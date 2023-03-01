Sunday, March 5, 2023

1) Wenda slams Jakarta’s ‘hypocrisy’ over support for Palestine, but denying West Papua


2) Integrated education method to reduce dropout rate in Papua: official 

3) Southwest Papua seeks to tackle extreme poverty through Paitua program 

4) Jokowi urged to abandon security approach in Papua following Wamena killings
5) Protest in Jakarta calls on rights commission to declare position on violence in Papua


By APR editor -  March 4, 2023

Asia Pacific Report

The United Liberation Movement for West Papua has condemned an Indonesian government protest over Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s declared support for ULMWP full membership of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) as “grotesque hypocrisy”.

In a statement, ULMWP interim president Benny Wenda said the Jakarta government had repeatedly stated support for the Palestinian struggle in the Middle East.

“This is an act of grotesque hypocrisy, as we have come to expect from President [Joko] Widodo. How can he support self-determination in one case and not the other?” said Wenda.

“What is the difference between West Papua and Palestine?” he asked.

Wenda met Prime Minister Rabuka in Suva and presented him with a noken — a traditional string bag woven in the colours of independence — and a Morning Star flag, the banned symbol of independence.

Rabuka tweeted confirmation of his support for the ULMWP’s bid to be full members of the MSG “because they are Melanesians” of the Pacific.


But he added that “I am not taking it for granted”.

Careful over sovereignty
In interviews he has said that care needed to be taken over the sovereignty issue.

However, Rabuka’s warm reception of Wenda and his tweet have been interpreted as a significant departure from the stance taken by Fiji during 16 years of former prime minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s leadership.


Both Fiji and Papua New Guinea have been resistant to full ULMWP membership in an attempt to retain good relations with Indonesia, which is an associate member. The other MSG members are Solomon islands, Vanuatu and the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) in French-ruled New Caledonia with the ULMWP as observers.

Prime Minister Rabuka’s meeting with Wenda and promise of support provoked a diplomatic protest to Fiji by Jakarta.

Yet just last October, President Widodo welcomed Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh to Jakarta and reaffirmed his commitment to “support Palestine’s struggle amid immense challenges”.

In his statement, Wenda said Indonesia claimed its rule over West Papua was a “done deal”, but the country’s 60-year occupation was based on “a fraud that is fast unravelling”.

“The so-called ‘Act of Free Choice’ was really an Act of ‘No Choice’,” said the statement.

UN supervised ‘this fraud’
“Only 1022 hand-picked West Papuans, out of a population of more than 800,000, were intimidated and bribed into voting for integration into Indonesia. The United Nations may have supervised this fraud, but they did not endorse it, only taking note of its outcome.

“Though West Papua was added to the UN decolonisation list in preparation for our independence, Indonesia ensured it was removed after they invaded our territory in 1963.

“Since then, more than 500,000 West Papuans have been killed, hundreds of thousands have been displaced and replaced by Indonesian settlers, we have suffered massacres in Paniai, Wamena, Wasior, Biak, Abepura, and many other places.”

Wenda said Indonesia was right to support the Palestinian struggle.

“But while President Widodo has said he wants Palestine to become a full member of the UN, he opposes West Papua becoming a full member of the MSG.

“Our culture, our customs, our ethnicity, and our traditions are all Melanesian. For 60 years our voices have been silenced, our cause brushed under the carpet by the international community.

“Now that Melanesian leaders are standing up for their brothers and sisters in West Papua, the web of lies Indonesia has told the world about West Papua is collapsing under their own hypocrisy.”

‘Overwhelming evidence’
Wenda said there was “overwhelming evidence” that Indonesia was “committing genocide, ecocide, and crimes against humanity in West Papua”.

“In the same week that they protested Fiji’s support for full membership, Indonesian police cold-bloodedly massacred 10 Papuans in Wamena, and shot a teenage boy in Puncak Jaya.

“Last month, Papuans across the Nduga Regency were forced to flee their homes, adding to the nearly-50,000 [people] who have been displaced there since 2018.

