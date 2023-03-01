Tuesday, March 21, 2023

1) Safety of hostage pilot priority: Indonesian President



2) Govt readying 10,000 ha food estate in Papua: President 
3) Students ask President Jokowi to guarantee peace and safety of Yahukimo residents 
4) President asks Papuans to monitor development budget spending  
5) Kiosk traders lose buyers following mass riot in Sinakma   

6) Govt' Rolls Out Rp1,036 Trillion for Papua; Jokowi Claims  
7) Papua Youth Creative Hub to be model for other regions: President  
8) Indonesia and Papua New Guinea Ratifies Border Agreement  

 3 hours ago

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - The safety of the New Zealand pilot who is being held hostage by an armed separatist group (KKB) in Papua is the government’s top priority in efforts to rescue him, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said.

"On Monday (March 20, 2023) evening, we had a meeting, among others, to discuss this matter (the effort to release the pilot)," he informed after inaugurating the Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH) building here on Tuesday.

The rescue mission is being carried out very carefully to ensure the pilot’s safety, he added.

"Please ask the TNI (Indonesia Defense Forces) commander and the Kapolri (national police chief) about (the details of) this issue," he said.

Earlier, at a press conference after a meeting on Monday evening, TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono said that his party has deployed troops to Papua to assist the police in maintaining security in the region.

"In addition to securing the (country’s) land and sea borders, TNI personnel are also supporting the police in carrying out law enforcement,” he added.

However, he said that there has been no addition to the military personnel in the region.

A KKB led by Egianus Kogoya burned down a Susi Air Pilatus Porter plane at an airfield in Paro Sub-district, Nduga District, Highland Papua Province, on February 7.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Philip Mark Mehrtens and was carrying five passengers, identified as Demanus Gwijangge, Minda Gwijangge, Pelenus Gwijangge, Meita Gwijangge, and Wetina W. It was carrying luggage weighing 452 kilograms.

Mehrtens has been held hostage by the armed group since February 7.

The police, along with the Peace Cartenz Task Force, comprising the TNI, local government, and religious leaders, are prioritizing dialogue efforts for releasing the pilot, Head of the National Police's Public Relations Division Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo said.

“We still prioritize a soft approach of communication between the local government and KKB," he added.

The National Police has not set a time limit for the operation. However, law enforcement efforts are also being prepared and will be carried out in accordance with the suggestions made by the local government and religious leaders, he added. 

Reporter: Evarukdijati, Uyu Liman
Editor: Rahmad Nasution


 1 hour ago

Jakarta (ANTARA) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that the government is preparing a 10 thousand hectare corn plantation in Keerom District, Papua Province, as a food estate, which will also help fulfill the demand for animal feed.

He made the statement while visiting a plantation area on Tuesday, according to a statement issued the same day.

“So far, we have conducted land clearing, however, only about 500 hectares of the (10 thousand hectares of) land has been plowed; next year, it (the plowed area) will be expanded to 2,500 hectares. Meanwhile, currently, 100 hectares of the land has been planted," he informed.

The President noted that the area is suitable for corn plantation because it has a flat landscape.

He said he expected the first yield of the plantation to reach four to five tons per hectare and the second yield to reach six tons per hectare.

He projected that the first harvest of the plantation will be conducted in June 2023. Furthermore, he expressed the hope that the production of the food estate will keep increasing.

Widodo also emphasized the importance of preparing the off-takers of corn production so that the commodity can be absorbed well.

He asked Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Keerom District Head Piter Gusbager to ensure that the post-harvest processing of the commodity is carried out well and the selling prices are profitable for farmers.

The President also noted that the supply of corn for animal feed in Papua is still inadequate.

Hence, he urged local stakeholders to absorb the corn produced on the food estate optimally to meet the demand for animal feed.

"If it (the corn) is sent to (be sold in) Java, the (transport) cost is quite expensive, thus it should be absorbed (by the off-takers) in the land of Papua — Papua and West Papua (provinces)," he added.

In addition to Limpo and Gusbager, the president was also accompanied by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto; Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia; Chief of the Presidential Staff Office Moeldoko; Indonesia Defense
 Forces (TNI) Commander Admiral Yudo Margono; National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo; and acting Governor of Papua Muhammad Ridwan Ruusukun.

