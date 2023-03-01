Monday, March 27, 2023

1) Papuan customary chief pledges to help release New Zealand pilot


2) Indonesia claims a West Papua Liberation Army fighter shot dead by its forces
3) LBH Papua hopes state will protect Woro Clan’s customary forest 
4) Central Papua govt asked to schedule further meeting with Freeport present 
5) Securing civil aviation in Papua from armed groups disturbance 

6) Shootout in Ilu, 1 member of the police and 1 member of the TNI died

1) Papuan customary chief pledges to help release New Zealand pilot  
6 hours ago


Chief of the Papua Customary People’s Institution (LMA) Lenis Kogoya addressing a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday (March 27, 2023). (ANTARA/Desca Lidya Natalia)


Jakarta (ANTARA) - Papua Customary People’s Institution (LMA) chief Lenis Kogoya has promised to help persuade the Papuan separatist group that has held Captain Philip Mark Mehrtens, a Susi Air pilot, hostage for 1.5 months now to release him.

"We, as a Kogoya clan, will intervene and call on them to restrain from killing (people). It is not good," Lenis, who is also an expert staff at the Presidential Staff Office, said here on Monday.

New Zealander pilot, Mehrtens, was captured by the Egianus Kogoya-led group on February 23, 2023, in Nduga district, Papua Pegunungan province.

Lenis said he will urge Kogoya to end the violence in the region.

According to the LMA chief, the government has continued to improve the Papuan people's welfare and develop the region. It has recently established four new provinces in the region, namely Southwest Papua, Central Papua, Papua Pegunungan, and South Papua.

He urged Kogoya and his group to work with the government to develop Papua.

"Egianus and Papuans should stop killing. Let us develop the region since we already have new provinces. Why should we kill people?" he added.

Lenis said he will try and persuade the group to release the pilot.

"We have the responsibility to coordinate with the people; (the pilot) must be released. Let us all build (Papua)," he added.

Mehrtens was captured by the armed group shortly after he landed a Susi Air's Pilatus Porter aircraft at Paro Airport in Nduga district. The group then burned down the aircraft.

Earlier last week, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that Mehrtens’ safety will be the top priority in any operation to secure his release.

Widodo said that military officials are carefully weighing their options on how to secure Mehrtens’ release.

Reporter: Indra A Pribadi, Sri Haryati
Editor: Azis Kurmala



2) Indonesia claims a West Papua Liberation Army fighter shot dead by its forces

3:49 pm on 27 March 2023  

A joint force of Indonesian military and police are claiming to have shot dead a member of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNB) in Central Papua Province on Wednesday last week.
Jubi TV Papua reports the joint force were conducting aerial surveillance after a motorcycle taxi driver was shot dead by someone who police claim was a TPNB soldier disguised as a passenger in Puncak's Ilaga on the same day.
A Papua Police spokesperson Senior Commander Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo told Jubi TV the aerial surveillance team spotted a group of people carrying firearms who they suspected were TPNPB and a firefight ensued.
"When monitoring through aerial observation, about 20 people were seen carrying two firearms. They were crossing from Mundidok towards Kimak. Then a firefight occurred," Benny said in Jayapura City on Thursday.
According to the commander, the body of a suspected Liberation Army member was only found when the security forces swept the location of the firefight.
"The officers also found three units of 5.56 MM caliber, one 5.56 MM caliber ammunition casing, two noken (traditional woven bag), motorcycle key, and two packs of cigarettes at the scene. There were no injuries or casualties from the security forces," he said.
A video of Indonesian security forces with the body has been sighted by RNZ Pacific. It shows three unmasked members of the joint security operation in full tactical gear standing over what appears to be the bloodied body of the Papuan who was shot and killed.
RNZ Pacific has chosen not to release the video.
West Papua Liberation Army denies involvement, says person killed was a civilian
A spokesperson for the West Papua Liberation Army, Sebby Sambom, has denied any involvement in the incident and says Indonesian military and police forces have killed an innocent civilian.
"A massive military operation is being carried out by the Indonesian military and police in Ilaga and other areas," Sebby Sambom said.
"In this case the Indonesian military and police claim to have killed TPNPB members, but their claim is not true," he said.
Sambom is calling on the UN and the international community not to remain silent.
"But [they] must take urgent humanitarian action to save indigenous Papuans from genocide that has been and is being carried out by the Government of Indonesia," he said.
The West Papua Liberation Army (TPNPB) is the group holding New Zealander Phillip Mehrtens hostage in a separate ongoing situation which is occurring in Nduga Regency in the neighbouring Highland Papua Province.


3) LBH Papua hopes state will protect Woro Clan’s customary forest   
News Desk - Indigenous Peoples
 27 March 2023

Jayapura, Jubi – The Papua Legal Aid Institute (LBH Papua) asks the Head of the Investment and One-Stop Integrated Service Office of Papua Province to immediately revoke Decree No. 82/2021 on the environmental feasibility of a plan to develop oil palm plantations and processing plants in the customary forest of the Woro Clan in Boven Digoel Regency, South Papua Province.