“When you displace villagers and tribal peoples, they lose their hunting grounds, their rivers, their whole way of life. This is all part of a longstanding strategy of ethnic cleansing, for Indonesia to remove us from our ancestral lands and replace us with mines, plantations, and Indonesian settlers.

“West Papuans are not safe with Indonesia: our very existence as a distinct people is under mortal threat.”

Wenda said these developments showed that international intervention was needed in West Papua.

Indonesia needed to stop blocking the visit of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which had been demanded by eighty-four countries.

“President Widodo, the coverup is coming to an end, and the world is paying attention,” Wenda said. “We are only calling for your commitment to Palestinian liberation to be extended to West Papua.”


4th March 2023

Sentani, Papua (ANTARA) - Implementing an integrated education method can be a solution to lower the dropout rate in the region, according to the Papua's Education, Library, and Archives Office.

"We have implemented the free formal and non-formal integrated education scheme, (and we offer) a dorm and a multi-grade school in the same building, so children who cannot read, write, and calculate are allowed to attend (non-formal) school," the office's acting head, Protasius Lobya, told ANTARA here on Saturday.

According to the office's data, the number of dropouts in Papua in 2022 had reached 407,546, and this data is currently being updated for 2023.

Lobya explained that children studying in the non-formal program are allowed to wear school uniforms akin to those in formal education, and when they are ready, they can attend the one-stop formal school.

"Next, we will improve school facilities and increase the number of teachers," he remarked.

He pointed out that several students dropped out of school owing to the family's economic conditions and the distance between their homes and schools.

"In 2022, Papua's students' dropout number in the elementary school level (SD) was 147,778; junior high school (SMP) was 131,878; and high school (SMA) was 127,889," he stated.

Furthermore, he noted that the formation of new provinces will drive changes in the regulation regarding the education management authority.

"The new provinces and districts change the regulations in the (education) authority, which affects the educational structure of Papua," he remarked.

One of the high schools that becomes part of the integrated education scheme is the Papua Sports School (Smankor) that was renamed to "Integrated Senior High School".

According to the office, under the program, classes in the integrated high school will be observant of the students' talents and place students with similar talents in the same classroom.

The Integrated High School will be based on social ecology, which means it adapts to the Papuan society's culture, an official remarked. 

Reporter: Agustina J, Kenzu
Editor: Rahmad Nasution


 4th March 2023


Sorong, Southwest Papua (ANTARA) - The provincial government of Southwest Papua has decided to address extreme poverty in all its territories through the Paitua program.

The Paitua program is an old age social security intended for the elderly population, acting Governor of Southwest Papua Muhammad Musa’ad said here on Friday.

"Thus, for parents over the age of 65 years, the government will provide Rp250 thousand in cash every month," he informed.

According to Musa'ad, this action will be undertaken since the government has a responsibility for addressing poverty, which has been prevalent throughout this time.

Thus, the government has decided that a strategic step is necessary through programs for handling poverty.

One of the factors behind extreme poverty in Southwest Papua is the fact that family culture is held in high esteem in the province, he said.

"Usually, within a single family, parents of the two couples live together in a single house, which puts a major burden on the couple," he explained.

To address the poverty issue, he conveyed the goal of the program to all district heads and mayors so that they can implement the Paitua program in every region.

A budget will be provided for the program to support the reduction in the poverty rate.

"We will prepare an adequate budget and district heads/mayors should prepare the funds so that we can work together and synergize to reduce poverty," Musa'ad said.

Earlier, the provincial government also committed to expediting the handling of malaria cases, which are still rampant in the province, through the mosquito nets provision program.

Mosquito nets will be distributed to each malaria endemic area, the head of health services at the Southwest Papua Health Office, Susan Wanane, said here on Wednesday. 

VP Amin presses for advancing poverty eradication planning in Papua
Poverty rate 28.54%, slightly lower in Papua

 

Reporter: Evarianus Supar, adhli Ruhman
Editor: Rahmad Nasution


Kompas.com – March 3, 2023

Singgih Wiryono, Jakarta – The Civil Society Coalition for Security Sector Reform and Humanity for Papua is urging President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to abandon the security approach in Papua following the riot in Wamena on February 23.

