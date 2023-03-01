2) Women’s quota in political parties gives hope to Papuan women
1) TNI chief rejects New Zealand help in freeing pilot
Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
PREMIUM Jakarta ● Thu, March 9, 2023
Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Adm. Yudo Margono has turned down New Zealand's offer of assistance in an operation to release the New Zealander pilot who has been held hostage by an armed Papuan rebel group in Nduga regency, Papua Highlands, for about a month.
Yudo said New Zealand Ambassador to Indonesia Kevin Burnett had offered assistance during the ambassador's visit to the TNI headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta, last week. “He offered to help, but I am still able to complete [the rescue mission]," Yudo told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Wednesday that was posted on YouTube. "He [the ambassador] hoped that no harm would come to the pilot.
He hopes that the pilot will survive." But Yudo did not provide further details on what kind of assistance Burnett brought to the table, except “diplomacy”. Prior to the offer New Zealand diplomats had reportedly traveled to Papua to monitor the negotiation process by Indonesia.
Yudo also reiterated that what was happening now was a law enforcement operation, not a military operation, and that they would continue with persuasion and patience to protect local civilians in the area. "The TNI is currently still able to handle the problem of rescuing the Susi Air pilot following the government policy to resolve it with a soft approach," TNI spokesperson Cdre. Kisdiyanto told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.
The authorities had chosen to allow negotiations with the rebels to continue as fears grew that the use of force in any rescue attempt would only repeat the errors made in previous operations that went awry. Nduga acting regent Namia Gwijangge and local religious and tribal leaders have also been assigned to negotiate with the captors for the pilot release.
Susi Air pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens of New Zealand was captured by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) led by Egianus Kogoya on Feb. 7 after landing in Nduga, along with several Indonesian passengers, who were later released.
The group, which is linked to the Free Papua Movement (OPM), has demanded that Jakarta recognize Papuan independence in return for Mehrtens’ release and has used the ongoing hostage crisis as a way to internationalize its political cause.
A spokesperson for the TPNPB shared photographs and videos of Mehrtens surrounded by about a dozen fighters, some armed with guns and bows and arrows. Mehrtens is heard saying his captors asked for the TNI's withdrawal from Papua, otherwise he would be held for life.
According to Papua Police chief Insp. Gen. Mathius Fakhiri, the rebel group demanded the delivery of guns and ammunition in exchange for the release of Mehrtens. The authorities rejected that demand, saying doing so would only further aggravate the security situation in the region.
Late last month, Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Mahfud MD said security forces had located the group holding the pilot but would refrain from actions that might endanger his life.
2) Women’s quota in political parties gives hope to Papuan women
News Desk - Women's Political Participation
9 March 2023
Jayapura, Jubi – Indonesia is approaching the election period. Political parties begin to compete and win people’s votes. One of the requirements for registering election participants is the fulfillment of the 30 percent quota for women as stipulated in the Election Law and technical regulations of the General Election Commission (KPU).
KPU Papua commissioner Sandra Mambrasar said such a rule provided opportunities for women to advance to the legislative council, both at the central and regional levels.
“Women lawmakers can voice a lot of concerns from women’s health and reproduction, violence against women, and economic empowerment. Now it’s up to the women, whether or not they want to be directly involved. It’s a matter of readiness and confidence,” said Mambrasar in a talk show titled “Measuring the Political Participation of Papuan Women After Provincial Expansion and Ahead of the 2024 Election” at Jubi TV Studio in Waena, Jayapura City on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Mambrasar encouraged Papuan women while setting herself as an example. As one of the KPU commissioners, she previously had no experience in bureaucracy or politics. With her experience as an activist, she braced herself and took the role as KPU commissioner.
“So far, the involvement and interest of women in politics, especially Indigenous Papuan women, is still very minimal,” she said.
Representative of the West Papua Women’s Forum Ester Haluk also said the quota for women should be embraced. “Because there are many things that can be done for women when there is women representation in parliamentary seats, both at the center and the regions,” said Ester Haluk.
“We hope that Papuan women who have managed to be party organizers and legislators can open space for political education, and make use of their privileges well,” she added.
Women’s representation, she said, would make a huge difference amid Papua’s problems such as the wave of displaced people, Papuans losing economic competition with outsiders, discrimination, domestic violence, human rights violations, military violence, and many others.
“The humanity crisis that is occurring in Papua, violence that creates displaced people on a large scale today, has turned women and children the most vulnerable victims. We hope that women representatives can speak a lot about this, and the quota available for women in politics at this time can be utilized to get involved and voice things that are important to women,” she said. (*)
