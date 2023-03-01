2) Indonesia claims a West Papua Liberation Army fighter shot dead by its forces
1) Papuan customary chief pledges to help release New Zealand pilot
6 hours ago
Chief of the Papua Customary People’s Institution (LMA) Lenis Kogoya addressing a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday (March 27, 2023). (ANTARA/Desca Lidya Natalia)
Jakarta (ANTARA) - Papua Customary People’s Institution (LMA) chief Lenis Kogoya has promised to help persuade the Papuan separatist group that has held Captain Philip Mark Mehrtens, a Susi Air pilot, hostage for 1.5 months now to release him.
"We, as a Kogoya clan, will intervene and call on them to restrain from killing (people). It is not good," Lenis, who is also an expert staff at the Presidential Staff Office, said here on Monday.
New Zealander pilot, Mehrtens, was captured by the Egianus Kogoya-led group on February 23, 2023, in Nduga district, Papua Pegunungan province.
Lenis said he will urge Kogoya to end the violence in the region.
According to the LMA chief, the government has continued to improve the Papuan people's welfare and develop the region. It has recently established four new provinces in the region, namely Southwest Papua, Central Papua, Papua Pegunungan, and South Papua.
He urged Kogoya and his group to work with the government to develop Papua.
"Egianus and Papuans should stop killing. Let us develop the region since we already have new provinces. Why should we kill people?" he added.
Lenis said he will try and persuade the group to release the pilot.
"We have the responsibility to coordinate with the people; (the pilot) must be released. Let us all build (Papua)," he added.
Mehrtens was captured by the armed group shortly after he landed a Susi Air's Pilatus Porter aircraft at Paro Airport in Nduga district. The group then burned down the aircraft.
Earlier last week, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that Mehrtens’ safety will be the top priority in any operation to secure his release.
Widodo said that military officials are carefully weighing their options on how to secure Mehrtens’ release.