Reporter: Mentari Gayati, Uyu Liman
Editor: Rahmad Nasution


News Desk - Military Operations 
21 March 2023

Jayapura, Jubi – Chairman of Yahukimo Students All Around Indonesia Yanis Soll said his party asked President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to guarantee the peace and safety of the people in Yahukimo, who since 

December 4, 2021 have experienced trauma due to military operations that limited their mobility to hunt, garden and do other activities.

“The people of Yahukimo today are being held at gunpoint. Then there are arbitrary arrests,” he said in a written statement received by Jubi on Monday, March 20, 2023.

In addition, security forces also confiscated garden work equipment and hunting equipment belonging to the people of Yahukimo. Children in Yahukimo Regency also cannot go to school because of the armed conflict between the 

Indonesian Military (TNI) and police and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB).

Soll said his party appealed to President Joko Widodo and the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) to guarantee the rights of life of Papuans in Yahukimo.

He also asked an independent institution to monitor the condition of Yahukimo residents who are currently not experiencing peace and do not get legal protection from the state.

He also asked the state to stop the arrests of civilians in Dekai and Suru-Suru. “Withdraw the military because the military does not recognize the perpetrators and often mistargeting civilians. And please provide protection for children so 

they can go to school safely and get their rights to education,” he said. (*)

1 hour ago

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has invited the people of Papua to get involved in overseeing the realization of the government's spending on development projects in the region.

The central, provincial, as well as district/city governments spent Rp1,036 trillion (US$67.06 billion) on infrastructure development in Papua in the period from 2014 to 2022, he noted.

"This amount of money is very large; that is the reason I ask the people of Papua: please continue to oversee so that the budget is not being misused or being corrupted," he remarked while inaugurating the Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH) Building 
here on Tuesday.

The President said that corruption has hampered the realization of regional development throughout Indonesia, thus community supervision over the implementation of development projects is expected to prevent corruption.

The budget of Rp1,036 trillion was used for various development programs, including constructing the 3,462-kilometer (km) Trans Papua Road; 1,098 kilometers of roads in border areas; the 1.3-km Youtefa Bridge; Domine Eduard Osok Airport; as well as 
Wamena Airport, he informed.

Furthermore, the fund was also used to develop three cross-border posts (PLBN), namely PLBN Skouw, PLBN Sota, and PLBN Yetetkun, he said.

"We have completed all (of the infrastructure)," he added.

Widodo said he expects the infrastructure, including the PYCH Building, to improve the welfare of the Papuan people and advance their development.

In 2022, about 60 percent of the population of West Papua and Papua Provinces comprised people from the productive age who needed work opportunities, he noted.

The PYCH Building is expected to serve as a space for young Papuans to develop their interests and skills in arts and entertainment, making podcasts, photography, learning languages, coding and programming, marketing, sports, entrepreneurship, 
agriculture, as well as animal farming.

The building was developed with a budget of Rp105 billion (US$6.8 million) on a 1.5-hectare land and offers several facilities, including an exhibition hall, a theatre, a dormitory, and a sports field.

Its design was adapted from that of traditional homes in Jayapura and Wamena, namely the Kariwari House and the Honai House, respectively. 

Reporter: Evarukdijati, Uyu Liman

Editor: Rahmad Nasution

News Desk - Jayawijaya Regency 21 March 2023

Wamena, Jubi – Kiosk traders in Sinakma, Wamena, Jayawijaya Regency, Mountainous Papua Province, admitted that their income has dropped since the riot on February 23, 2023, following a rumor of child abduction. At that time, they chose to temporarily close their kiosks.

One of the sellers, Tikka Setya Ningrum, revealed her turnover used to reach Rp 3 to 5 million a day if the kiosk was crowded with buyers. But since the incident, the sales turnover in a day is only around Rp 500,000.

“In fact, one day I only earned Rp 300,000. Getting Rp 700,000 is very difficult,” she said when met by Jubi at her kiosk on Monday morning, February 23.

Ningrum explained that the main cause of the decline in turnover was because people were still traumatized to shop in the Sinakma area after the riot and prefer to shop in Wamena city.

In addition, said Ningrum, indigenous Papuans made a rule that prohibited non-Papuans like her from selling areca nuts at kiosks.

“Areca nuts are our best sellers. However, we also understand and comply with the request of the community. We don’t want clashes to occur,” she said.

Ningrum added that with this condition, the traders are very overwhelmed and find it difficult to fulfill their daily needs, including paying rent.

“There are still many traders who choose to close their stalls or not sell for the time being,” she said.

