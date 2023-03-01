1) Gustaf Kawer criticizes mediation for Wamena shooting victims   

Jayapura, Jubi – Director of the Association of Human Rights Advocates (PAHAM Papua) Gustaf R Kawer criticized the mediation process of civilian shooting run by the Mountainous Papua Regent Association, who agreed to pay compensation for victims’ families. Kawer said such payment did not educate the public and even had the potential to become a corruption act.
In a phone call with Jubi on Thursday, March 2, 2023, Kawer said that the compensation agreement violated the principles of customary law in Papua and the principles of law enforcement and human rights.
“The settlement carried out by the Mountainous Papua Regent Association is wrong and indeed does not align with the local wisdom of the community,” Kawer said.
According to Kawer, within the framework of customary settlement, the subjects at the center of problem solving are customary institutions and indigenous peoples, not the government. Therefore, the government paying compensation to victims of violence committed by the security forces before the legal process is not right.
He emphasized that the mechanism for resolving cases of human rights violations should be through the trial of alleged human rights violations in the Human Rights Court, as well as through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). “That way, there will be disclosure of human rights violations, confessions from the perpetrators, apologies for victims, only then there is compensation, restitution, and rehabilitation by the state, perpetrators, or third parties,” he said.
Kawer also emphasized that settlement of any kind did not affect or stop the legal process.
“Only after there is a verdict with permanent legal force that the victim is given compensation, restitution and rehabilitation. So it is clear that what was done by the association of regents violated local wisdom and the legal mechanisms regulated by the Criminal Procedure Code, Law No. 39/1999 on Human Rights, and Law No. 26/2000 on Human Rights Courts,” Kawer said.
He added it was strange for the Mountainous Papua Regent Association to step up and try resolving the problem when the incident on February 23, 2023 was between residents as victims and security forces as perpetrators. “Obviously this should not be emulated in resolving human rights issues in Papua,” he continued.
According to Kawer, such an act could potentially become an act of corruption. “If it turns out that the budget used to pay settlement is not in accordance with the allocation, then there is the possibility of corruption, and it is dangerous for regional heads. This needs to be considered by regional heads,” he said. (*)
Wamena, Jubi – A number of parties have formed an independent team to investigate the incident in Sinakma, Wamena, Jayawijaya Regency, on February 23, 2023, which resulted in the death of 11 people and injured dozens.
Executive Director of the Papuan Justice and Human Integrity Foundation Theo Hesegem was appointed as the coordinator of the team consisting of several humanitarian organizations including the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) and Papua Legislative Council (DPRP).
According to Hesegem, the security forces are also conducting an internal investigation but he said his team would work independently and transparently. “Whoever is guilty, whether it is the police or the TNI [military] will be revealed,” he said on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Meanwhile, a member of the Papua Legislative Council, Namantus Gwijangge, acknowledged that the team formed was a combination of the DPRP, Komnas HAM, and other humanitarian organizations including advocates to oversee the legal process going forward.
Gwijangge also emphasized that the ongoing legal process applies to all eleven victims, both Indigenous Papuans and non Papuans.
He hopes that the legal process stays in Wamena, so that it can be followed by the families of the victims.
“All parties will be examined, especially those who were there at the time of the incident. If necessary, a forensic team will be brought in to testify. All of these processes must be in Wamena,” he said.
Gwijangge asked the people who were eyewitnesses to the incident to report to the police, or be cooperative when asked for information by the police as witnesses. He said witnesses would be guarded, therefore he asked all parties to be open and transparent in disclosing information about the incident.
“We hope that the victim’s family and eyewitnesses can be open. Anyone in the community who knows about this incident, please report to the police or to Mr. Theo Hesegem,” he said. (*)
