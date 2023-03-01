1) Measles outbreak in Puncak Regenzy, dozens of children hospitalized at Ilaga Hospital   

Sentani, Jubi – As many as 11 children are still being treated at the Ilaga Regional General Hospital in Puncak Regency for measles. Puncak Regent Willem Wandik said the measles transmission in Puncak had reached the status of an Extraordinary Event, and asked his staff to prevent wider transmission.
During a visit to Ilaga Hospital on Thursday, March 2, 2023, Wandik was accompanied by the Head of the Puncak Health Office, Demus Wonda, and the President Director of Ilaga Hospital, Elpina Kogoya. Wandik asked Wonda to take serious steps in preventing wider transmission.
“Earlier I checked the hospital, and checked the condition of the patients, how many patients, and how to handle them. This is already an Extraordinary Event, so there needs to be serious handling. The Health Office has formed a team to handle the case,” Wandik said through a written statement received by Jubi on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Demus Wonda said measles cases were initially found in Beoga District, one of the districts directly adjacent to Intan Jaya Regency.
“The patients received medical treatment at the Beoga Community Health Center, and have recovered. Then there were four other cases treated at the Ilaga Community Health Center. They came from areas on the outskirts of Ilaga and they have been treated and recovered. Until now, 11 cases have been handled by Ilaga Hospital, and three of them have recovered, and eight are still being treated,” said Wonda.
Wonda said his office followed the Puncak Regent’s direction and formed a team that would go to the eight main districts to disseminate how to handle measles cases. Due to the security situation in Puncak, which is prone to armed conflict, the Health Office requested the help of the Church to announce the readiness of every health center in Puncak to provide immunization or treat measles patients.
“We have prepared logistics and supporting facilities to help officers vaccinate and treat patients if measles cases are found in the field. They are ready, including to conduct dissemination to the community,” he added.
Wonda said measles cases did not only appear in Puncak, but were also found in Nabire, Deiyai, Dogiyai, Puncak Jaya, Mimika, and Intan Jaya. Wonda admitted that immunization in Puncak has not been running smoothly since 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the escalation of armed conflict in Puncak has also hampered the movement of medical personnel to actively visit immunization targets.
“The outbreak occurred because many mothers were unable to get vaccinations from pregnancy to childbirth. They should have been fully vaccinated, especially during the month of immunization for school children program. [If they had been vaccinated, they would have been protected from measles,” Wonda said. (*)
Nabire, Jubi – A total of 15 children under five years old in Timeepa, North Mapia District, Dogiyai Regency, Central Papua, reportedly died of measles. Measles is a serious viral infection for young children, but is easily preventable with vaccines. The disease is spread through the air via breathing as the virus is airborne from coughing or sneezing.
Christ the Redeemer Timeepa Parish’ Father Yeskiel Belau told Jubi in a phone call that five toddlers were only recorded in the parish.
“A total of 15 toddlers who died of measles are Sesilia Wakei (1.5), Marius Wakei (4), Fransiskus Kotouki (5), Yohanes Petege (5), Edoardus Magai (4), Yanuaria Wakei (2), Yuliana Wakei aged (4), Magdalena Wakei (2), Yanuarius Wakei (2). Francis Tebai (4), Vitalia Kotouki (5), Yenoaria Wakei (2.5), Yohanes Kotouki (2), Marius Wakei (3), and Emanuel Tigi (2),” he said on Sunday.
He estimated that the number could increase because there are other areas that have not been checked.
“Above is the data on children who died from the Timeepa Parish center. In the parish center there are five community bases. The 15 children who died are only from these five community bases. It does not include Toubai, Degadai, Megai Dua, Abaugi, and Dioudimi Stations. If added, the number would be overwhelming,” he said.
According to him, the data obtained by his office stated that 83 children in his service area suffered from measles and 15 of them died.
“So the official data that we recorded is that 49 cases of measles occurred in Timeepa, 15 cases in Stasi Degadai, 10 cases in Stasi Ponaige, and nine cases in the Deneiode Parish Quasi,” he said.
He said that his party immediately administered medicines to targeted babies.
“We have carried out vaccination for babies and children. In my service area there are only four villages and we have done it,” said Yoki Butu when confirmed separately.
Yoki Butu said that his office was providing services after the Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine was handed over by the Dogiyai Acting Regent, Petrus Agapa, tto prevent measles in Dogiyai District.
“We have carried out vaccination coverage, in my service area there are only four villages and we have done that,” said Yoki Butu when confirmed separately.
For the death of 15 toddlers, Yoki emphasized that measles cases are not only in the Dogiyai region, but are currently the concern of all parties because it has become an Extraordinary Event (KLB) in Central Papua Province.
“So let us join hands to break the chain of transmission,” he said. Petrus Agapa also advised that when giving the MR vaccine, vitamin A and additional food should also be provided. (*)
