Jakarta (ANTARA) - US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Y. Kim met with Commander of the Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) Admiral Yudo Margono on Monday (March 27).

Ambassador Kim expressed the US' commitment to continued strengthening and expansion of the already strong US-Indonesian bilateral security and defense ties, according to a written statement issued by the US Embassy in Jakarta on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Ambassador Kim and Admiral Margono engaged in a wide-ranging discussion on the US-Indonesia defense cooperation, including on preparations for Super Garuda Shield 2023, for which planning is on track for a summer 2023 execution.

The two met earlier at the arrival ceremony for the C130J aircraft held at the Halim Air Force Base on March 8, 2023.

Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi had earlier met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in early March on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, India, to discuss regional and global security challenges.

"We (Indonesia and the US) are strategic partners, so we are excited to work with you, both on urgent bilateral issues and global issues," Minister Marsudi remarked.

At the meeting, Foreign Minister Marsudi and Secretary Blinken also highlighted cooperation between the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during Indonesia's chairmanship in ASEAN and on Indonesia's leadership in the region.

According to Blinken, this year is a good opportunity to compare notes on the G20, ASEAN, and the strategic partnership between Indonesia and the United States in various aspects of mutual interest and concern.

Marsudi and Blinken also discussed various security challenges, including the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.

Related news: US Counselor to discuss regional, bilateral issues with RI, Thailand
Related news: Indonesia, US announce partnership on SMR nuclear clean energy
Related news: RI, US ink MoU to catalyze investments, promote economic development  