LBH Papua said it would support the struggle of the Woro Clan to increase the ability of forests and land to absorb greenhouse gasses in accordance with law.

Director of LBH Papua Emanuel Gobay, in a press release received by Jubi on Saturday, March 25, 2023, said the Moro customary forest with a capacity of 90 tons tbs/hour covering 36,094 ha, was to be utilized by PT Indo Asiana Lestari in Mandobo and Fofi districts, Boven Digoel Regency.

According to Gobay, the legal recognition of customary forest ownership by Indigenous Papuans has been explicitly guaranteed in Indonesian law, wherein the state recognizes and respects the unity of customary law communities, along with their traditional rights as long as they are still alive and correspond to the development of society, as stipulated in Article 18b paragraph (2) of the 1945 Constitution.

“In addition, the obligation to recognize, respect, protect, empower and develop the rights of indigenous peoples are also stipulated in Article 43 paragraph (1) of Law No. 2/2021 on amendments to Law No. 21/2001 on Papua Special Autonomy,” said Gobay.

Fear of losing their customary forests in an area of 36,094 to oil palm plantation, the Woro Clan of the Awyu Indigenous People filed a lawsuit against the Head of the Papua Investment and One-Stop Integrated Service Office for the issuance of the decision letter on the feasibility of the oil palm plan. They filed the lawsuit to the Jayapura State Administrative Court on March 13, 2023.

LBH Papua also called on the President to protect forests in all customary areas of Papua, in order to increase the ability of forests and land to absorb greenhouse gasses.

“In addition, the Minister of Environment and Forestry and regional heads in all indigenous territories of Papua are obliged to recognize indigenous Papuans as owners of Papua’s customary forests in accordance with Constitutional Court Decision Number 35/PUU-X/2012 dated May 16, 2013,” he said.

The Minister of Environment and Forestry and regional heads in all indigenous regions ofPapua are expected to immediately revoke company licenses granted without the knowledge and consent of indigenous Papuans who own customary forests. (*)

4) Central Papua govt asked to schedule further meeting with Freeport present 
News Desk - PT Freeport Environmental Impact 
27 March 2023

Jayapura, Jubi – The Central Papua Provincial Government has been asked to organize a meeting between residents of the Far East Mimika, Jita and Agimuga districts with the management of PT Freeport Indonesia to discuss the environmental impact of the gold and copper mine.

The request was conveyed by lawmaker of the Papua Legislative Council John NR Gobai in a written statement received by Jubi on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Gobai said the Central Papua Provincial Government and the Mimika Government had held a meeting with residents in Timika City on March 24, 2023, to hear what was happening to the community and how the Mimika Government would respond.

“I hope there will be a follow-up meeting with the management of PT Freeport Indonesiapresent,” said John Gobai.

According to him, at the previous meeting the community requested a follow-up meeting attended by Freeport.

In addition, Freeport was also asked to pay compensation for community losses. The government and Freeport must also build shelters, provide dredgers to dredge tailings, and pioneer boats for the communities of the Agimuga, Jita and Far East Mimika districts, as well as formulate further steps to manage tailings.

Gobai suggested that Freeport meet the community in a forum organized by the Central Papua Provincial Government in order to produce an agreement that is useful for the community.

“Hopefully, the next meeting will result in a joint action plan between Freeport, the government and the community to resolve the issues that have been voiced by the people of the three districts in East Mimika,” he said. (*)
5) Securing civil aviation in Papua from armed groups disturbance 
13 hours ago
Armed criminal groups (KKB) that had caused security disturbances in several areas in Papua are currently not only targeting security forces and civilians on the ground but also civil aviation.

Since January 2023, four recorded cases of security disturbances had targeted the aviation sector in Papua, particularly in the Highland and Central Papua provinces.

Four cases of security disturbances to the aviation sector that occurred in various regions in Papua began on January 9, 2023. A Caravan PK-HVV aircraft of PT Ikaros was shot at when it was about to land at Oksibil Airport, Gunung Bintang District, Papua Highland Province.

The plane was shot at during a go-around, and it resulted in a hole punctured at the bottom of the fuselage. Go-around is a maneuver to cancel landing in the event of something unplanned occurring.

Thereafter, on February 7, a Susi Air Pilatus PC-6 Porter aircraft, with registration number PK-BVY, was set on fire at the Paro Airfield, Nduga District, Papua Highland. The pilot, Philip Mark Martenz, is still being held hostage by the KKB.

Another incident occurred on March 7 when a cargo plane of PT Smart Aviation was shot at during a go-around. The plane then aborted the landing.

The last incident took place on March 11 when a Type B737-500 passenger plane, with registration PK-YSC, belonging to PT Trigana Air, was shot at during takeoff from Nop Goliat Airport, Dekai, Yahukimo District, Papua Highland, and resulted in a hole at the bottom of the plane’s fuselage.