Ningrum hoped the people could understand that both indigenous Papuans and non-Papuans like herself were civilians and victims, who were disadvantaged by the mass riot a month ago.

“We should have understood each other and worked together. But if the community forbids

us to sell areca nuts, we can do nothing but obey,” he said.

Ningrum hopes the government will provide assistance to victims fairly. “Indigenous Papuans and non Papuans are both victims. The government needs to pay attention to us non Papuans kiosk sellers too. We ask the local government to be fair,” she said. (*)

Translator Ricky Mohammad Nugraha 
Editor Mahinda Arkyasa 
21 March 2023 19:31 WIB

TEMPO.COJakarta - President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo announced that the government had enrolled infrastructure construction funds for Papua that amount to Rp1,036 trillion from 2014 up to 2022, during his two Presidential terms. Jokowi noted that 

it was not a small amount of money and that people must reap the benefits.

"This is an extraordinary amount of money, which is why I ask the people of Papua to constantly monitor it and guard its use, don't let it be used for other things. We must remain vigilant as corruption remains to be a problem in all provinces," said the President 

in a video published by the Presidential Secretariat Office on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. 

Jokowi also elaborated on the sectors funded by the money, which include the construction of 3,462 kilometers of Trans Papua highway, 1,098 kilometers of roads across border areas, the 1.3-kilometer Yotefa bridge, and improving facilities in airports located

 at Sorong, Wamena, and Jayawijaya. 

"I would like to assert that development in Indonesia is no longer centered in Java, but now is in Indonesia as a whole, which includes Papua," said Jokowi. 

Jokowi also mentioned the construction of the Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH) headquarters in Jayapura, which cost up to Rp105 billion. This work was done in conjunction with the State Intelligence Agency (BIN).

M JULNIS FIRMANSYAH


5 hours ago

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that the new Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH) in Jayapura will serve as a model for other regions for building similar facilities.

At the inauguration of the PYCH building here on Tuesday, he informed that similar facilities are expected to be built in East Nusa Tenggara, Maluku, and Aceh. The centers will be modified and adapted to the needs of the local youth.

He said PYCH has complete facilities for offering skills training to local young people, starting from animal farming, fisheries, graphic design, fashion, music, and photography.

The President said that facilities at PYCH are expected to provide opportunities to Papuan youths and improve the quality of human resources.

There is no problem regarding the budget for the plan to build similar creative centers in other regions as they will bring benefits from the creative products that the youths will make, he added.

He said that young people also welcome and take advantage of the new facilities pretty quickly so it is a good idea to implement the plan.

At PYCH, young people will be provided with know-how regarding packaging, branding, and differentiating products, he added.

Their products will enter the national Proud of Indonesia-made Products (BBI) platform, as well as marketplaces like Shopee and Tokopedia.

"As long as the product, the branding, and its packaging is of good quality, it will be in demand not only by Papuans, but by anyone as long as the shipping cost is free," Widodo said.

The PYCH building was built at a cost of Rp105 billion (US$6.8 million) and covers an area of 1.5 hectares. It offers several facilities such as an exhibition hall for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and a theater that can accommodate up to 400 people. 

Reporter: Evarukdijati, Kenzu
Editor: Rahmad Nasution


Translator Ricky Mohammad Nugraha 
Editor Mahinda Arkyasa
 21 March 2023 22:50 WIB

TEMPO.COJakarta - Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi and her counterpart from Papua New Guinea Justin Tkatchenko have ratified two bilateral agreements in a meeting in Jakarta on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. One of the agreements address the border 

issue that has yet to be established until today. 

Minister Retno Marsudi stated in a written statement that the agreement oversees visa-free policies for diplomatic and official work passports and the basic agreement overseeing regional borders. 

"This is a new beginning for Papua New Guinea and Indonesia," said Justin Tkatchenko. 

According to Justin, the agreement, which took eight years to finalize, intends to be beneficial for both sides of the border. In terms of defense, Minister Retno said Papua New Guinea equally supports the acceleration of the ratification and said that a Mandatory Consular Notification 

Agreement is being formulated as legal protection for Indonesian citizens (WNI).

This meeting also discussed trade and development, which Minister Retno said to have opened the possibility of the two countries cooperating in terms of simplifying customs and excise procedures, facilitating stronger logistical networks, and facilitating stronger logistical networking. 

The Foreign Affairs Minister asserted that Indonesia is committed to supporting development in Pacific nations, which include Papua New Guinea. 

DANIEL A. FAJRI

