denial, Damanik declined to cite which OPM commander or which OPM faction they met with. He did confirm however that the OPM commander they met with was part of the West Papua liberation organisation.
"It's not the right time for us to say which group [we met with], but it was most certainly part of the ULMWP (United Liberation Movement for West Papua)", he said, referring to the international pro-independence umbrella group chaired by West Papuan exile Benny Wenda.
On the other hand, Damanik asserted that many political figures in Papua, including those from the Council of Churches and the Papua People's Council (MRP) agree with peaceful dialogue.
Damanik asserted that the Komnas HAM does not have a hidden political agenda behind initiating peace talks to resolve the conflict in Papua.
"Myself and other [Komnas HAM] commissioners have also met with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva and the European Union in Brussels. They also support Komnas HAM's moves for a peaceful resolution in Papua. The government also supports the move", said Damanik.
Earlier, Sebby Sembom denied a claim by Damanik that they had personally met with an OPM commander in the interior of Papua. According to Sembom, the group Damanik met with was the group led by Demianus Magai Yogi who is not part of the OPM.
"We at the TPNPB national command do not acknowledge the Demianus Magai Yogi group and they are a TNI/Polri cultivated group in Paniai", said Sembom when contacted via SMS message on Monday.
Sembom even sent a photograph of the Yogi group which is close to the head of the Nabire district police intelligence unit. The photograph shows that the group led by Yogi is a TNI/Polri cultivated group.
"The laying of the first stone for the construction of Demianus Magai's house (was even) attended by the Paniai Kapolres [district police chief] and the Dandrem[military district commander], so we from the TPNPB national command do not acknowledge people who eat from two plates like Demianus Magai Yogi and his group", said Sembom.
https://timesnewsgroup.com.au/ballarat/news/dag-hammarskjold-memorial/
5) Memorial honours UN secretary-general
September 22, 2022 BY Edwina Williams
In memory: Free West Papua Ballarat Support Group’s Doug Stewart installs the plaque for Dag Hammarskjöld.
Photo: EDWINA WILLIAMS
A PLAQUE remembering former United Nations secretary-general Dag Hammarskjöld has been reinstalled at
Pioneer Park after suspected vandalism.
The original plaque was laid on 18 September 2021, and members of the Free West Papua Ballarat Support
Group installed its replacement on the same date last weekend.
Sunday was the 61st anniversary of Mr Hammarskjöld, and 15 others, dying in a plane crash over northern
Rhodesia.
Had he not been killed, or allegedly assassinated, Mr Hammarskjöld was expected to launch a
decolonisation project in West New Guinea.
Local Free West Papua advocate Dr Lance Collins is East Timor’s former head of military intelligence and
said the many “bloody decades” in the region could have been avoided if the UN secretary-general lived
beyond 1961, and led the organisation to its “highest ideals.”
“The sham 1963 UN-sponsored plebiscite, that delivered half of New Guinea and its people to occupying
Indonesian troops, might have been conducted differently,” he said.
“He died… when flying to negotiate a ceasefire between the government of the Congo and Katangese
secessionists.
“A great many more people around the world had their lives stolen as a result of that crash on
18 September, 1961. We should not forget.”
The Free West Papua Ballarat Support Group exists to stand in solidarity with the West Papuan
people who some say are being persecuted by the Indonesian military, and are seeking freedom.
Some West Papuan refugees have chosen to seek asylum in Victoria because of the prevalence
of the Free West Papua campaign and the local support group meets at Ballarat Trades Hall each month.
