Jayapura (ANTARA) - The construction of the Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH), a center for helping youth learn and showcase skills, in Jayapura cost around Rp105 billion (around US$6.8 million).

Head of the Papua Regional Settlement Infrastructure Center Corneles Sagrim told ANTARA here on Monday that the construction cost included the consultant fee, with the cost of the physical construction recorded at Rp103 billion.

PYCH, which was built using a multiyear (2021 and 2022) budget scheme, spans an area of 1.5 hectares and houses several facilities, including rooms for micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) exhibitions, a dormitory, a sports field, and a theater room that can accommodate 400 people.

"The PYCH building is scheduled to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday (March 21, 2023),” Sagrim informed.

According to the general coordinator of Inspirational Young Papua, Billy Mambrasar, PYCH has supporting facilities to assist the activities and interests of young people seeking to hone their entrepreneurship knowledge, as well as their agriculture, animal farming, content creation, and stand-up comedy skills.

Those interested in the activities can register by filling out the provided form.

Currently, Inspirational Young Papua has 12,232 individuals and several enterprising businesses as members.

"By joining, their business is expected to grow and they will be helped to overcome their problems," Mambrasar said, adding that the PYCH building was initiated after young Papuans met with President Widodo.

The PYCH building’s design draws upon features of the traditional houses of Jayapura and Wamena cities, namely the Honai and Kariwari roofs.

One of the facilities at PYCH is a music studio. "This studio is a place for young Papuans to record their music," PYCH's music studio coordinator, Julio Faot, said on Sunday.

Young talents in Papua will no longer need to go to big cities because the music studio in PYCH is of national standard, he added. 

Reporter: Evarukdijati, Kenzu