2) Extrajudicial killings and oppression continue in West Papua: Indonesia and Japan
1) Student charged with treason after calling for referendum in free speech
News Desk - Yoseph Matuan's Treason Trial
29 March 2023
Jayapura, Jubi – The Jayapura District Court on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, has held a hearing to read out the charges against Yoseph Ernesto Matuan, a student of the University of Science and Technology Jayapura (USTJ), who was charged with treason for calling for a referendum and raising the Morning Star flag.
The trial was led by a panel of judges chaired by Zaka Talpatty with member judges Donald Everly Malubaya and Gracely Novendra Manuhutu.
On November 10, 2022, USTJ students protested inside the campus rejecting the dialogue plan of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) to resolve the Papua conflict. They made speeches demanding a referendum while raising the Morning Star flag.
In Tuesday’s hearing, public prosecutor Rakhnat stated that Yoseph Ernesto Matuan on November 10, 2022 gave a speech asking for a referendum and raised the Morning Star flag. The prosecutor said such an act was an attempt to separate Papua from Indonesia and make Papua a new country.
The prosecutor also said that Matuan invited his colleagues to unfurl the Morning Star flag and banners and pamphlets that read “Reject Komnas HAM Dialogue Plan, Say Yes to Referendum, Free West Papua, Self Determination for West Papua”.
In the first indictment, the prosecutor charged Matuan with the offense of joint treason, as stipulated in Article 106 of the Criminal Code in conjunction with Article 55 Paragraph (1) to 1 of the Criminal Code. In the second indictment, the prosecutor charged Matuan with the offense of jointly making an attempt to commit treason as stipulated in Article 110 paragraph (1) of the Criminal Code jo Article 55 paragraph (1) to 1 of the Criminal Code.
The Coalition of Law Enforcement and Human Rights for Papua as Matuan’s legal counsel said they would file an exception to the prosecutor’s indictment. Chief Judge Zaka Talpatty then adjourned the hearing until April 3.
There are two other USTJ students going in the treason trial, namely Ambrosius Fransiskus Elopere and Devio Tekege. Both will undergo an indictment hearing on April 3. (*)
Sawako Utsumi, Sawako Uchida, and Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
Oppression in West Papua by Indonesia continues unabated. It is happening decade after decade because regional nations negate any sense of justice. Australia and Japan concern themselves over Ukraine in Europe related to their pro-America policies. However, they abandon West Papuans to their fate of persecution, institutional racism, marginalization, replacement by non-Papuan ethnic groups, Islamization, Javanization, and having their natural resources plundered.
Human Rights Monitor says, “As in previous years, the ongoing armed conflict in West Papua caused persistent violence, particularly in the conflict areas. In 2022, Papuan human rights defenders kept reporting cases of torture, extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances – many of such cases were directly related to armed conflict. The enduring practice of impunity among members of the police and military aggravated this pattern of violations. As in previous years, cases of extrajudicial killings and torture were rarely processed. Public awareness and media awareness appeared to influence holding perpetrators of the police and military accountable positively. However, perpetrators were usually charged through internal mechanisms of their institutions, which lacked transparency and independence.”
By late December 2022, approximately 60,000 Papuans were internally displaced in Intan Jaya, Maybrat, Nduga, Pegunungan Bintang, and Yakuhimo. This concerns clashes between the occupying security forces of Indonesia and the West Papua National Liberation Army.
In the same month, Indonesian security forces ransacked a few Christian churches. This includes the St. Michael Kamat Church. Also, hundreds more occupying security forces from Indonesia were sent to intimidate Papuans in several areas – including Aifat Timur Tengah District and Fan Kahrio Village.
UN News reports, “Between April and November 2021, we have received allegations indicating several instances of extrajudicial killings, including of young children, enforced disappearance, torture and inhuman treatment and the forced displacement of at least 5,000 indigenous Papuans by security forces.”
UN News continued (Special Rapporteurs investigation), “We are particularly disturbed by reports that humanitarian aid to displaced Papuans is being obstructed by the authorities…In several incidents, church workers have been prevented by security forces from visiting villages where IDPs are seeking shelter.”