Coalition member from the Indonesian Legal Aid and Human Rights Association (PBHI), Julius Ibrani, said that the security approach must stop in order to break the cycle of violence that is occurring in places like Wamena.

"We urge the president to stop the security approach that has been pursued up until now by the government in Papua, so as to break the cycle of violence that is occurring", said Ibrani in a press release on Friday March 3.

In addition to this, the Coalition also urged Widodo to order National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo and TNI (Indonesian military) Commander Marshal Yudo Margono to conduct a professional investigation into the officers alleged to have been involved in the Wamena riot.

Not only that, the investigation must also be done transparently and accountably. "We (are also) calling for an independent state institution to actively conduct an investigation into this case in accordance with the scope of their authority", said

The group also urged the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) to conduct an investigation into alleged gross human rights violations that occurred during the incident.

A call was also directed at General Prabowo to conduct a total evaluation on the use of force when police are carrying out their duties. The Coalition also asked Widodo to form and independent team with civil society representatives to conduct an evaluation of the use of force by police.

"Finally, we urge the president and the DPR [the House of Representatives] to immediately promote a concrete agenda of sustainable police reform that is structural, instrumental and cultural for the sake of ensuring that the work of police is professional", said Ibrani.

Speaking in relation to the Wamena riot, Papua Regional Police Chief Inspector General Marhius D. Fakhiri said that the riot was triggered by the abduction of a child.

"The riot in Wamena was triggered by a hoax or an issue that was untrue about the abduction of an underage child", said Fakhiri in Mimika, Central Papua, on Friday February 24.

"It was this that the Jayawijaya Polres [district police] responded to, to stop people taking the law into their own hands in accordance with my instructions to follow up on an issue that was untrue and was circulating among the public. But the situation that occurred was instead the reverse". He said.

According to Fakhiri, initially the police only wanted to stop a group of residents – who had accused two traders of abducting the children – from taking the law into their own hands.

However there was a group of people who suddenly arrived and caused the situation to get out of control so security forces were forced to take firm action.

Fakhiri said that officers in the field were overwhelmed in the face of a crowd who were furious, out of control and acting in an anarchic way.

So in the end a riot broke out resulting in the death of 12 people. Eighteen security personnel and 32 civilians were also injured.

[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "Koalisi Masyarakat Sipil Desak Presiden Hentikan Pendekatan Keamanan di Papua Usai Peristiwa Wamena".]

Source: https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/03/03/22035631/koalisi-masyarakat-sipil-desak-presiden-hentikan-pendekatan-keamanan-di


Kompas.com – March 3, 2023

Singgih Wiryono, Jakarta – The Papua Student Front (FMP) held a protest action in front of the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) offices in Jakarta on Friday March 3.

The action began at 1.17 pm with protesters demanding that the Komnas HAM commissioner come outside and directly declare their position on the incidents of violence occurring in Papua.

Despite the pouring rain, the protesters continued to stand in front of the Komnas HAM offices.

"We here will perhaps get a bit of a cold, but this is nothing compared with the suffering of our sisters and brothers in Papua", said one of the speakers.

FMP Coordinator Rudi Kogoya said that they are firmly asking that the Komnas HAM commissioner to come out of her office, as was done by the previous Komnas HAM commissioner who met with them outside the building.

"We want the commissioner to come out and convey their position in front of everyone, not just a representative. Also in front of the media", said Kogoya.

A Komnas HAM official then came out, but not the commissioner. The official asked if there was a representative of the protesters who could come in and convey their wishes inside.

The FMP however refused because they felt exhausted after making a report and seeing that there was no result of their report in Papua.

The official then said that the commissioner who would receive them had special needs so they could not attend while it was raining.

At 2.07 pm the Papua students gave in and went into the complaints area and were met by Komnas HAM commissioner for complaints, Hari Kurniawan.

[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "Front Mahasiswa Papua Bertahan Diguyur Hujan, Minta Komnas HAM Nyatakan Sikap atas Kekerasan di Papua".]

Source: https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/03/03/16413771/front-mahasiswa-papua-bertahan-diguyur-hujan-minta-komnas-ham-nyatakan-sikap