Chairman of the Indonesian Pilots Association (IPI), Captain Rama Noya, regretted the shooting on civil aviation planes in Papua since most of the people's needs, such as food, medicines, clothing, and also fuel for lighting, were fulfilled through the use of planes.

"Dependence on civil aviation in Papua is quite high, so the Papuan people must participate in protecting it," Noya stated.

Guarantee
Papua Police Chief Inspector General Mathius Fakhiri affirmed that he would guarantee the operational security of Nop Goliat Dekai Airport by increasing the number of troops to secure the area.

He stated that the National Police (Polri) and Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) have increased the number of special personnel to strengthen security at Dekai Airport.

The head of Yahukimo District also requested for a security post in the southern part or at the end of the runway to secure the take-off and landing route, Fakhiri remarked.

His side is also ready to deploy personnel around the suspected area where KKB is allegedly using it as a location to shoot planes that are about to land or fly from Dekai Airport.

The Papuan Police earlier sought support from the National Police Headquarters to receive reinforcement assistance from the Mobile Brigade. For the initial stage, 143 personnel will arrive and be stationed at Dekai Airport to support the airport’s operations to return to normal, considering that until now, there is no scheduled commercial aircraft operating at the airport.

Apart from increasing the number of troops, the security forces are actively conducting patrols not only around the Dekai Airport area but also in residential areas.

"It is hoped that the patrols carried out by the TNI-Polri can provide a sense of security for the community to help them to return to normal activities,” Fakhiri stated.

Pre-flight coordination
Military Resort Commander 172 Brigadier General J. O. Sembiring is optimistic that all airlines, especially those flying to vulnerable villages or districts, would be able to receive information related to security in that area, especially for airports with no security personnel, since only small-bodied aircraft, such as Cessna or Pilatus, land there.

To this end, coordination is deemed necessary to relay information regarding the area’s safety, he emphasized.

"Security officers must be placed at every airport, for example, in Timika, Dekai, Oksibil, and others, so that they can be coordinated before flying to villages or districts where there are no TNI or Polri personnel. This to avoid security disturbance,” Sembiring stated.

The shooting down of a Boeing 737-500 aircraft belonging to Trigana Air on Saturday, March 3, not only led to Trigana Air but also Wings Air temporarily halting flight services to Dekai.

Until now, the two airlines that have been serving flights on the Jayapura-Dekai-Jayapura route decided to halt operations, as they are waiting for the situation to be completely safe.

It is not yet known when the two companies that earlier served flights once a day will resume operations, Sentani Airport Public Relations officer in Jayapura District Surya Eka stated.

Captain Noya remarked that the various acts of violence experienced by the aviation sector in Papua were included in a bulletin published by the International Federation of Airline Pilots Association (IFALPA), which is an international organization of national pilots' associations based in Canada.

Hence, he appealed to all parties to look after and protect pilots and civil aviation in Papua.

Security disturbances against pilots and civil aviation in Papua must be stopped in order to maintain the flow of goods' distribution needed by the community.

The Indonesian Pilots Association (IPI) made the following proclamation:

1. Call on all parties and the people of Papua to maintain and protect civil aviation for the development and welfare of the people.

2. In accordance with Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 1 of 2009 concerning Aviation, especially aviation security, IPI requests the Indonesian Government to carry out national aviation security, especially in Papua.

3. In accordance with Civil Aviation Safety Regulation (CASR) 135.555 and Article 55 of the Republic of Indonesia Aviation Law, IPI supports all decisions taken by pilots in command if they experience a threat that endangers the safety of life and goods being transported.

4. In accordance with IPI's recommendations regarding the implementation of aviation security in Papua in 2022, the association encourages the Indonesian Government to strengthen security in airports, airfield, and airstrip areas.

These various steps and policies are solely implemented to ensure the security and safety of Papuan people.

By Evarukdijati, Resinta S
Editor: Yuni Arisandy Sinaga


A google translate.
Original Bahasa link

6) Shootout in Ilu, 1 member of the police and 1 member of the TNI died

News Desk - Ber Conflict

Jayapura, Jubi - An exchange of fire between TNI/Polri personnel and an unknown person occurred in Ilu District, Puncak Jaya Regency, Central Papua Province, on Saturday (25/3/2023) night. A policeman and a TNI soldier died in the incident.

The Head of the Papua Regional Police, Inspector General Mathius D Fahiri, said the shootout occurred around 19.30 to 21.00 WP. The shootout occurred when TNI/Polri personnel were securing the Taraweeh prayer service at the Al-Amaliah Mosque, Ilu.

“[A number of] three people were shot. One from the TNI and two from the Police," said Fahiri in Jayapura City, Saturday.
Faakhiri stated that a police officer, Bripda Mesar Indey, died from a shot in the stomach. Another, Serda Risawar, died after being shot in the spine and lower chin.

"Meanwhile, Brigadier General Arif Hidayat is still receiving medical attention due to being shot in the thigh. This incident is still being investigated," he said. (*)

