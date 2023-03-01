2) TNI Commander sends off 850 soldiers to Indonesia-PNG border
----------------------------------
https://en.jubi.id/security-forces-shoot-dead-tpnpb-troop-in-puncak/
1) Security forces shoot dead TPNPB troop in Puncak
News Desk - Shooting 24 March 2023
Jayapura, Jubi – A joint forces of Indonesian Military (TNI) and Police has shot dead an alleged member of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) in Mundidok Village, North Gome District, Puncak Regency, Central Papua Province on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The incident followed another incident wherein a motorcycle taxi driver was shot dead in Puncak’s Ilaga on the same day.
Papua Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo said that after the shooting of the motorcycle taxi driver in Ilaga, TNI and police officers conducted aerial pursuit and observation. They then saw a number of people, suspectedly members ofTPNPB, traveling from Mundidok Village to Kimak Village.
“When monitoring through aerial observation, about 20 people were seen carrying two firearms. They were crossing from Mundidok towards Kimak. Then a firefight occurred,” Benny said in Jayapura City on Thursday.
According to Benny, the body of a suspected TPNPB member ET was only found when the security forces swept the location of the firefight. He said ET died from being shot.
“The officers also found three units of 5.56 MM caliber, one 5.56 MM caliber ammunition casing, two noken (traditional woven bag), motorcycle key, and two packs of cigarettes at the scene. There were no injuries or casualties from the security forces,” he said.
He added that the joint TNI and police team had taken ET’s body to the Puncak Regional General Hospital.
Previously, a motorcycle taxi driver named Irwan died after being shot in Ilaga City. The shooter disguised himself as a passenger and shot Irwan after using his service. The shooting occurred at the junction of Kimak Street at around 9 a.m.
Benny said the shooting occurred while Irwan was waiting for payment for his taxi service. “Suddenly the perpetrator pulled out a short-barreled firearm. The victim was shot from behind once,” Benny said.
According to the police, the shooting was seen by residents who immediately fled to the house of the Head of the Puncak Social Service. “The shooting was carried out by two people. One perpetrator shot the victim, and the other helped,” said Benny.
Irwan was evacuated by TNI and police members to the Ilaga Health Center but could not be saved. “The body will be sent tomorrow to his hometown in Jennae, Soppeng Regency, South Sulawesi Province for burial,” said Benny.
Currently, the shooting case has been handled by Puncak Police. Patrols have also been carried out around Illaga City.
Benny suspects that the shooter is a member of the TPNPB. However, until this news was revealed, Jubi had not received any confirmation from the TPNPB. (*)
"The task force consists of 450 soldiers of raider infantry battalion 200/Bhakti Negara Kodam II/Sriwijaya and 400 soldiers of infantry battalion 133/ Yudha Sakti Kodam I/Bukit Barisan," he informed after an operation readiness check ceremony at Boom Baru Port in Palembang.
The Indonesia (RI) - Papua New Guinea Border Security Task Force was dispatched on Friday to replace the previous task force that carried out its duty for 12 months, he said.
"Those who departed today will serve for 12 months to maintain security together with other units," he informed.
Margono further said that he attended the dispatch ceremony to motivate the soldiers and to inspect their equipment directly.
"I must check the military equipment and the logistics that have been given by the TNI Headquarters so the soldiers can use them to carry out their duties with complete equipment professionally," he explained.
He said that Papua region is generally safe, but there are some areas that are facing security risks from separatist groups.
"Therefore, the RI-Papua New Guinea Border Security Task Force has been placed in vulnerable areas to maintain security so that people can carry out their daily routines safely and there is no disturbance," the TNI Commander added.
Related news: RI-PNG task force provides free medical services in Papuan village
Related news: TNI, health centre provide health service for Papua children
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.