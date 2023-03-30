Australia West Papua Association (Sydney)
AWPA statement – 31 March 2023
AWPA condemns the lack of freedom of speech in West Papua
Yet again Indonesian shows there is no freedom of speech or freedom of assembly in West Papua.
On Tuesday 28 March in the Jayapura District Court , Yoseph Ernesto Matuan who is a student of the University of Science and Technology Jayapura (USTJ), was charged with treason , for simply calling for a referendum and raising the Morning Star flag at a rally in November 2022. Two other USTJ students will also undergo an indictment hearing on 3rd April.
The rally was held to commemorate the 22 anniversary of the assassination of Papua Presidium Council leader Theys Hiyo Eluay on the 10 November 2001.
During the rally Police fired tear gas, beat students and lecturers and arrested a number of students who gave speeches and raised the Morning Star flag.
Joe Collins of AWPA said, “so much for Articles19 and 20 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which state”,
Article 19
Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.
and
Article 20
Everyone has the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association.
Collins said , “Jakarta seems to believe that these articles do not apply to the West Papuan People.”
And in another outrageous act, police arrested 20 West Papuans who were undertaking fund raising activities for victims of the two cyclones which hit Vanuatu at the beginning of March. The fund-raising activities were forced to be disbanded by the security forces and although those arrested were eventually released, the intimidation of activists is to stop any activity that might bring attention to the international community of the injustices suffered by the West Papuan people, even though in this case it was a humanitarian act , not a political protest.
Ends.
