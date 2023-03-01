Jayapura, Jubi – The clashes that led to the shooting of residents in Wamena on February 23, 2023, had a similar pattern to the shooting in Wamena on September 23, 2019. Police’s failure to prevent casualties shows that the security approach in handling the incident in September 2019 has never been evaluated.
This was stated by the public advocate of the Democracy Alliance for Papua, Helmi, when contacted by Jubi in a phone call on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Helmi said the recent shooting killed at least nine civilians.
Helmi assessed that the police showed an excessive force in handling the masses. In fact, such an approach had failed many times and taken death tolls, including in 2019, wherein 42 people died and half of Wamena’s urban area was destroyed.
“The pattern shows that there is a wrong understanding among the security forces in solving the problem of violence in Papua,” said Helmi.
Helmi also criticized the government’s attitude in responding to several violent incidents in Papua as it only created various counterproductive policies. The central government, for example, forced the issuance of Law No. 2/2021 on the Second Amendment to Law No. 21/2001 concerning Papua Special Autonomy Papua Province. The central government also forced the formation of three new provinces, namely the provinces of South Papua, Central Papua, and Mountainous Papua.
“The people in Papua are actually not prepared for New Autonomous Regions, given the small number of residents in Papua, especially the Indigenous Papuans. Moreover, efforts to strengthen the capacity of human resources is still far from expectations,” he said.
Helmi said the New Autonomous Regions would actually open up opportunities for more population migration from outside Papua, which also had the potential to dominate economic activity in Papua and governance in the three new provinces. “Including those related to control of places that have abundant natural resource potential,” he said. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – Commander of the XVI Yahukimo Defense Area Command Elkius Kobak of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) claimed to have attacked and shot members of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Yahukimo Regency on Wednesday, March 1, 2023/ This was stated in a written statement delivered by TPNPB spokesperson Seby Sambom.
Kobak said TPNPB troops attacked TNI soldiers on Paradiso Street, Dekai District at around 3:30 p.m. Papua time. He said the attack killed one soldier.
“We shot a soldier and injured five people,” Kobak said. According to him, he received the information directly from members of the TPNPB in the field.
Yamue Battalion leader Kopi Tua Heluka said he shot TNI soldiers to drive them out of West Papua. “We carried out the shooting as TPNPB, in accordance with international humanitarian law,” he said.
Heluka said TPNPB will continue to fight until Papua becomes independent. “We will not step back to fight the Indonesian colonial apparatus. We fight with dignity as the West Papuan nation,” he said.
Previously, XVII/Cenderawasih Military Regional Command spokesperson Col. Kav Herman said that the shooting that occurred at Kilometer 4 of Paradiso Street killed one soldier and injured two others. Herman also said that the crossfire between TNI and TPNPB in Dekai continued until 4:20 p.m.
“The fallen soldier is First Pvt. LW. While the other two soldiers who suffered gunshot wounds are Private NS and Sergeant RS, both are currently treated at Yahukimo Hospital,” Herman said in Jayapura City on Wednesday. (*)
"We have reviewed the facilities provided for young Papuans for developing their interests, such as the podcast studio that is ready, and the arts and entertainment room, which has a photo studio," Deputy Head of BIN Lieutenant General (retd.) Teddy Lhaksmana Widya Kusuma informed here on Thursday.
Kusuma said that BIN has reviewed and checked all aspects to ensure that the preparations for the launch of PYCH go well.
The PYCH building has several multipurpose rooms for language learning, coding and programming, training, marketing, classrooms, and sports facilities, such as basketball and futsal courts, as well as a dorm and a cafe.
In addition to praising the facilities, Kusuma lauded the products made by young Papuan micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and several applications made by the Inspiring Papuan Youngsters (PMI) organization.
During his visit, Kusuma interacted with some PMI management staff and young Papuans. He motivated them to continue to be creative, to learn, to serve, and contribute to the country.
Meanwhile, Young Papuans welcomed Kusuma and his entourage, whose visit coincided with the Yosim Pancar traditional dance competition.
The competition was a pre-event ahead of the PYCH building’s inauguration by President Widodo, which is scheduled to take place in the near future.
The person in charge of the dance competition, Paulina Ruwayari, expressed her gratitude to President Jokowi and BIN Head Budi Gunawan for their support in the construction of the PYCH building and all programs provided to Papuan youths.
PMI is an organization fostered by BIN that aims to infuse fresh enthusiasm into young Papuans.
The younger generation of Papua is expected to channel their potential and creative ideas through PMI to play a role in accelerating the welfare of Papuans.
Related news: Mahfud MD sanguine about continued improvement in Papuans' welfare
Related news: Gov't to focus on welfare to resolve Papua situation: VP
Reporter: Fauzi, Kenzu
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.