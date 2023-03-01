1) TNI says TPNPB trying to distract security forces from saving Susi Air pilot 

Jayapura, Jubi – Commander of 172/Praja Wira Yakthi Military Resort Command Brig. Gen. Juinta Omboh Sembiring assessed that the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) led by Egianus Kogoya tried to distract security forces from saving New Zealand Susi Air pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens who was held hostage by TPNPB. Kogoya’s group continues to carry out attacks in various different areas and moves quickly.
Sembiring said the group that carried out a number of attacks in Yahukimo Regency was a splinter of Kogoya’s group, whose most members are based in Nduga Regency. “The group deliberately took action so that our concentration was divided,” he continued.
Sembiring said the search for the Susi Air pilot met several obstacles because, he claimed, Kogoya’s group always brought small children, women and mothers as shields.
He said his party always tried to be careful and professional in carrying out the rescue operation for the Susi Air pilot. “We do not bombard settlements or burn honai [traditional Papuan house] belonging to the community,” Sembiring said.
Previously, on February 7, 2023, TPNPB group led by Egianus Kogoya burned a Susi Air plane that landed at Paro Airstrip, Nduga Regency, Mountainous Papua Province. They took the pilot of the plane, Philip Mark Mehrtens, hostage.
On February 14, TPNPB released photos and videos of the burning of the Susi Air plane. On March 10, TPNPB again released a video showing Philip Mark Mehrtens was with them and in good health. In the 27-second video, Mehrtens is seen wearing beige pants, a hat and a blue jacket with black patterns. He sits in the center, flanked by TPNPB members carrying firearms.
“TPNPB will release me after Papua’s independence,” Mehrtens said in the video, He also said TPNPB asked the United Nations to become a mediator between Papua and Indonesia to free Papua as a nation. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – The shooting between the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) and Indonesian Military (TNI) and police in Pamebut Village, Yugumoak District, Puncak Regency, Central Papua Province on March 3, 2023 killed a woman named Tarina Murib. A total of eight other residents were also injured by gunfire.
One of the shooting victims, a woman named Nerce Telenggen, told the chronology of the event. Telenggen said she and Tarina Murib woke up at around 5:00 a.m Papua time. “Upon waking up, I lit a fire in the stove while Tarina went out of the house,” said Telenggen.
A few moments after Tarina Murib left, Nerce Telenggen heard a gunshot. Tarina Murib entered the house already wounded by the gunshot and Nerce Telenggen immediately embraced her.
“She was hit first, then she went back into the honai [traditional Papuan house]. I immediately hugged her and then there was another shot landed into my right hand. When I was about to turn around, it turned out that the left back of my stomach was bleeding too,” said Nerce Telenggen.
Nerce Telenggen then grabbed her children. “I gathered them all, six of us were in the honai,” he said.
After telling the children to stay inside the house, Telenggen went out. “I called out ‘in the name of Jesus’ in a big voice. The security forces looked afraid, their weapons were pointing upwards,” said Telenggen.
At that time Telenggen did not see any members of the TPNPB. The security forces called Telenggen to come closer. “They called me and asked me to bring out all the children,” she said.
“They gave us water and wafers. I took the wafer, gave it to my children, and they ate,” she said.
Telenggen said she was questioned by the security forces. They asked if Telenggen knew where Kalenak Murib and the other TPNPB members lived. “I told them they lived far away from us. Even if they come, at most they would just pass quickly,” she said.
Telenggen told the security forces she wanted to go to Gigobak Village in Sinak District to be treated at the hospital. She took her children with her and walked towards Gigobak Village. “We walked slowly and I prayed all the way, hoping we could reach the hospital,” she said.
On March 6, spokesperson of the XVII/Cenderawasih Military Command Col. Kav Herman Taryaman said the resident who died in the event was shot by TPNPB members. He added that a soldier of the Raider 303/Setia Sampai Mati Infantry Battalion from West Java also died in the firefight in Pamebut Village.
Herman explained that the firefight began after TPNPB shot a civilian named Tarina Murib in Pamebut Village. He said TNI officers tried to evacuate the victim to the health center but were instead blocked and shot by the TPNPB.
“The incident resulted in Chief Pvt. JM being shot and eventually a firefight broke out. JM was successfully evacuated to the Sinak Health Center but was declared dead by the medical team,” Herman said.
On the other hand, leader of the TPNPB Sinak Area Command Brig. Gen. Kalenak Murib denied the TNI’s statement. He said the TNI was the one who shot civilians.
“We denied the statement saying TPNPB shot civilians. We have never shot civilians or burned people’s houses. The shooting of civilians was carried out by TNI soldiers when they tried to chase us,” he said.
Separately, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia Usman Hamid called on the security forces to thoroughly investigate the shooting that killed Tarina Murib and injured eight other civilians.
