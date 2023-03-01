https://www.ucanews.com/news/church-leaders-ask-papuan-rebels-to-free-nz-pilot/100815
1) Church leaders ask Papuan rebels to free NZ pilot
Church leaders in Indonesia’s Papua province have asked the separatist group to release a New Zealand pilot, held hostage for nearly two months to garner international support for the Papuan independence movement.
"This act of hostage-taking cannot be justified by traditional norms and the Christian faith that we recognize as a guide in today's life," said an open letter issued by Papua Church Council on March 27.
Philip Mark Mehrtens, 37, a pilot for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air, has been held hostage by the West Papua Liberation National Army – Free Papua Organization (TPNPB-OPM) since Feb. 7 in Nduga Regency in Papua Highlands.
The Church council said the delay in releasing Mehrtens will give the Indonesian government legitimacy to deploy more troops in Papua and to set up more security bases in the region.
The Church leader said they were worried about the pilot's condition as attempts by the Indonesian government to free the pilot, including through diplomatic routes involving New Zealand, failed.
On its part, New Zealand has sent three diplomats to monitor the search for the pilot.
The rebels stormed Mehrtens' single-engine plane, carrying five passengers, in the remote Nduga district. The plane was scheduled to pick up 15 construction workers. The rebels released the passengers because they were indigenous Papuans and later burnt the plane.
The rebels sent videos and photos to the Associated Press that showed them setting fire to the plane on the runway. Flying is the only practical mode of transport in many parts of the mountainous Papua province.
Taking Mehrtens hostage has caused panic among residents in many districts who have fled their homes, fearing the possibility of an armed conflict between security forces and the separatists.
Those who are displaced are suffering from shortages of essential items. We ask Egianus Kogoya, TPNPN-OPM leader, “to release the pilot so that these people can return” to their homes, the Council said.
Father John Bunay, head of the Jayapura Diocese's commission for justice and peace, told UCA News on March 28 that this crisis should best be resolved by promoting dialogue and "putting weapons aside."
"It would be wise if the Indonesian government withdrew its troops in the effort to free this pilot” and involve other parties as mediators. The president “can announce a humanitarian pause," he said.
"Religious leaders can also be involved in establishing direct communication," the priest added.
A former Dutch colony, Papua declared independence in 1961, but Indonesia annexed the territory soon. An independence referendum that followed was widely manipulated in favor of Indonesia. Since then, a low-level insurgency is lingering in the mineral-rich easternmost province.
In a video statement, Sebby Sambon, spokesperson for TPNPB-OPM, stated the pilot would not be released until New Zealand and other countries such as Australia, the United States and European Union stop arming the Indonesian police against Papuans.
He also urged the United Nations to become a mediator.
Ambassador Kim expressed the US' commitment to continued strengthening and expansion of the already strong US-Indonesian bilateral security and defense ties, according to a written statement issued by the US Embassy in Jakarta on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Ambassador Kim and Admiral Margono engaged in a wide-ranging discussion on the US-Indonesia defense cooperation, including on preparations for Super Garuda Shield 2023, for which planning is on track for a summer 2023 execution.
The two met earlier at the arrival ceremony for the C130J aircraft held at the Halim Air Force Base on March 8, 2023.
Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi had earlier met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in early March on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, India, to discuss regional and global security challenges.
"We (Indonesia and the US) are strategic partners, so we are excited to work with you, both on urgent bilateral issues and global issues," Minister Marsudi remarked.
At the meeting, Foreign Minister Marsudi and Secretary Blinken also highlighted cooperation between the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during Indonesia's chairmanship in ASEAN and on Indonesia's leadership in the region.
According to Blinken, this year is a good opportunity to compare notes on the G20, ASEAN, and the strategic partnership between Indonesia and the United States in various aspects of mutual interest and concern.
Marsudi and Blinken also discussed various security challenges, including the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.
Related news: US Counselor to discuss regional, bilateral issues with RI, Thailand
Related news: Indonesia, US announce partnership on SMR nuclear clean energy
Related news: RI, US ink MoU to catalyze investments, promote economic development
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.