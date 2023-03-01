Jakarta (ANTARA) - The State Intelligence Agency (BIN) has said that the Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH) building in Jayapura is ready to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

"We have reviewed the facilities provided for young Papuans for developing their interests, such as the podcast studio that is ready, and the arts and entertainment room, which has a photo studio," Deputy Head of BIN Lieutenant General (retd.) Teddy Lhaksmana Widya Kusuma informed here on Thursday.

Kusuma said that BIN has reviewed and checked all aspects to ensure that the preparations for the launch of PYCH go well.

The PYCH building has several multipurpose rooms for language learning, coding and programming, training, marketing, classrooms, and sports facilities, such as basketball and futsal courts, as well as a dorm and a cafe.

In addition to praising the facilities, Kusuma lauded the products made by young Papuan micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and several applications made by the Inspiring Papuan Youngsters (PMI) organization.

During his visit, Kusuma interacted with some PMI management staff and young Papuans. He motivated them to continue to be creative, to learn, to serve, and contribute to the country.

Meanwhile, Young Papuans welcomed Kusuma and his entourage, whose visit coincided with the Yosim Pancar traditional dance competition.

The competition was a pre-event ahead of the PYCH building’s inauguration by President Widodo, which is scheduled to take place in the near future.

The person in charge of the dance competition, Paulina Ruwayari, expressed her gratitude to President Jokowi and BIN Head Budi Gunawan for their support in the construction of the PYCH building and all programs provided to Papuan youths.

PMI is an organization fostered by BIN that aims to infuse fresh enthusiasm into young Papuans.

The younger generation of Papua is expected to channel their potential and creative ideas through PMI to play a role in accelerating the welfare of Papuans. 

Reporter: Fauzi, Kenzu