“Do not draw conclusions before there is a thorough investigation in accordance with applicable procedures,” Usman told Jubi via WhatsApp message service on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (*)
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Jayapura Police investigators are currently conducting a crime scene investigation on the Trigana Air IL-222 at the Sentani International Airport in Papua after the commercial airplane was allegedly shot at on March 12.
Jayapura Police Chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Fredrickus W.A Maclarimboen stated that the investigation is carried out by the Head of Sentani Airport Police, Inspector Dua Wajedi, and the team on board the plane, specifically, at Passenger seat Numbers 7 C and 8 D and on the plane floor near seat No. 7 C.
According to the Papua Police spokesperson commissioner Ignatius Benny Ary Prabowo, the passenger who initially sat at the aforementioned seats sustained minor injuries and was permitted to go home after being checked by health officials and law enforcement officers. The airplane was shot during landing and take-off at the Nop Goliat Dekai airport located at Papua highland’s Yahukimo subdistrict on Saturday, March 11.
Benny Prabowo said that during the initial investigation, the sound of gunshots came from around the Brasa Dekai River. Initial search results found no trace on the airplane fuselage, which is why the Trigana Air Boeing PK YSC B 373-500 continued its flight.
Benny Prabowo said during take-off to Sentani Jayapura Airport, the plane was fired upon again. "Five shots were heard," he said.
Benny said, there was a gunshot hole under the plane and one passenger was hit by a splinter from a chair.
A region is declared to have achieved UHC if at least 95 percent of the entire population already participates in the National Health Insurance (JKN) program.
Regional Deputy Director of BPJS Kesehatan Mangisi Raja Simarmata stated here on Monday that as of March 1, 2023, the JKN program had covered more than 98 percent of the population in all Papuan provinces.
He noted that since 2018, regions in Papua's provinces had achieved UHC.
"We would like to express our highest gratitude and appreciation to all officials of provincial governments throughout Papua for achieving UHC," Simarmata remarked.
He explained that the achievement of UHC is not the end while emphasizing that local governments in Papua should be able to maintain and increase the number of active JKN participants to ensure that their citizens are covered by health services.
"The participation of local governments in improving health service facilities is crucial, so that people, who seek treatment, can be served in their region, without the need to be referred to outside Papua," Simarmata stated.
He remarked that on Tuesday (March 14), the government will bestow awards on provincial governments in Papua, which include Papua, Central Papua, South Papua, Papua Pegunungan, West Papua, and Southwest Papua, that have successfully achieved UHC.
Some 38 of the 42 districts and cities in Papua will also receive the award.
On a separate occasion, the West Papua Provincial Government and seven district governments under it -- Manokwari, Fakfak, Kaimana, Bintuni Bay, Wondama Bay, South Manokwari, and the Pegunungan Arfak -- had achieved UHC at 105.2 percent in 2023.
Head of the BPJS Kesehatan Office in Manokwari Dr Dwi Sulistyono Yudo on Monday accentuated the importance of providing health insurance for the community as a form of protection and sustainable health services.
The pulmonologist, Dr. Mawartih Susanti, Sp.P, was found dead at her official residence at Nabire Regional Hospital, Central Papua, on March 9, 2023.
“The Health Ministry is working with the police to ensure a transparent investigation regarding this case. Nothing is covered up," he said at Dr. Susanti's funeral home in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on Monday.
He informed that so far, the police and TNI have carried out the investigation and are waiting for the result.
"Of course, it will take time to reveal this case. We have given full authority to the police as the investigation leader and the Health Ministry will assist them," Sadikin said.í
He will soon conduct a meeting with National Police chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and TNI commander, Admiral Yudo Margono, to discuss the next steps in handling the case.
"It also includes health service in Papua to be carried out in a fair and equitable manner and must be accompanied by good security guarantees for health workers, including doctors," the minister added.
Regarding the results of the autopsy conducted on the body of Dr. Susanti, I am still waiting for some more laboratory results later. I think it is the police authority to announce the result. However, I guarantee this will be disclosed with transparency according to the family's request," he stated.
Meanwhile, chairperson of the Papua branch of the Association of Pulmonologists, Dr. Hendra Sihombing, Sp.P, said that there were irregularities in the victim's death.
"We are very concerned about this incident. We also found irregularities in the report. We are still waiting for the results of the official autopsy from the police. We hope that the post-mortem examination will be completed soon so we can carry out the next step of the investigation," he added.
Dr. Sihombing said that according to the reports received so far, the victim was found with signs of foaming at the mouth and with bruises on her body. The family said that the back of the victim's body had turned blue and she had a broken neck and ribs.
"We are still waiting for the official results from the police's autopsy. As chairman, I hope that the police will quickly resolve this case, catch the perpetrators, and process the case according to the law," he added.
