1) KNPB calls on young Papuans not to join TNI/Police   

Jayapura, Jubi – The West Papua National Committee (KNPB) of TolikaraRegion in Mountainous Papua Province is urging young Papuans not to apply as members of the Indonesian Military (TNI) and Police.
“I’m speaking to the young generation of Papua, especially in Tolikara. Do not submit under the Indonesian colonial rulers by joining the TNI and Police, the State Intelligence Agency, and the Strategic Intelligence Agency to defend the Republic of Indonesia,” KNPB Tolikara chariman Nalkos Kosaya said in a written statement on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
According to Kosaya, young people who are the future of the Papuan nation must be actively involved in the struggle for Papuan independence. “There is no future for the Papuan nation within the framework of the Republic of Indonesia. KNPB urges all young Papuans not to join the TNI and police, even if offered a position and money. It must be rejected for the sake of self-respect,” he said.
He said if Papuans got into the security forces, they would become a tool to hunt or arrest Papuans. “Therefore the youth must refuse to submit to the colonial system, then rise up to fight to save the homeland and nation of West Papua which is heading towards extinction,” he said. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – Head of Cartenz Peace Operation 2023 Sr. Comr. Faizal Ramadani says negotiations to free New Zealand pilot of Susi Air, Philip Mark Mehrtens, who was currently held hostage by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) led by Egianus Kogoya, had not been fruitful. However, Faizal emphasized that the security forces would continue the negotiation process.
According to Faizal, efforts to negotiate the release of Philip Mark Mehrtens by the local government, religious leaders, and Nduga community leaders were rejected by TPNPB. “We haven’t received the news directly, but we received information that there was a rejection,” said Faizal in Jayapura City on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
“The whereabouts of Egianus’ group and Mehrtens are not yet known as the situation in the field is very dynamic. But we will keep looking,” he added.
Earlier on February 7, TPNPB burned a plane belonging to Susi Air after landing and dropping off passengers at Paro Airstrip, Nduga Regency, Mountainous Papua Province. They also took hostage the pilot of the plane, Philip Mark Mehrtens.
