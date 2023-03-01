1) Police detain one person related to the shooting of Trigana Air plane in Yahukimo   

Jayapura, Jubi – As of Monday, March 13, 2023, the Yahukimo Police has detained one person suspected of being involved in the shooting of a Trigana Air plane type B 373-500 when landing and taking off at Nop Goliat DekaiAirport on Saturday, March 11.
Spokesperson of Papua Police Comr. Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo said police arrested seven people suspected of being linked to the shooting. However, a total of six other residents were declared not involved in the shooting and have been released. Meanwhile, a resident named EG (23) is still in detention.
Benny said EG was suspected of being involved with the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB). “One person is still in detention because of his known involvement in the TPNPB XVI group led by Kopi Tua Heluka, the Yamue Battalion,” Benny said.
According to Benny, EG is still being further examined by investigators to reveal who are the masterminds and perpetrators of the plane shooting. He also said that joint forces of Indonesian Military (TNI) and police continued to secure Nop Goliat Dekai Airport.
On Saturday, a Trigana Air plane with call sign PK-YSC was shot four times when it was about to land, and shot five times when it was taking off from Nop Goliat Dekai Airport. Police then announced the arrest of seven suspects, with evidence in the form of three motorcycles, one bow, one arrow, one knife, one sickle, and one bayonet. (*)
Manokwari, Jubi – Residents of Kwoor District in Tambrauw Regency, West Papua Province have blocked illegal gold mining sites in three villages in Kwoor.
Previously, residents had submitted two reports to the Sausopur Police but there was no response from the Police. Therefore, the people decided to block the site themselves.
“Mining in Barar Village, Kwoor Village and Orwen Village have been troubling and even threatening the environment. That is why we block the site,” said chairman of the Kwoor Indigenous People’s Organization Otto Yangreng on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Festus Yesnat, one of the local residents, admitted that before carrying out the blocking, his party had made two reports to the Sausopur Police but they were ignored.
Yesnat said most of the miners came from outside Tambrauw. They came with equipment and have been panning for gold in the three villages.
“Gold panning is done close to people’s homes, we are very concerned about the existing conditions,” he said.
However, he admitted that some of the miners were also from the local community and some were District Employees, the same with doctors and teachers serving in Kwoor District.
Tambrauw Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Bendot Dwi Prasetyo confirmed that he had ordered his members to carry out curbing.
“I have ordered members to carry out curbs so that people no longer carry out illegal mining activities there, even though it is done traditionally,” said the Police Chief.
Prasetyo said that his party had been making preemptive and preventive efforts in handling illegal gold mining in the Tambrauw Regency. (*)