The main trading partners of Indonesia – China, America, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and others – care little about human rights concerning West Papua. Accordingly, media silence is desired internally in these countries to enable the endless oppression of the Papuans at the hands of Indonesia with the minimum of fuss.
Japan invests heavily in Indonesia. Hence, the deaths of millions related to the massacre of communists in the 1960s, East Timor (now independent and called Timor-Leste), and the ongoing oppression in West Papua means nothing to Japan.
The Guardian says, “Indonesia has controlled West Papua since invading in 1963 and formalizing its annexation through the controversial, UN approved, ‘Act of Free Choice’. Security forces are accused of severe human rights violations during the occupation with an estimated 500,000 Papuans killed.”
Last year, America and France announced major military contracts with Indonesia. America said, “The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Indonesia of F-15ID Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $13.9 billion.“
Javanization, Islamization, and non-Papuans are altering the dynamics of West Papua to an extreme. Accordingly, for decades the international community enabled various political leaders of Indonesia to colonize the land of the Papuans.
America, Australia, France, Japan, the United Kingdom – and other major trading partners of Indonesia, including China, India, Malaysia, and Singapore – are merely concerned with economic trade, geopolitics (America and Australia), military sales, and exploiting natural resources.
The Ecologist says, “West Papua is home to the world’s third-largest rainforest, and is rich in natural resources, including gold, copper natural gas, minerals, timber and palm oil.”
Australia and Japan – similar to America, France, and the United Kingdom – are not only silent about the crimes committed by Indonesia against the indigenous of West Papua: they tacitly support Indonesia and knowingly turn a blind eye to events in West Papua.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and his human-rights angle are aimed at China and the Russian Federation. Hence, Japan will continue to ignore the occupation of West Papua by Indonesia – similar to other G7 nations who utilize human rights for geopolitical gains.
West Papua needs increased regional support from Fiji, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, and others. While strengthening ties with New Zealand – and then collectively increasing pressure on Australia similar to events in East Timor (Timor-Leste).
Papuan civilization, culture, ethnicity, history, and religion are a million miles apart from the colonial occupiers of Indonesia. Accordingly, the rights of West Papua need to be addressed regionally and internationally – if not, another indigenous community will be crushed to the point of no return.
Jayapura, Jubi – Papua Football Academy (PFA) aims to give birth to golden generations of Papua both in the field and in life. However, it does not want to be a burden to the students.
During their dormitory-based education and training, PFA students learn according to their age. On average the students are 13-14 years old.
The teachers, coaches and staff at PFA use fun and exciting teaching methods to help students dealing with homesickness.
“Teaching teenagers means we have to balance between managing their happiness and avoiding the pressure that might be hampering their development,” said PFA Program Officer Rifky Aidi when contacted by Jubi on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Even though students are trained to become reliable footballers in the future, Aidi said, they are also entitled to freedom of expression. PFA allows students to express themselves to bring a sense of comfort during training.
Because the students come from different backgrounds, the teachers, coaches and staff must understand how to handle the students and not cause them discomfort.
“We have to know how to behave to make them feel comfortable. All children have different characters,” he said.
Aidi said that ever since the PFA went on a tour in Java Island, many parties have shown interest in the students including clubs in League 1. However, PFA does not want to burden its students with the future. The joy and comfort of the students in the present time remains a priority.
“Not only League 1 clubs, many other parties are interested. But again, they are still children, that means they must have the opportunity to compete and enough time to hone their skills. The curriculum we adopted, filanesia, embraces their current instincts as children that likes to play,” he explained.
Aidi added that there were several overseas programs but the Academy must prepare themselves and the students first before joining such programs.
PFA is the first football academy in Indonesia to implement FIFA’s Children Safeguarding policy. The policy is FIFA’s campaign to promote football while protecting its integrity and bringing the game to everyone. PFA are in line with FIFA at promoting safe sport as part of a broader effort to protect human rights.
One of the cornerstones of this commitment is the FIFA Guardians program. The FIFA Guardians program provides a framework for 211 member associations to prevent any risk of harm to children in football and respond appropriately, as mentioned in article 3 of the FIFA Statutes and in line with article 23 of the FIFA Code of Conduct.
“Everyone in football has the right to protection from abuse, harassment, physical, emotional and sexual exploitation, neglect, and bullying,” he said. (*)
